Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat rises for 3rd session on strong demand, market eyes Russia-Ukraine deal
SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Tuesday as strong global export demand underpinned the market, while traders continued to monitor prospects for the renewal of an export corridor deal between Russia and Ukraine. Corn ticked lower, while soybeans firmed. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans slip on firm dollar, Chinese demand hopes curb losses
Soybeans fall after rally, China demand hopes support. China eases COVID-19 curbs, raise expectations of higher demand. U.S. dollar steadies after Fed caution on inflation. (Recasts with change in market direction, adds quote) By Naveen Thukral. SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans slid on Monday with a firm dollar...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat drops on rising odds of Ukraine export deal extension, corn down
SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid on Tuesday, falling for the first time in three sessions, weighed down by rising expectations that an export corridor deal for Ukrainian grains would be renewed. Corn ticked lower, while soybeans firmed. "Market sentiment got a material, but ultimately brief, lift...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 4-Tyson Foods earnings miss estimates as pork, beef sales weaken
(Adds latest share price; comments from CEO and analyst) Nov 14 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc shares slumped 2% on Monday after the U.S. meat processor said declining demand for pork and premium beef contributed to lower-than-expected quarterly earnings. Food companies like Tyson are grappling with increased costs for items...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-U.S. wheat ratings improve; corn, soy harvests nearly done -USDA
(Recasts; updates with USDA figures) CHICAGO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday rated 32% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, up 2 percentage points from the previous week and above an average of analyst expectations for a 1-point improvement. Still, the ratings are down significantly from this time a year ago, when 46% of the winter wheat crop was rated good to excellent. Wheat farmers in the southern Plains remain in the grip of a drought, exacerbated by a third straight year of the La Nina weather phenomenon. The USDA said last week that 74% of the U.S. winter wheat production area was experiencing drought as of Nov. 8, unchanged from a week earlier. Cold temperatures expected this week in the Plains and Midwest should help push the wheat crop into dormancy, limiting its moisture needs until growth resumes in the spring. Nonetheless, the poor ratings come at a time when U.S. wheat supplies are already tight. The USDA has projected that domestic wheat stocks will drop to 571 million bushels by the end of the 2022/23 marketing year, a 15-year low. The U.S. harvest of corn and soybeans is nearly complete. The USDA said the soybean harvest was 96% finished, just behind the average analyst estimate of 97% but ahead of the five-year average of 91%. For corn, the harvest was 93% complete, matching trade expectations and ahead of the five-year average of 85%. The United States is the world's largest corn exporter and the No. 2 supplier of soybeans after Brazil. All figures in percent: Category Analyst Analyst USDA average range last week USDA this week Corn harvested (percent) 93 92-94 87 93 Soybeans harvested (percent) 97 96-98 94 96 Winter wheat planted (percent) 96 94-98 92 96 Winter wheat conditions* 31 29-35 30 32 *Percent good/excellent (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by David Gregorio)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans, corn end lower as crude oil sags; wheat firms
CHICAGO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures fell on Monday on spillover pressure from crude oil along with uncertainty about export demand for U.S. supplies of both crops, analysts said. But wheat futures rose on signs of global export demand while traders continued to monitor prospects for...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Tyson Foods projects 2023 sales above estimates
(Adds analyst comments, details) Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. meatpacker Tyson Foods Inc on Monday forecast 2023 sales above Wall Street estimates, signaling steady demand for its higher-priced chicken and beef despite soaring inflation. Adjusted earnings in the quarter ended Oct. 1 missed analysts' expectations though, as the Springdale, Arkansas-based...
Agriculture Online
India's state wheat stock halves from a year ago
NEW DELHI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Indian wheat stocks held in government warehouses were half the level of a year ago on Nov. 1, government data showed on Monday, but inventories were marginally higher than the official target. Wheat reserves in state stores totalled 21 million tonnes at the start...
Agriculture Online
Bull markets: Long tail?
When thinking about stored corn, soybeans, and wheat, as well as the upcoming year’s crops, it is important to note that prices reached decade-high levels in 2022. Increased demand, supply disruptions, and speculative buying (as measured by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission) were all factors driving prices higher. The...
Agriculture Online
China pork imports set to rise amid questions around hog herd size
BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - China is set to increase pork imports in the coming months, industry participants said, after losses for farmers last year in the world's top pork producer caused a reduction in hog output that appears larger than official data suggests. Pork is by far China's favourite...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Nov. 7
PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on soft wheat, winter barley and durum wheat sowing and emergence stages, along with harvest progress for grain maize and crop conditions for soft wheat, winter barley and grain maize, covering week 44 ending Nov. 7. Figures are percentages of the expected crop area. SOFT WHEAT SOWN EMERGED Week 44 average in France 92 76 Week 43 2022 84 61 Week 44 2021 86 61 WINTER BARLEY SOWN EMERGED Week 44 average in France 97 88 Week 43 2022 93 77 Week 44 2021 94 78 DURUM WHEAT SOWN EMERGED Week 44 average in France 50 13 Week 43 2022 23 3 Week 44 2021 36 4 GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTED Week 44 average in France 100 Week 43 2022 99 Week 44 2021 81 SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 44 average in France 0 0 2 98 0 Week 43 2022 0 0 1 99 0 Week 44 2021 0 0 1 97 2 WINTER BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 44 average in France 0 0 2 98 1 Week 43 2022 0 0 1 98 1 Week 44 2021 0 0 1 98 1 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 44 average in France 9 20 30 38 4 Week 43 2022 10 21 27 38 4 Week 44 2021 0 1 10 76 13 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-India's 2021/22 palm oil imports fall as soyoil dents market share
Palm oil imports fall to 7.9 mln T from 8.3 mln T yr ago. Soyoil imports rise to 4.17 mln T vs 2.87 mln T yr ago. (Adds details, trader's comment) MUMBAI/BENGALURU, Nov 14 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in 2021/22 fell 4.8% from a year earlier as overseas buying of soyoil jumped 45.3% to a record high after Indonesia restricted shipments of palm oil, a trade body said on Monday.
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat rises on stronger rouble, talks to prolong Black Sea export deal
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices rose last week as the rouble strengthened and as talks about extending the Black Sea deal allowing Ukrainian shipments continued, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said on Monday. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in December were at $317.5 a tonne free on board (FOB) on Friday evening, up $5.5 from a week earlier, IKAR said in a note. Russia's grain exports at 1.0 million tonnes last week were unchanged from the previous week, another consultancy, Sovecon said, citing port data. "There are a lot of complaints both from exporters and domestic consumers about the lack of railcars," it said. Farmers have already planted winter grains on 17.5 million hectares, compared with 18.2 million hectares around the same date a year ago, the consultancy said. Overall weather conditions remain fine for development of the winter crops, Sovecon said, adding that rains in the southern regions would improve crop conditions in this key winter wheat-producing region. The harvesting of the current sunflower seeds crop lags badly, Sovecon said. Only 64% of the area has been harvested by now, while typically it is above 90% at this time of the year, it added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,825 rbls/t +50 rbls wheat, European part ($212.9) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 21,050 rbls/t +75 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 73,750 rbls/t -425 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 30,300 rbls/t +150 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,300/t -$50 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,250/t +$20 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $767.5/t +$4.7 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Nov. 10: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Sunseeds Crop, mln tonnes 152.4 105.0 24.4 7.8 11.6 Crop, as of same 122.5 78.1 18.8 13.0 15.1 date in 2021 Yield, 3.36 3.59 3.09 5.80 1.82 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.74 2.81 2.39 5.39 1.59 date in 2021 Harvested area, 45.3 29.2 7.9 1.4 6.4 mln hectares Harvested area, 44.8 27.8 7.9 2.4 9.5 as of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish detailed harvesting data for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. ($1 = 60.2500 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Agriculture Online
India's 2021/22 palm oil imports fall 4.8% y/y, soyoil rise-trade body
MUMBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in 2021/22 fell 4.8% from a year ago as the overseas buying of soyoil jumped 45.3% to a record high after Indonesia restricted shipments of the tropical oil, a leading trade body said on Monday. The country's palm oil imports in...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine grain exports down 30.6% to 15.1 mln T so far 2022/23 -ministry
KYIV, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 15.1 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down 30.6% from the 21.8 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. Grain exports have slumped since Russia invaded Ukraine...
Agriculture Online
UAE bans unapproved price increases for staple goods -state news agency
CAIRO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has forbidden any increase in the prices of nine basic staple goods without prior government approval, state news agency WAM said in a statement. Those staples, which it said "impact consumer purchasing power", are cooking oil, eggs, milk, sugar, poultry, legumes,...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Tyson Foods urged to launch external review of finance chief's arrest
CHICAGO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc should hire an external firm to lead a review into Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson's recent arrest, corporate governance experts said on Monday, after the company announced its own board members would oversee the matter. Tyson, the great-grandson of the meat...
