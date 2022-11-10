ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

Gov. Hochul to pump $10 million into Buffalo downtown revitalization

BUFFALO, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul was in Buffalo at the Matt Urban Center in Buffalo to announce a $10 million revitalization for downtown Buffalo. She announced 11 projects in Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood as part of her ongoing efforts to revitalize the Western NY economy. Some of those projects...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Strong: Diaper bank helping infants and toddlers thrive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than six years in the making, and Every Bottom Covered is still going strong, by helping families in three Western New York counties to make sure their babies never go without, Erie, Allegany and Chautauqua Counties. "This is something that is creating a healthier...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Video: Hochul makes announcement in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced multiple investments into the East Buffalo community on Monday morning, focusing on 11 projects that intend to improve the area. It was her first time returning to her hometown since being elected to another term. “This is a community that matters,” Hochul said. “It has a story […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

5 Jobs You Can Get Now in Western New York

If you find yourself looking for a job, the Buffalo area is a great place to be on the lookout for a new or better job. Even though unemployment in New York State is pretty low, the job market in Western New York is really buzzing. If you, or someone you know, are looking to add some new experience to your resume then there are lots of options.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Parks Should Be Used By City Residents Only?

The city of Buffalo boasts some of the greatest parks in the nation, but should they be accessible to all, or only to the residents and taxpayers of the City of Buffalo?. One of the great things about living in Western New York is the great amenities and natural resources that we have access to right in our backyard. From the many waterfront beaches that are along Lake Erie to the natural wonder of Niagara Falls, this is a great place to play and relax.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Community outreach office opens for Kensington Expressway project in east Buffalo

√ New office located at 878 Humboldt Parkway; community outreach liaison appointed for project to be based at outreach center Tuesday through Saturday. Earlier this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a community outreach office has officially opened for the Kensington Expressway project at 878 Humboldt Parkway, in the City of Buffalo, to further opportunities for public engagement as planning for the project to reconnect the community along the Kensington Expressway in East Buffalo continues.
BUFFALO, NY
investigativepost.org

Testimony: Buffalo cops use of N word not uncommon

Depositions of five officers in checkpoints lawsuit reveal use of degrading language and little supervision or discipline in Strike Force and Housing units. A retired Buffalo police lieutenant testified in April he’d heard his colleagues use racist epithets when dealing with Black members of the public. “Probably every officer”...
BUFFALO, NY
investigativepost.org

Buffalo’s eviction numbers are thru the roof

Landlords in Erie County - primarily in Buffalo - are moving to evict tenants in greater numbers than almost anywhere in the state. More than Queens, Manhattan or the Bronx, much less other upstate cities. Buffalo landlords are acting to evict tenants in greater numbers than any portion of the...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Children’s cold medicine in short supply in WNY and Canada

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Children’s cold medicine is flying off the shelves at local pharmacies and drug stores, and it’s only the start of the cold and flu season. The demand for over-the-counter children’s medication, specifically Children’s Tylenol, is way higher than the supply right now. Customers will find that products just aren’t in stock […]
TONAWANDA, NY
wnypapers.com

Erie County Medical Center named in nation's Top 100 Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery

ECMC again recognized as among top 5% in US for overall Orthopedic Services, according to Healthgrades. Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) Corp. recently announced it is one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery, according to new research released by Healthgrades, a leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Best Places To Go Sledding In Western New York

Snow is in the forecast this weekend and for pretty much the next couple of weeks which means that your kids will want to go outside and enjoy the snow. The best part of living in Western New York is that there is no shortage of places to enjoy winter. From skiing to snowboarding to hiking, if you want to get outdoors this winter you can do it.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy