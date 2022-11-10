Read full article on original website
COMPLETE PUSHBACK
3d ago
Might as well make it a trillion. The number is for sensationalism only. No one will get anything like that from him.
Alex Jones Claims Sandy Hook Families Pressured Him to Renounce Guns
Alex Jones was ordered in October to pay $965 million to the families of eight Sandy Hook victims and an FBI agent for describing the deadly shooting as a hoax.
Alex Jones Gets His Assets Frozen and Is Ordered to Pay Additional $473 Million in Punitive Damages by Sandy Hook Trial Judge He Called a ‘Tyrant’
Infowars host Alex Jones hit a double whammy this week as a judge in Connecticut issued two different orders against him that will put severe strain on his personal and business finances. Waterbury Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis first froze the professional conspiracy theorist’s funds, temporarily barring him from transferring...
Judge freezes Alex Jones' assets, awards $473M more to Sandy Hook families
A judge temporarily froze all assets controlled by Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over concerns he would attempt to hide money rather than pay the $1 billion he owes to families of the Sandy Hook shootings.
Second "We Build The Wall" fraud trial ends in conviction
A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall.Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan....
Decades of abuse uncovered but unpunished at exclusive California private school
After a report uncovered revealed decades of sexual misconduct at The Thacher School, an exclusive California boarding school, no one was punished.
Alex Jones ordered to pay $473 million more to families of Sandy Hook victims, assets frozen
Conspiracy peddler Alex Jones and his company were ordered Thursday to pay an additional $473 million to victims' families and an FBI agent for claiming the 2012 Sandy Hook School shooting was a hoax — an amount piling on top of a nearly $1 billion jury verdict in October.
In a single week in America, 4 communities confronted the aftermath of different school shootings. Then, shots rang out in another school
Over the span of a week, four different communities across the United States have grappled with the aftermath of a school shooting.
Third VA College Mass Shooting; New Warning To Prepare
WASHINGTON, D.C. (November 14, 2022) – A mass shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia [U-VA] late Sunday left three dead and two seriously injured. It follows two other recent college shootings in Virginia just this year – one at Bridgewater College in February which left two dead, and another the same month near the Virginia Tech campus in Blackbird which left one dead and four injured.
After 9-0 SCOTUS Victory, Christian Group Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement of Lawsuit with Boston Over Flag with Cross on It
Boston resident Hal Shurtleff, the Director of Christian group Camp Constitution, settled his lawsuit with the city of Boston for $2.1 million. The Supreme Court ruled for Shurtleff in May when it found that Boston’s 2017 refusal to fly Camp Constitution’s Christian flag on city grounds had been unconstitutional.
