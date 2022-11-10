Read full article on original website
How Can You Watch Sadie Sink Starrer ‘Dear Zoe’? Is It Coming on Netflix?
From movies to ad campaigns, anything starring Sadie Sink becomes an automatic hit. Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale and the Kate Spade ad campaign are proof of this fact. After starring as Max Mayfield in Netflix’s flagship sci-fi thriller, Stranger Things, Sadie Sink has made it known that she is a phenomenal performer.
Lynda Carter Follows in the Heels of Ryan Reynolds; Joins Tumblr to Put Him in His Place
The Twitter saga is still ongoing after billionaire Elon Musk acquired the platform a few days back. Soon after the acquisition, the Tesla owner proposed some new changes to the micro-blogging site which was not to the liking of several celebrities. Many have chosen to leave the site like Toni Braxton and Shonda Rhimes whereas others like Ryan Reynolds have simply shifted to another platform.
What Would Elon Musk “Twitter Disaster” Netflix Series Look Like?
In what could be considered the greatest plot twist of 2022, Twitter, the home to most online drama, has become a source of ridicule itself. The acquisition of the bluebird by the richest man on the blue planet has opened the gate to the chaos that will not only cost Twitter billions but also Musk. Apart from the weird episode when Elon Musk celebrated freedom of speech and clarified that comedy is legal on the platform only to, later, warn anyone that doesn’t specify they are doing “parody” of suspension.
Happy Birthday: Here Are the Best of Ryan Gosling Movies Fans Can Enjoy On Netflix to Celebrate His Special Day
Ryan Gosling landed in the entertainment industry more than two decades ago with his role in The Mickey Mouse Club. While he gradually gained recognition for his remarkable acting and blockbuster movies. Even the Canadian star has received several nominations for the Academy Award for Best Actor considered the biggest honor for any artist. Moreover, a majority of people know him for the impeccable romantic musical La La Land.
“No, No, No, No…” Screams Henry Cavill When Asked to Close Netflix’s Highest Rated Anime of 2021
A superhero, a detective, and a Geralt; Henry Cavill continues to amaze us with the varying characters that he plays. News of him being the next James Bond is again making the rounds. All of these facts put up a strong case for him being one of the best British actors. However, acting is not the only thing making it to Cavill’s forte. The Man of Steel actor is also a pro gamer and a certified nerd.
With Podcast Appearance Rumors, Meghan Markle Was Once “excited” to Know Jennifer Aniston Will Move Next Door
There have been millions of controversies regarding Meghan Markle and her supporters. Amidst all backlash, there have hardly been any well-wishers by her side who stuck to her through thick and thin. However, earlier this year, there seemed to be a slight chance of Markle acquiring a great friend for herself. It was none other than the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. actress Jennifer Aniston.
Henry Cavill Reveals How He Wished To Meet THIS “Incredible, Lovely” Actor When They Were Alive
Over the years, Hollywood has had a plethora of actors who have given some very memorable and hit films. However, only a few have an impact even beyond the screens. One of them is Henry Cavill. The list of Hollywood’s iconic characters is incomplete without the Man Of Steel star. Cavill has starred in some iconic films and shows. Undoubtedly, many of his fans would go to lengths to have a chance to meet the actor. While Cavill inspires tons of individuals worldwide, the actor recently revealed the name of the celebrity he looked up to as a child.
Elon Musk plans to come after Twitter's free lunches, days after telling employees they're no longer allowed to work from home: report
Elon Musk is mulling making employees pay for lunch in the company cafeteria, per The New York Times.
Is King Charles Not Authorized to Strip off the Royal Titles From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?
Conjectures about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry having to give up on their titles have been a far-stretched controversy. Many rumors and opinions by Royal Experts had given way to various situations where the Sussexes were at the mercy of the monarch to keep their titles safe. However, it is not the case anymore. Amidst all the fiasco about snatching away and fighting for the titles, a new report by a legitimate Royal expert has completely shaken people off their minds.
Is Meghan Markle Deliberately Using “headline bait” Because of “need to deliver” on Spotify Deal?
Since the release of her Spotify podcast Archetypes in August 2022, Meghan Markle has managed to trigger the royal experts and crown servants in one way or the other. In the nine episodes of the show so far, Markle has hosted some notable women sports players, comedians, actors, and businesswomen to speak about the troops and labels that pull women back.
Elon Musk fires thousands of outsourced Twitter content moderators without warning
Twitter reportedly cut thousands more jobs over the weekend, firing outsourced contract workers including those who fight misinformation on the platform as content moderators.The social media company has cut an estimated 4,400 of its 5,500 contract workers, according to the technology news publication Platformer.Contractors who were laid off were reportedly part of teams involved in content moderation, engineering, real estate, and marketing.These latest job cuts follow mass layoffs at Twitter starting over a week ago that have so far seen more than half of the social media company’s almost 8,000 workers sacked.“Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is...
Dave Bautista Presents an Impressive Porfolio to Netflix for ‘Gears of War’ Movie
The impressive reception of Arcane: League of Legends and The Witcher has led Netflix to believe that adapting popular video games might just be its forte. With every video game adaptation, the OTT Mughal only seems to be improving. Be it an animated adaptation or a live-action one. So it would only make sense for Netflix to give a shout-out to Marcus Fenix aka Dave Bautista sixteen years after the fate of the survival of the remaining bits of humanity was handed over to him. And what better way to do this than to announce a collaboration with The Coalition?
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Falls Short on UK Television Dwarfed by 5.7 IMDb-Rated Survival Show
Season 5 of one of Netflix’s ambitious projects, The Crown, was released recently. When the show’s first season was first aired in 2016, it gained massive popularity worldwide. People around the world have always been interested in the British Royal Family. And when they got the opportunity to watch the docuseries, they would not miss it at any cost. Another point is that there are a lot of lesser-known or unknown stories about the royal family. Over four seasons of the show, the buildup was so substantial that it regularly brought Netflix a fair share of views. As a result, the OTT mandated its renewal.
‘Stranger Things’ Fans Rename Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) to Hundreds of Weird Names
Not only is Stranger Things the most popular show, but the characters it has given us are absolutely fantastic. The way the makers have shaped the characters and shown their growth or evolution, it is hard to forget them. But one character from the show who has faced or shown the most drastic changes is Steve Harrington.
Why Is Andrew Garfield the Reason BBC’s Film Critic Ali Plumb Not Trusting Henry Cavill or Anyone Ever Again?
Andrew Garfield is the reason why Henry Cavill cannot be trusted. The Man of Steel actor got the breakthrough of a career with his role as Superman in 2013. The action flick not only benefited him, but the Superman franchise and Warner Bros as well. Thereafter, he reprised his role in several of their movies over the years.
Is Meghan Markle Joining The US Politics? Royal Experts Reveal the Chances
Amidst matters of trivial controversies, the big news surrounding Meghan Markle has made headlines recently. Royal commentators have made serious remarks around the same while others in the Palace are concerned. Rumors have it that the Duchess of Sussex is now rising as a new Political entity after the couple gave up on the royal titles in 2020.
Amidst the Release of the Recent Film ‘Spirited’, Ryan Reynolds Sends a Message for the ‘Deadpool’ Fandom
With the release of his recent film, Spirited, Ryan Reynolds is once again in the headlines. The movie stars another skilled actor named Will Ferrell. They both share one more thing other than great acting skills, and that is an amazing sense of humor. While everyone is excited to see these actors in a musical movie, the Free Guy actor is excited about something else as well.
Is Meghan Markle All Set To Invite THIS ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S.’ Actor on Her Archetypes Podcast?
Ever since Meghan Markle started her Archetypes Podcast earlier this year, many significant personalities all over the world have come to put forward their ideas and opinions. All of it is mainly to stand against and voice strong opposition to the stereotypical stigmas attached to women. Starting from the Canadian First Lady to Bollywood’s Megastar Deepika Padukone, Markle had them all, and now she is eyeing another iconic actress.
