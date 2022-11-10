Amidst Divorce Settlement, Did Kim Kardashian Just Throw a Shade at Kanye West by Posting Drake’s Song on Her Social Media?

Read full article on original website
Did Kanye West Inspire Taylor Swift to Write Karma?
Pop culture would have been significantly different had Kanye West gone to the loo when Taylor Swift accepted her award at the eventful 2009 VMA night. It is similar to how West would still be considered a genius and a fashion Mughal had he not made those anti-Semitic tweets. While there seem to be a lot of ‘would have’ and ‘could have’ associated with West, Swift, on the other hand, seems to have done it all: Winning any and every grand music award and expressing herself freely, be it in her lyrics or award shows.
Despite Severing Ties With Kanye West, Adidas to Make Use of “design rights” and Continue the Sale of Yeezys
Kanye West, the richest rapper in the world, finally got the short end of the stick. His world, social media antics, and far too many controversies finally caught up to him. His recent scandals, including ‘White Lives Matter’ and his anti-Semitic rhetoric, resulted in several of his business partnerships ending. While some big names like Gap, Balenciaga, and CAA were on the list, his most notable split was with the German sports brand, Adidas.
Controversial Rapper Kanye West Now Calls Out LeBron James, Beyonce for Being “Puppets”
Over the past few years, Kanye West has given the world some of the most incredible songs and albums. And West’s creativity is not just limited to the music industry. The Flashing Lights hitmaker is a very successful businessman. However, in recent times, creativity is not what the rapper is making the headlines for. Off-late, he finds himself surrounded by controversies. Time and again, West has been making the headlines for his questionable statements, and now, the Heartless star has called out some very successful black artists for being “puppets.“
“It was like Mohammad Ali in the…” – How Dave Chappelle Compared Kanye West to the Greatest Boxer of All Time for THIS Amazing Reason in 2014
Kanye West has always been a controversial celebrity. The 22-time Grammy award winner is one of the most well-known rappers and producers in the music industry and also has a very successful career in business. However, in recent times, the Flashing Lights hitmaker is always under the spotlight, not for his music but for his controversial opinions. But despite the fact that West sometimes does questionable things, one cannot deny that he is one of the greatest musicians there is. And previously, even renowned comedian Dave Chappelle admitted it. But what did the comedian say about West?
Ryan Gosling as Johnny Blaze in Fan Concept Art Is Jaw-Dropping; Does This Mean He Is Now Marvel’s Ghost Rider?
Almost every A-list actor today has made an entry into the comic book world. Christian Bale recently entered the MCU, and Dwyane Johnson was lured into DC. However, only one has still avoided the temptation of wearing a cape and saving the world. Ryan Gosling has yet to play a superhero, but things might change in the future.
Did You Know Prince Harry Had a Crush On Meghan Markle 2 Years Prior to Their Wedding?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have emerged as one of the strongest couples in the past years. Ever since their wedding in 2018, the couple has been smashed, thrown out, and called out more often than not. However, their bond only gets stronger with each passing day. Amidst all of it, it is time we go back to the past and recall a few private and beautiful moments that they had with each other at peace.
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals How She Is No More Bitter About Not Getting the Part in ‘Game of Thrones’
Hollywood is a tough place to survive. Before hitting it big, most actors have to go through thousands of rejections to get that final Yes. The rejections are a tough pill to swallow, but grinding is the only way. Stranger Things star, Millie Bobby Brown learned the lesson pretty quickly in her career. Starting out as a child actor, she was rather hopeless after countless rejections until she landed Stranger Things.
Is King Charles Not Authorized to Strip off the Royal Titles From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?
Conjectures about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry having to give up on their titles have been a far-stretched controversy. Many rumors and opinions by Royal Experts had given way to various situations where the Sussexes were at the mercy of the monarch to keep their titles safe. However, it is not the case anymore. Amidst all the fiasco about snatching away and fighting for the titles, a new report by a legitimate Royal expert has completely shaken people off their minds.
“It gives her prestige” – Royal Expert Slams Meghan Markle for Using Crown Cypher
Meghan Markle again finds herself in a trouble as her hand-written letter to the author Allison Yarrow has gone viral. Yarrow appeared in the ninth episode of the Archetypes podcast, To ‘B’ or not to ‘B’? with Mellody Hobson and Victoria Jackson. The episode saw Markle discussing the difficult label and how it gaslights the strong women.
Is Prince Harry Trying To Connect with Kate Middleton While She Rejected Meghan Markle’s Request?
Prince Harry’s Spare has sent a bundle of nerves down the Royals. However, an interesting plot twist has come up in recent times. The book, which was said to call out all the senior royals of the family, had reportedly become a source of agitation and distress for the Prince. Owing to the same, Harry has allegedly reached out to one eminent Royal Family member to help him overcome the situation.
Octavia Spencer Almost went to Jail Because of Ryan Reynolds’ Fake Money
Whenever we hear the name Ryan Reynolds, we automatically assume something funny must have happened. He is the king of pulling pranks and, of course, his sense of humor is extremely famous. Now the actor is going to be the father of a fourth child, but he himself loves to fool around with his co-stars like a child. This time he pulled a joke on his Spirited co-star, Octavia Spencer, which almost sent her to jail.
MrBeast overtakes PewDiePie as most followed person on YouTube
MrBeast has officially knocked PewDiePie off the top spot as the most subscribed YouTube creator.Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast online, is an American YouTube personality, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, who has pioneered a content genre focusing on expensive stunts, challenges and donations. The more popular he gets, the more money he gives away.On November 14, MrBeast surpassed PewDiePie’s subscriber count by several thousand. At the time of writing, he had 111,940,846 subscribers, while Swedish content creator PewDiePie had 111,846,735.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterIn September, MrBeast was the second YouTuber to hit an impressive milestone of 100 million...
Remember When Ryan Gosling Lashed Out at a Reporter Whilst Being Protective About Eva Mendes?
Ryan Gosling sure is protective of his lady love. The actor is considered one of the most attractive men in the world. But he gave his heart to 2 Fast 2 Furious actress Eva Mendes. The duo is one of the most famous couples in Hollywood today. They met each...
Did You Know Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone Were Supposed to Headline THIS Will Smith and Margot Robbie Starrer?
Hollywood has given the world some iconic couples and movies that people will remember forever. One such film is La La Land, which is wonderful and unique in so many ways. This Academy Award-winning musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling was released in 2016. The film won around 39 awards, and most importantly, people loved it, but it got popular way before its release. And hence, Stone and Gosling started getting offers for other films.
Is Dora Jar the Next Big Thing? A Look Into the Pop Singer Who Opened a Billie Eilish Tour
Is Dora Jar the next Billie Eilish? The North Carolina singer rose to fame in a relatively short time. There have been a variety of pop culture music popping up in recent times. Adding to it is this bedroom pop musician who released her first single album just last year.
Happy Birthday: Here Are the Best of Ryan Gosling Movies Fans Can Enjoy On Netflix to Celebrate His Special Day
Ryan Gosling landed in the entertainment industry more than two decades ago with his role in The Mickey Mouse Club. While he gradually gained recognition for his remarkable acting and blockbuster movies. Even the Canadian star has received several nominations for the Academy Award for Best Actor considered the biggest honor for any artist. Moreover, a majority of people know him for the impeccable romantic musical La La Land.
Will Meghan Markle Pass on Jewelry Worth $487K to Her Daughter Lilibet?
Despite leaving the royal family in January 2020, Meghan Markle is the owner of some priceless jewels. The Duchess of Sussex has a rare collection of rings and bracelets that were either gifted to her by her husband Prince Harry or passed as a heritage by Queen Elizabeth II. Just like the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, Markle also owns some eye-watering jewelry pieces from her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s collection.
Is ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ on Netflix? Here’s Everything You Need to Know
Entering into a new decade, female-centric movies have finally become a staple piece at the box office. Be it to judge the inabilities or to add to their “must-watch female-centric movies,” the theaters are considerably well-filled. While there have been numerous such releases, 2022 barely saw any, except for Where the Crawdads Sing in July.
Billie Eilish Blesses Fans for Christmas & New Year With New Cute & Hot Merchandise
Billie Eilish and her phenomenal music have taken over the globe. At just 20 years old, Eilish is holding Grammys aka the most prestigious music awards as if they were cupcakes. With her unique lyrics and ability to connect to her audience, the majority of which belongs to the gen-z. Following the release of her debut song Ocean Eyes, the Bad Guy singer has remained permanent on the Billboard charts. Apart from having a chokehold on millions with her music, Eilish is also a style icon.
‘Stranger Things’ Fans Rename Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) to Hundreds of Weird Names
Not only is Stranger Things the most popular show, but the characters it has given us are absolutely fantastic. The way the makers have shaped the characters and shown their growth or evolution, it is hard to forget them. But one character from the show who has faced or shown the most drastic changes is Steve Harrington.
