Connecticut State

You can apply to CT’s 4 state universities for free on Tuesday

(WFSB) – Those interested in applying to Connecticut’s four state universities can do it for free on Tuesday. The application fee for Central, Eastern, Southern and Western will be waived on November 15. It usually costs $50 to apply. Information on how to apply to each school can...
Sandy Hook memorial opens in Newtown

Consumers are finding nearly everything to be more expensive during this holiday season. UConn football bowl eligible after upset win against No. 19 Liberty. Fans rushed the field Saturday night as the Huskies won their third-straight game and become bowl eligible for the first-time since the 2015 season. UConn football...
Concerns over home heating costs as cold temperatures arrive

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - From temperatures in the 70s this weekend to the potential for a little snow tomorrow night, talk about a wild swing. As we head towards winter, the focus shifts towards heating your home and the rising costs. With the temperatures dropping, the demand is up. Whether...
Welcome back Nicole

NEWS CONFERENCE: CT to get millions from Google location tracking settlement. State Attorney General William Tong announced on Monday that Connecticut would receive more than $6.5 million from the settlement. Updated: 3 hours ago. Meteorologist Mike Slifer says chilly weather has arrived, along with the first potential flakes of the...
Eyewitness News Monday morning

Organizations will soon be able to verify Twitter accounts, a good cotton harvest may drive costs down, and holiday shipping deadlines have been released. Here's the Morning Business Report for Nov. 14. Prices at local supermarkets have soared in recent months due to inflation. Welcome back Nicole. Updated: 2 hours...
VIDEO: Crews prepare for first snow of the season

Meet Officer Mark Martocci and K9 Riggs with the Plainville Police Department!. Jay Murray, the Associate Vice President for enrollment services at Western Connecticut, talks about the free application program for CT's state universities. NEWS CONFERENCE: CT to get millions from Google location tracking settlement. Updated: 6 hours ago. State...
CT to get millions from Google location tracking settlement

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut will get a chunk of a $391.5 million multistate settlement from Google over the company’s location tracking practices. State Attorney General William Tong announced on Monday that Connecticut would receive more than $6.5 million from the settlement. Tong was among 39 other attorneys general...
