Over 300 people fed in West Terre Haute
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An annual West Terre Haute tradition returned to the local community center on Sunday night. Over 300 people were fed at the annual Thanksgiving dinner. Attendees were treated to several festive dishes, including turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and more. This is the fifth...
West Lafayette turkey poacher gets lifetime hunting suspension
WARREN COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old turkey poacher from West Lafayette has become the first person in Indiana state history to be given a lifetime hunting suspension. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced that on top of the first-of-its-kind lifetime hunting suspension, 25-year-old Hanson Pusey was also sentenced by Warren County Court to home detention, probation and a slew of fees.
Vincennes apartment fire being investigated as arson
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Fire investigators are looking for the public’s help in attempting to solve a suspected arson in Vincennes. According to the Indiana State Fire Marshal, first responders were called to an apartment in the 1300 block of N 4th Street in Vincennes on Friday for an apartment fire.
Charleston pedestrian struck by vehicle near Dollar General
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Charleston Sunday. According to Lt. Joel Shute of the Charleston Police Department, a person walking near the entrance to the Dollar General parking lot in the 1900 block of 18th Street was struck by a vehicle.
Single-vehicle wreck kills one in Greene Co.
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after an early morning accident in Greene County, Indiana. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Officer, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he traveled into the left lane to pass another vehicle. The driver, identified as 32-year-old...
Danville woman honors veterans with Wreaths Across America
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Every year, Wreaths Across America decorates gravesites across the country, including in Danville National Cemetery. But there’s a slight problem: the cemetery has 12,000 gravestones, but right now, they have only raised enough money for 1,000 wreaths. One Central Illinois mom hopes her story...
