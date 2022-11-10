Read full article on original website
Montana Western runs past Rocky in Frontier football regular-season finale
BILLINGS — Jon Jund passed for 337 yards and four touchdowns to lead Montana Western past Rocky Mountain College 44-21 in Frontier Conference football in the regular-season finale for both teams Saturday at Herb Klindt Field. Reese Neville was also a force for the Bulldogs (7-4 overall, 6-4 Frontier)...
ESPN's College GameDay is coming to Bozeman for Cat-Griz Rivalry
BOZEMAN - After weeks of campaigning on social media, ESPN's College GameDay is finally coming to the Treasure State to take in the Cat-Griz Rivalry firsthand. Montana State hosts Montana next Saturday at 12 PM in the 121st edition of the rivalry between the two schools. The matchup will feature...
No. 3 Montana State breaks records in blowout win at Cal Poly
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — All Marqui Johnson needed was a small opening up the middle. Then he turned the game into a track meet. The Montana State wide receiver resembled former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson in his prime. He followed his blocks, cut quickly to his left and saw nothing but green in front of him. Seventy-one yards later, Johnson comfortably jogged into the end zone.
Flint Rasmussen makes his case to be College GameDay Guest Picker
BILLINGS- College GameDay is coming to Bozeman for the 121st Cat-Griz rivalry. That begs the question, who will be the celebrity guest picker?. There's been names floating around on social media. Names like Jan Stenerud, Bob Green, Brent Musburger, Kevin Costner and last but certainly not least, Flint Rasmussen. He's...
ESPN's College GameDay heading to Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN — ESPN's "College GameDay" is coming to Bozeman this coming week for the 121st Brawl of the Wild, the network announced Sunday morning. This is the first time GameDay has chosen a Big Sky Conference game. It had visited Football Championship Subdivision towns 11 times before this, including twice in Fargo, North Dakota, for North Dakota State games. It went to Jackson, Mississippi, last month for Jackson State's game against Southern.
Brawl Day Giveaway: Win two tickets to the Brawl of the Wild!
Here's how you can enter for a chance to win two free tickets to the 121st Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman this Saturday!. Full details, rules, and the entry form can be found here: https://www.nonstoplocal.com/brawltickets/#//
EB and WB lane blocked due to jackknife crash on I-90 east of Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - One eastbound and westbound lane is blocked on I-90 east of Bozeman due to a jackknife crash. According to Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map, the crash is located 1.25 miles east of Trail Creek-Exit 316. Road conditions are scattered snow and ice in the...
