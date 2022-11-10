As we all know Sherlock Holmes is the iconic character created by British author Arthur Conan Doyle in 1887. The proficiency of the character had a profound and lasting effect on mystery writing and popular culture as a whole. It became so popular that it still holds the same importance even after it has been adapted into different stories over a century. Many prolific actors have embodied him on television including Boris Karloff, Jeremy Irons, and Michael Caine. While this generation saw three major actors who portrayed this character and Millie Bobby Brown recently worked with one.

