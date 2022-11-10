Read full article on original website
WRGB
Gov. Hochul to pump $10 million into Buffalo downtown revitalization
BUFFALO, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul was in Buffalo at the Matt Urban Center in Buffalo to announce a $10 million revitalization for downtown Buffalo. She announced 11 projects in Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood as part of her ongoing efforts to revitalize the Western NY economy. Some of those projects...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Strong: Diaper bank helping infants and toddlers thrive
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than six years in the making, and Every Bottom Covered is still going strong, by helping families in three Western New York counties to make sure their babies never go without, Erie, Allegany and Chautauqua Counties. "This is something that is creating a healthier...
Gov. Kathy Hochul announces renovation of Buffalo Central Terminal green space
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $1 million investment for the construction of the Buffalo Central Terminal Great Lawn during a Monday press conference at the Matt Urban Center. Hochul called the area between Memorial Drive and Curtiss Street a “waste of space” currently and intended to make it “magnificent.” “This could […]
A neighborhood fights to prevent a methadone clinic from opening nearby.
Plans to open a methadone clinic in Buffalo include busing hundreds in from Cattaraugus County. Neighbors say they are concerned for their safety.
Video: Hochul makes announcement in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced multiple investments into the East Buffalo community on Monday morning, focusing on 11 projects that intend to improve the area. It was her first time returning to her hometown since being elected to another term. “This is a community that matters,” Hochul said. “It has a story […]
wbfo.org
A piece of old Buffalo could start disappearing at today's Common Council session
Late in the 19th Century, the long and growing list of streets and alleys in Buffalo grew to include Trestle Alley. The Common Council has a public hearing during its meeting today on demapping the street and turning it over to a growing business which sells bricks and stones from city streets.
[PHOTOS] Buffalo Came Out To Party At The Buffalo Urban League Gala
People from all over Buffalo and Western New York gathered at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center to honor and celebrate the Buffalo Urban League at their 2022 Gala. 2022 marks the first time the Gala has been in person since the pandemic and was sponsored in part by Power 93.7 WBLK.
Giving more than a turkey: Syracuse student-athletes host turkey giveaway at Tops on Jefferson Avenue
BUFFALO, N.Y. — They say giving is the best present of all. “We felt like it was kind of our obligation, as athletes here at Syracuse University. We have that privilege to do that,” Syracuse track and field runner Emanuel Joseph said. It’s why student athletes from Syracuse...
Bennett High School hosts Miss Buffalo pageant for first time
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 2023 Miss Buffalo competition was held Saturday night at Bennett High School. A total of 19 young women from across Western New York competed, and five will move on to compete for Miss New York. It's a chance for girls to earn thousands of dollars...
5 Jobs You Can Get Now in Western New York
If you find yourself looking for a job, the Buffalo area is a great place to be on the lookout for a new or better job. Even though unemployment in New York State is pretty low, the job market in Western New York is really buzzing. If you, or someone you know, are looking to add some new experience to your resume then there are lots of options.
Buffalo Parks Should Be Used By City Residents Only?
The city of Buffalo boasts some of the greatest parks in the nation, but should they be accessible to all, or only to the residents and taxpayers of the City of Buffalo?. One of the great things about living in Western New York is the great amenities and natural resources that we have access to right in our backyard. From the many waterfront beaches that are along Lake Erie to the natural wonder of Niagara Falls, this is a great place to play and relax.
wnypapers.com
Community outreach office opens for Kensington Expressway project in east Buffalo
√ New office located at 878 Humboldt Parkway; community outreach liaison appointed for project to be based at outreach center Tuesday through Saturday. Earlier this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a community outreach office has officially opened for the Kensington Expressway project at 878 Humboldt Parkway, in the City of Buffalo, to further opportunities for public engagement as planning for the project to reconnect the community along the Kensington Expressway in East Buffalo continues.
investigativepost.org
Testimony: Buffalo cops use of N word not uncommon
Depositions of five officers in checkpoints lawsuit reveal use of degrading language and little supervision or discipline in Strike Force and Housing units. A retired Buffalo police lieutenant testified in April he’d heard his colleagues use racist epithets when dealing with Black members of the public. “Probably every officer”...
investigativepost.org
Buffalo’s eviction numbers are thru the roof
Landlords in Erie County - primarily in Buffalo - are moving to evict tenants in greater numbers than almost anywhere in the state. More than Queens, Manhattan or the Bronx, much less other upstate cities. Buffalo landlords are acting to evict tenants in greater numbers than any portion of the...
Children’s cold medicine in short supply in WNY and Canada
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Children’s cold medicine is flying off the shelves at local pharmacies and drug stores, and it’s only the start of the cold and flu season. The demand for over-the-counter children’s medication, specifically Children’s Tylenol, is way higher than the supply right now. Customers will find that products just aren’t in stock […]
Buffalo Among Top Cities With Worst Rat Problems In America
Unfortunately, Buffalo has landed on the list of cities in the United States with the worst rat problems. I guess we're amongst good company since three other cities in New York State made the list also. Orkin pest control released its 2022 list of the 50 cities in America with...
Friends and family remember influential Buffalo dancer
Influential dancer and visual artist, Jimmy "Rook" Hawkins Jr., was remembered Sunday afternoon, after his recent passing.
wnypapers.com
Erie County Medical Center named in nation's Top 100 Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery
ECMC again recognized as among top 5% in US for overall Orthopedic Services, according to Healthgrades. Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) Corp. recently announced it is one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery, according to new research released by Healthgrades, a leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients.
Famous Chicken Wing Restaurant in Buffalo Expanding Nationwide
After the Bills and yes, the snow, the biggest thing that Buffalo, NY is known for are the chicken wings. We don't say "Buffalo wings" and we really don't even say "chicken wings." We just call them "wings." The cool part about Buffalo and the surrounding region is you can...
Best Places To Go Sledding In Western New York
Snow is in the forecast this weekend and for pretty much the next couple of weeks which means that your kids will want to go outside and enjoy the snow. The best part of living in Western New York is that there is no shortage of places to enjoy winter. From skiing to snowboarding to hiking, if you want to get outdoors this winter you can do it.
