Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest Moments
Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship. “Bff
What Did Millie Bobby Brown Say About David Harbour’s Character in ‘Stranger Things’?
Millie Bobby Brown has spilled her thoughts on David Harbour’s role. The two are part of the sci-fi series Stranger Things. This series became such a huge success that it made a star out of almost every actor that was part of the show. Brown has promoted her career from the character of Eleven in the series to leading Enola Holmes.
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals How She Is No More Bitter About Not Getting the Part in ‘Game of Thrones’
Hollywood is a tough place to survive. Before hitting it big, most actors have to go through thousands of rejections to get that final Yes. The rejections are a tough pill to swallow, but grinding is the only way. Stranger Things star, Millie Bobby Brown learned the lesson pretty quickly in her career. Starting out as a child actor, she was rather hopeless after countless rejections until she landed Stranger Things.
“I mostly bush camp until the very end of the game”- Millie Bobby Brown Hilariously Confesses to Cheating in a Game
And here we thought Millie Bobby Brown was good at everything. And she is. She is an exceptional actress. Breaking out on the scene playing a telekinetic girl with very few dialogues at the age of 11 is no easy feat. That is the talent for which she has already received a nod from the Emmys!
Battle of the Sherlocks! Between Henry Cavill, Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr., Millie Bobby Brown Picks the Better Detective
As we all know Sherlock Holmes is the iconic character created by British author Arthur Conan Doyle in 1887. The proficiency of the character had a profound and lasting effect on mystery writing and popular culture as a whole. It became so popular that it still holds the same importance even after it has been adapted into different stories over a century. Many prolific actors have embodied him on television including Boris Karloff, Jeremy Irons, and Michael Caine. While this generation saw three major actors who portrayed this character and Millie Bobby Brown recently worked with one.
“Jada and I Look to each other in abject horror”- When Will Smith Revealed the Story Behind Jaden’s Name and the Disaster They Averted
For a long time, Will Smith had kept his personal life private. He did not reveal much about his relationships or family life before. But he chose to bare it all in his memoir Will which was released early this year. The memoir showcased the highs and lows of the superstar’s life even before he achieved stardom.
Happy Birthday: Here Are the Best of Ryan Gosling Movies Fans Can Enjoy On Netflix to Celebrate His Special Day
Ryan Gosling landed in the entertainment industry more than two decades ago with his role in The Mickey Mouse Club. While he gradually gained recognition for his remarkable acting and blockbuster movies. Even the Canadian star has received several nominations for the Academy Award for Best Actor considered the biggest honor for any artist. Moreover, a majority of people know him for the impeccable romantic musical La La Land.
Fat Joe Goes to Jada Pinkett’s Red Table to Reveal How He Advised Kanye West Over His Recent Controversies
Kanye West once kept Fat Joe up all night. The All the Way Up singer is one of the first and most successful Latino rappers in the music industry. He rose to fame during the 90s and is active as a musician to this day. Having worked with other rappers of the time, he has seen the ups and lows of each, including himself.
Lynda Carter Follows in the Heels of Ryan Reynolds; Joins Tumblr to Put Him in His Place
The Twitter saga is still ongoing after billionaire Elon Musk acquired the platform a few days back. Soon after the acquisition, the Tesla owner proposed some new changes to the micro-blogging site which was not to the liking of several celebrities. Many have chosen to leave the site like Toni Braxton and Shonda Rhimes whereas others like Ryan Reynolds have simply shifted to another platform.
‘Superman’ Henry Cavill Finally Opens Up About the James Bond and Wolverine in the MCU Rumoured Castings
Henry Cavill is the next James Bond, the thought of it has been exciting his fans for some time now. The actor is known for taking his roles seriously and committing to them entirely. In fact, he was a fan of The Witcher way before being cast, and would often correct people on the set. Though he had to quit the Netflix series for concentrating on the sequel of Warner Bros Man of Steel.
With Henry Cavill Returning to Wear His Superman Cape, What Will the James Bond Casting Look Like Now?
One iconic character has influenced many lives for years and that is none other than James Bond. However, Daniel Craig will not come back to the franchise, and the search for the next Bond is on the move. While fans were aware of Henry Cavill wanting to play the character, is it still going to happen? While Cavill returned to the DC Universe as Superman, will it affect the casting director’s choice?
Millie Bobby Brown Takes a Dig at Finn Wolfard’s Kissing Style, Says “He hasn’t gotten better over the years”
The Stranger Things kids joined the show when they were in their adolescence period. Not only they as actors and characters grew but also the audience grew with them. They joined the show when they might know nothing about the expression of intimate emotions. Well, that made one of the actors a bad kisser, according to Millie Bobby Brown. Who is that actor?
“No, No, No, No…” Screams Henry Cavill When Asked to Close Netflix’s Highest Rated Anime of 2021
A superhero, a detective, and a Geralt; Henry Cavill continues to amaze us with the varying characters that he plays. News of him being the next James Bond is again making the rounds. All of these facts put up a strong case for him being one of the best British actors. However, acting is not the only thing making it to Cavill’s forte. The Man of Steel actor is also a pro gamer and a certified nerd.
Is Dora Jar the Next Big Thing? A Look Into the Pop Singer Who Opened a Billie Eilish Tour
Is Dora Jar the next Billie Eilish? The North Carolina singer rose to fame in a relatively short time. There have been a variety of pop culture music popping up in recent times. Adding to it is this bedroom pop musician who released her first single album just last year.
Remember When Ryan Gosling Lashed Out at a Reporter Whilst Being Protective About Eva Mendes?
Ryan Gosling sure is protective of his lady love. The actor is considered one of the most attractive men in the world. But he gave his heart to 2 Fast 2 Furious actress Eva Mendes. The duo is one of the most famous couples in Hollywood today. They met each...
‘Stranger Things’ Fans Rename Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) to Hundreds of Weird Names
Not only is Stranger Things the most popular show, but the characters it has given us are absolutely fantastic. The way the makers have shaped the characters and shown their growth or evolution, it is hard to forget them. But one character from the show who has faced or shown the most drastic changes is Steve Harrington.
How Did Ryan Gosling Look Out for His Co-star Ana de Armas on the Set of ‘The Gray Man’?
Ryan Gosling is one of the most private actors working in Hollywood today. He is not on any social media, and the only time fans can get a fill of their favorite actor is when he does a movie and goes from promotions. But despite the minimum exposure, he is still one of the top actors.
Will Smith and Tom Holland Had Not Met for 2 Years While Making a Film Together
Will Smith and Tom Holland were a part of one of the best-animated movies of 2019, Spies in Disguise. But looks like Will Smith and Tom Holland took being spies a bit too seriously because the actors did not meet each other for two years despite working on the same film. Spies in Disguise is a 20th Century Fox animated movie directed by the famous duo Nick Bruno and Troy Quane. To add the icing on the cake was the intriguing screenplay by Brad Copeland who Lloyd Taylor.
How Once a Child Actor Acedamy Winning Director Pulled Jason Bateman up From a Downhill Career
Jason Bateman has managed to be the IT guy for not one but two generations. His performance in Netflix’s Ozark will forever be a pivotal pop culture moment for many of us. And for others, it will be his performance in Arrested Development or movies such as Teen Wolf Too. The actor started with a cereal commercial and end up spending most of his childhood days auditioning, learning lines, and being on set.
Ryan Gosling as Johnny Blaze in Fan Concept Art Is Jaw-Dropping; Does This Mean He Is Now Marvel’s Ghost Rider?
Almost every A-list actor today has made an entry into the comic book world. Christian Bale recently entered the MCU, and Dwyane Johnson was lured into DC. However, only one has still avoided the temptation of wearing a cape and saving the world. Ryan Gosling has yet to play a superhero, but things might change in the future.
