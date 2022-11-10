Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kyma.com
Maricopa County gives AZ election updates
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (NBC) - Maricopa County, in Arizona, has provided another update in their election process. The county is now requiring an official press pass for members of the media to enter it's facilities. The pass is also a requirement to cover events related to the 2022 general election.
Republican Kari Lake narrows gap in Arizona governor race
PHOENIX (AP) — The nation’s last undecided race for governor got even closer Sunday as Democrat Katie Hobbs’ lead shrank against Republican Kari Lake in the race to lead Arizona, but it was too early to call. Hobbs led by 26,000 votes, a 1 point margin, down...
12news.com
Top official says Maricopa vote count will end this week. What that means for the candidates
PHOENIX — The next two nights could decide who Arizona's next governor will be. Maricopa County Board Chairman Bill Gates said on "Sunday Square Off" Sunday morning that all of the county's remaining 190,000 ballots would be counted by the end of this week. The County Board oversees elections.
ABC 15 News
Lake edges closer to Hobbs in the AZ governor's race, still no sign of red wave.
PHOENIX — No rest for the weary. Election workers were busy Saturday producing another batch of 85,000 votes. "The types of ballots are mainly late earlies dropped off on election day," said Bill Gates, Maricopa Board of Supervisors Chairman. The votes counted Saturday favored Republican candidate for Governor Kari...
The battle for Arizona: Will election denialism prevail?
The race for the Arizona Senate seat has been decided, but the governor’s office is up for grabs in the Grand Canyon State. Whatever the outcome, it will have wide implications for 2024 and beyond.
Washington Examiner
Arizona Democrat concedes defeat in race for state treasurer
Democratic Arizona state Sen. Martin Quezada conceded his race for state treasurer to Republican incumbent Kimberly Yee, who so far has received the most votes out of any candidate in the state for the midterm elections. Quezada received 995,535 votes, compared to Yee, who had 1,231,409, at the time of...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead over Kari Lake in race for governor
PHOENIX - The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona's largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she's still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of roughly 85,000 votes from...
12news.com
Greg Stanton is the projected winner for Arizona's 4th Congressional District
ARIZONA, USA — Arizona's election results are rolling in!. New redistricting has new candidates vying to represent districts across the state, including the state's 4th Congressional District. The district is the youngest district in the state, created in response to the 2010 Census. The district is located entirely in...
AZFamily
Counties most concerned about climate change in Arizona
PHOENIX (Stacker) - Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced.
kjzz.org
Maricopa County official 'very confident' vote counting could be done by Tuesday
An elections worker runs ballots through vote-counting machines at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center on Nov. 10, 2022. Maricopa County elections officials are expected to continue tabulating votes into early this week. Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates told CNN prior to the data drop Saturday...
Protesters gather outside of Maricopa County elections office as counting continues
Protesters have gathered outside of the elections office in Maricopa County, Arizona, on Saturday to protest the slow counting of the ballots that were cast during the midterm elections Tuesday.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Arizona’s Largest Master Planned Community, Teravalis, Breaks Ground in West Phoenix
The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has begun construction on the new master planned mixed-use community Teravalis, which encompasses 37,000-acres in the Phoenix West Valley. Previously known as Douglas Ranch, Teravalis is anticipated to become Arizona’s largest master planned community with 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development.
AZFamily
‘Yes’ vote on Proposition 308 holds narrow lead heading into weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Proposition 308 relates to providing in-state tuition for students that graduated from and attended an Arizona high school for at least two years. After Friday’s ballot update, 51 percent of Arizonans voted for Proposition 308 compared to 49 percent against it, with the difference being slightly over 50,000 votes.
AZFamily
New results from Maricopa County ballot drop
Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results. State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election.
Arizona county still seeks to count votes by hand despite court order and concerns of chaos in certifying the winner
After suffering setbacks in court, Arizona officials who have sought to conduct a hand count audit of a rural county's election results are considering a scaled down version of their plan that could still inject chaos and delay into the process of certifying the state's results.
AZFamily
How the ballots results from Maricopa County impacted the undecided races
About 50 people protested at the Maricopa County ballot tabulation center and extra law enforcement was brought in just in case. Maricopa Officials shoot down rumors about ballot counting process. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates said misinformation is out of control regarding...
fox10phoenix.com
Maricopa County ballot count attracting global media attention
Reporters from across the country and around the world have gathered in Phoenix, as officials continue to count ballots cast during Tuesday's election. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
This Arizona City Is Among The Most Festive Cities In The US
Thumbtack ranked the most festive cities in the US ahead of the holiday season.
AZFamily
Waiting game for Arizona election results fuels discussion for possible law change
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There have been a lot of people wondering why it’s taking so long to count ballots and receive final results in Arizona when other states are able to do it quicker. It all comes down to what’s in Arizona state law, but the long waiting game here already has officials discussing the possibility of making some changes.
This Is The Best Cupcake In All Of Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state.
Comments / 0