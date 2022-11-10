Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs elected governor over Trump-backed Republican Kari Lake
PHOENIX – After days of ballot counting, Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs has been elected governor in a hotly-contested race against election-denying Republican Kari Lake, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, according to a race call by The Associated Press. The victory is a relief to Arizona Democrats,...
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto reflects on her pivotal reelection in Nevada
Democrats retained control of the Senate after Catherine Cortez Masto won re-election in an exceptionally close race. The senator reflects on the lessons from her race for her party. Transcript. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Democrats are expected to keep control of the U.S. Senate after a Senate race in Nevada...
Political Rewind: Democrats control U.S. Senate; U.S. House influx; State GOP elects new speaker
Leo Smith, @leosmithtweets, GOP political consultant and CEO Engaged Futures. Maya King, @mayaaking, politics reporter, The New York Times. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. Georgia's Senate race is the only undecided Senate contest in the country. With races called in Nevada and...
Cisco Aguilar defeats an election denier to become Nevada's secretary of state
Democrat Cisco Aguilar has been elected Nevada secretary of state, according to a race call by The Associated Press, sending a blow to one of former President Donald Trump's loyalists in the process. Aguilar, an attorney who spent a number of years on the state's Athletic Commission, defeated Republican Jim...
Democrats retain control of the Senate after holding Nevada seat
Despite some very tight races, Democrats have held on to their slim majority in the U.S. Senate. The chamber was decided Saturday evening after Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican nominee Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general, according to a race call by The Associated Press. That gives...
Klobuchar reflects on what the Democrats should take away from the midterms
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota about the Democrats maintaining control of the U.S. Senate. And the big news, of course, is that Democrats will hold the U.S. Senate. This after the call came in last night in a super-tight race in Nevada. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has won reelection. She was up against Republican Adam Laxalt, who had the backing of former President Donald Trump. We're joined by Senator Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota. Good morning, Senator.
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in Washington flips key House seat
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has won election to the U.S. House in Washington state's 3rd Congressional District, according to a race call by The Associated Press, providing Democrats with a notable pickup in their bid to keep the chamber. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto-shop owner who describes herself as an...
Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto wins Nevada Senate race
Nevada incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto survived a challenge, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt and helping Democrats hold onto U.S. Senate, according to the Associated Press call of the race. Nevada was one of Republicans' top targets as they tried to break the Senate's 50-50 split, and Cortez Masto's reelection was...
Georgians’ high stroke rate combined with string of hospital closings hurts chances of survival
Desric Seecheran felt strong. He exercised nearly every day after work, had a good job and generally took good care of himself. One day, he was in his Douglasville home getting ready to go to the mall with a friend, but something didn’t feel right. “I stood up, and...
Multiple students are dead from Virginia and Idaho university campuses, officials say
Dual tragedies over the weekend on opposite sides of the country left multiple students dead at the universities of Virginia and Idaho, authorities said. Three people were killed and two were injured following a shooting at the University of Virginia late Sunday night, campus police and university president Jim Ryan confirmed early Monday.
A California man says a meteor may have set his home ablaze. Scientists are skeptical
A "flaming basketball" meteor in the sky recently made headlines after claims that it struck a home in northern California and set it on fire. The house, which sits on a cattle ranch in Nevada County, about 60 miles from Sacramento, was destroyed. Its owner, Dustin Procita, was left rattled by the seemingly freakish accident.
GPB evening headlines for November 14, 2022
Georgia House Republicans have selected Newington State Representative to be the chamber's next Speaker. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is using a large endowment to provide mental health services in perpetuity. Atlanta is considering a resolution that would increase the number of residential developments accepting public housing vouchers. Secondary Content. About...
The TEDWomen conference is coming to Atlanta in 2023. Co-founder Pat Mitchell explains why
LISTEN: The TEDWomen conference is a yearly event that celebrates and embraces the power of women to be both creators and changemakers. Previously held on the West Coast and in New York, it's coming to Georgia. GPB Morning Edition host Leah Fleming speaks with Pat Mitchell, the co-founder and editorial director for TEDWomen.
A Sandy Hook memorial opens to the public nearly a decade after school tragedy
NEWTOWN, Conn. — Bouquets of flowers floated counterclockwise in the waters of the circular memorial pool, passing the engraved names of the 20 first graders and six educators killed a short distance away at Sandy Hook Elementary School nearly 10 years ago. The long-awaited memorial to the victims officially...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
31K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0