MILAN — Despite all the uncertainties, the global luxury goods industry continues to grow and is expected to further expand in 2023 and until 2030. According to the latest Bain & Company Luxury Study in collaboration with Fondazione Altagamma, presented in Milan today, the global luxury goods industry overall is projected to achieve a market value of around 1.4 trillion euros in sales in 2022, up 21 percent from the previous year.

17 MINUTES AGO