ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kyma.com

Maricopa County gives AZ election updates

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (NBC) - Maricopa County, in Arizona, has provided another update in their election process. The county is now requiring an official press pass for members of the media to enter it's facilities. The pass is also a requirement to cover events related to the 2022 general election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Washington Examiner

Arizona Democrat concedes defeat in race for state treasurer

Democratic Arizona state Sen. Martin Quezada conceded his race for state treasurer to Republican incumbent Kimberly Yee, who so far has received the most votes out of any candidate in the state for the midterm elections. Quezada received 995,535 votes, compared to Yee, who had 1,231,409, at the time of...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead over Kari Lake in race for governor

PHOENIX - The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona's largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she's still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of roughly 85,000 votes from...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Counties most concerned about climate change in Arizona

PHOENIX (Stacker) - Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Arizona’s Largest Master Planned Community, Teravalis, Breaks Ground in West Phoenix

The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has begun construction on the new master planned mixed-use community Teravalis, which encompasses 37,000-acres in the Phoenix West Valley. Previously known as Douglas Ranch, Teravalis is anticipated to become Arizona’s largest master planned community with 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

‘Yes’ vote on Proposition 308 holds narrow lead heading into weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Proposition 308 relates to providing in-state tuition for students that graduated from and attended an Arizona high school for at least two years. After Friday’s ballot update, 51 percent of Arizonans voted for Proposition 308 compared to 49 percent against it, with the difference being slightly over 50,000 votes.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

New results from Maricopa County ballot drop

Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results. State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy