ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 41

COMPLETE PUSHBACK
3d ago

Might as well make it a trillion. The number is for sensationalism only. No one will get anything like that from him.

Reply
7
Related
Law & Crime

Alex Jones Gets His Assets Frozen and Is Ordered to Pay Additional $473 Million in Punitive Damages by Sandy Hook Trial Judge He Called a ‘Tyrant’

Infowars host Alex Jones hit a double whammy this week as a judge in Connecticut issued two different orders against him that will put severe strain on his personal and business finances. Waterbury Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis first froze the professional conspiracy theorist’s funds, temporarily barring him from transferring...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Denver

Second "We Build The Wall" fraud trial ends in conviction

A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall.Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan....
CASTLE ROCK, CO
ValueWalk

Third VA College Mass Shooting; New Warning To Prepare

WASHINGTON, D.C. (November 14, 2022) – A mass shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia [U-VA] late Sunday left three dead and two seriously injured. It follows two other recent college shootings in Virginia just this year – one at Bridgewater College in February which left two dead, and another the same month near the Virginia Tech campus in Blackbird which left one dead and four injured.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy