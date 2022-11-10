GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Titletown ice skating rink is now open for the season. Skaters of all skill levels ventured out for opening day Monday. "Oh, it's so much! Glad to be back," said Gaven Haldemann. "Got the skate freshened up from last year. Last year was a little sketchy --ate it around every corner, but, yeah, it is nice to be back out in the nice weather, not too cold out."

