WATCH: Last second Hail Mary sends Mount Union past Baldwin-Wallace for OAC title
Mount Union now waits for the NCAA selection show November 13 when the 32-team playoff bracket is released, with first round games being played November 19. WATCH: Last second Hail Mary sends Mount Union past …. Mount Union now waits for the NCAA selection show November 13 when the 32-team...
Barbara Elizabeth (Garansi) Hodros, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Elizabeth Hodros, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 3, 2022, at Park Vista Health Center in Youngstown, Ohio. Born October 19, 1934 in Campbell, Ohio, Barbara was the daughter of the late George and Mary Szucsik Garansi. During her lifetime, Barbara was employed by Servomation...
Reynolds rolls behind McLaughlin's three scores
In the District 10-1A playoffs, #1 seed Reynolds took care of business, beating Maplewood 44-6. In the District 10-1A playoffs, #1 seed Reynolds took care of business, beating Maplewood 44-6. Olympic sprinter, medalist visits Liberty athletes. World champion and three-time Olympic medalist Tyson Gay visited Liberty on Saturday to talk...
Michelle Renee Tyma, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle Renee Tyma, 56 passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, November 12, 2022. She was born May 26, 1966, in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert and the late Mary Alice Luscre Tyma. Michelle was a 1984 graduate of Neshannock High School. After graduation, Michelle went to...
Giuseppe Stefano “Joe” Carano, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Giuseppe Stefano “Joe” Carano, 87, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on August 24, 1935 in Carovilli, Italy to Filomeno and Anita Rossi Carano. At the age of 19, he boarded a ship named Homeland...
Kevin J. Conlan, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin J. Conlan, age 60 of Hubbard, passed away at home peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022. Kevin was born August 30, 1962 in Niles, Ohio a son of Louis and Patricia Durig Conlan. He was a 1981 graduate of Hubbard High School. He was...
Barbara Ann Trammell Martin, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Trammell Martin, 90, of 829 Lakewood Avenue, Youngstown, departed this life Monday, November 7, 2022 at 11:13 a.m. at her residence, following a cardiac arrest. She was born December 15, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Guy and Helen Carey Trammell. She...
Ronald “Ron” R. Cook, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA – Ronald R. Cook, 75, died Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Salem Regional Medical Center. He was the son of the late Russell N. and Vera Ward Cook. He was a 1965 graduate of Crestview High School. Ron was the second generation owner of the Midway-Crest Farm...
Benigno Santana, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Benigno Santana, 64, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Benigno was born August 3, 1958, in Las Piedras, Puerto Rico, the son of Angel Santana and Francisca Cruz. Benigno was a member of Sta. Rosa de Lima Church. He worked...
David “Dave” L. Clapper, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David L. Clapper, 67, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. David known by his family and friends as “Dave,” was born January 27, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Ralph and Lorraine (Garvin) Clapper.
Diane Ryan, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane Ryan, 57, of Youngstown, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at her home in Youngstown. She was born December 29, 1964 in Youngstown, the daughter of James and Ruby Ryan. She was a graduate of Ursuline High School and resided in Youngstown most of...
Gary L. Metzgar, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary L. Metzgar, 82, of Salem, has passed peacefully on Saturday, November 12, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born in Salem on October 16, 1940, the son of the late John W. and Lena (Cozart) Metzgar. He was a truck owner operator. For...
Susan Carney Beil, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Carney Beil, 81, of Poland, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Windsor House at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 9, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph and Kathryn (Malley) Carney. Susan...
William “Bill” Richard Werner, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Richard “Bill” Werner, 83, passed away Thursday November 10, 2022 at Country Club Retirement Home located in Dover, Ohio. He was born August 8, 1939 in Salem, Ohio to William Fredrick and Anna Christine Werner. Bill graduated from Salem High School in...
West Branch overcomes slow start to topple Buchtel
The Warriors improve to 12-2 on the season and advance to the Regional Championship game next Saturday against Jefferson. West Branch overcomes slow start to topple Buchtel. The Warriors improve to 12-2 on the season and advance to the Regional Championship game next Saturday against Jefferson. Festive craft show happening...
Paul A. Longshore, Jr., Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul A. Longshore Jr., age 71 of Hubbard passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 9, 2022 at Omni Manor Nursing Home. Paul was born August 9, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Paul A., Sr. and Laura Faye Nicholson Longshore. He was a 1969...
Steven Louis Coddington, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven Louis Coddington, 44, of Youngstown, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his home in Youngstown. He was born July 15, 1978, in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, son of Dale and Catherine Smearman Coddington. He was in the 1996 graduating class of Northern Garrett High School...
Daniel “Dan” L. Lazor, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel L. Lazor passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, surrounded by his daughters and family, following a period of declining health. He was 76. Daniel was born on October 25, 1946, in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Peter and Helen (U’Halie) Lazor. Dan grew up in...
Margaret C. Shuler, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret C. Shuler, 101, of Canfield, passed away Thursday evening, November 3, 2022. She was born December 18, 1920 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Kathleen (Byrne) Bernstein and was a lifelong area resident. Margaret graduated from Beaver Falls High School. She was a...
Rosemarie Machuga, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemarie Machuga, 89, passed away at her home with her family at her side, Wednesday afternoon, November 9, 2022. Rosemarie was born January 26, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Peter and Rose Italiano Buccieri. A graduate of East High School, Class of 1951,...
