Discovery of Rare Minerals Could Change Maine’s Aroostook County Forever

While politics and election results have dominated the news cycle over the past several weeks, a scientific discovery in northern Maine could have a far-reaching effect on people's lives in Aroostook County. According to USGS.gov, rare and critical minerals have been discovered in remote areas of the county that could lead to a future that looks very different from the present.
