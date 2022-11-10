Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
On Broadway Inc. bringing Christkindlmarket to downtown Green Bay
Brooke from On Broadway Inc. joined Living with Amy to talk about their newest event - a Christkindlmarket coming to downtown Green Bay. The pilot series will feature a traditional German-style holiday street market, offering unique gifts, festive food, beverages and programming. The Christkindlmarket will be held six times over...
WBAY Green Bay
Ready or not, here comes snow
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Whether you like it or not, it’s time to start preparing for it. Snow is in the forecast for mid-November. Brown County Highway Commissioner Paul Fontecchio tells us because of the mild weather earlier this month they’ve only brined once so far this season. Now that brine mixture is on area roads.
Fox11online.com
Appleton, Oshkosh prepare for first widespread, cumulative snowfall of the year
(WLUK) -- City workers in Oshkosh have long been ready for the first snow of 2022. "Since the last snow fall last year really," Oshkosh Public Works Director James Rabe said. "The equipment we've got behind us is what we need, and that's ready to go." Rabe said his department...
Fox11online.com
Decreased cargo in Green Bay's port could be sign of slowing Northeast Wisconsin economy
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Officials are remaining hopeful as the shipping season heads into its final stretch, despite a seven percent decrease in cargo totals from last year. Nearly 1.5 million tons of cargo have moved through the Port of Green Bay, but the port's annual goal is 2 million. The next two months could be an important indicator of the Northeast Wisconsin economy.
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin feels temperatures plummet to the 30s
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Do you feel like nature is playing tricks on you with this weather?. Thursday brought record-breaking highs, with Green Bay even seeing 72 degrees on the thermometer. But Friday is certainly a different story. Friday's high was expected at only 38 degrees -- nearly a 35-degree...
wtaq.com
Wisconsin Gas Prices Take The Plunge
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – What a difference a week makes. After a significant increase in gas prices across the Great Lakes, gas prices have now made a significant decrease. The average price at the pump in Green Bay has fallen 29.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Green Bay are 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 42.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Fox11online.com
Algoma Blvd. in Oshkosh to reopen Friday
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A main road going through the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus is set to reopen by the weekend. The city of Oshkosh expects Algoma Boulevard to reopen between Wisconsin Street and Congress Avenue Friday morning. Algoma Boulevard has been closed for construction since the spring. Material delivery delays...
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Food Project food drive starts Monday with Paul's Pantry
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- FOX 11 is teaming up with area food pantries to help fight hunger again this Thanksgiving Season. FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks offers people the opportunity to donate non-perishable food items as food banks prepare for the busy holiday season. Monday starts with donations...
Fox11online.com
'Wild mustang' that swam in bay captured in Door County
DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- A horse described as a "wild mustang" that had been loose in Door County was captured Monday morning in Sturgeon Bay. The Door County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page just before 2:15 p.m. that the horse had been secured. A pair of sightings were previously reported on Monday.
Fox11online.com
The Weidner to host three shows of The Nutcracker
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One of the most beloved holiday ballets is coming to Green Bay. The Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization (NEWDO) will perform three shows of The Nutcracker at The Weidner November 25-27. The performance features NEWDO dancers with the Weidner Philharmonic, and guest artists from Carolina Ballet. The...
Fox11online.com
Heating alternatives could save you money this winter
(WLUK) -- Now that cooler weather is here to stay, it's time to think of ways to keep energy costs down. The rising cost of natural gas is on the minds of many. “Not looking forward to it but we’ll get through it hopefully," says Green Bay resident Tony Libert.
spmetrowire.com
NWS: Two inches of snow possible by Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Green Bay is predicting a good chance of up to two inches of snow accumulation by Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall is expected in some areas beginning late Monday afternoon, with the greatest snowfall expected Tuesday. The snow will cause roads to become snow-covered and slippery at times.
Fox11online.com
Turkeys to be donated on behalf of donors at blood drives Friday
(WLUK) -- You can donate blood and donate a Thanksgiving turkey at the same time this week. The Community Blood Center is hosting blood drives in the Appleton, Oshkosh and Green Bay areas on Friday. The drives are located at:. Community First Champion Center. 5000 W. Champion Dr., Grand Chute.
Fox11online.com
Titletown's ice skating rink now open for the season
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Titletown ice skating rink is now open for the season. Skaters of all skill levels ventured out for opening day Monday. "Oh, it's so much! Glad to be back," said Gaven Haldemann. "Got the skate freshened up from last year. Last year was a little sketchy --ate it around every corner, but, yeah, it is nice to be back out in the nice weather, not too cold out."
Fox11online.com
Favorite Products from Natural Healthy Concepts
Erika from Natural Healthy Concepts joins Amy on the show to share some favorite products in the shop! Take a look. Natural Healthy Concepts is celebrating Black Friday shopping all month long, be sure to stop in for some great deals and giveaways. The shop is located at 310 N....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bonfire explosion; charges reviewed by Shawano County DA
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. - Charges in connection with a Wisconsin bonfire explosion in October have been forwarded to the Shawano County District Attorney's Office for review. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a 55-gallon drum that was a quarter full of a...
Fox11online.com
Horse on the loose in Door County
TOWN OF SAVASTOPOL (WLUK) -- The Door County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to an area off Bay Shore Drive in the town of Sevastopol for a loose horse. Officers say the horse entered the bay of Green Bay swimming to Potawatomi State Park. The horse then ran to Grondin Road...
Fox11online.com
Some Brown County park areas closing during Deer Hunt 2022
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- With deer hunters taking to the woods beginning this weekend, some Brown County parks areas are closing for safety. In areas that remain open, visitors are urged to wear blaze orange for safety. During the nine-day gun deer season, the Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve and the Fort...
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
seehafernews.com
Pedestrian Hit and Killed Outside of Green Bay
A 40-year-old Green Bay man has died following a car vs. pedestrian crash outside of Green Bay Friday. The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was called to I-41 Southbound just south of Highway S at around 9:00 p.m. They learned that a car traveling south hit a pedestrian who was in the...
