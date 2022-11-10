Read full article on original website
Over 300 people fed in West Terre Haute
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An annual West Terre Haute tradition returned to the local community center on Sunday night. Over 300 people were fed at the annual Thanksgiving dinner. Attendees were treated to several festive dishes, including turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and more. This is the fifth...
Riverscape considers adding seasonal lights to Fairbanks Park
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Changes could be coming Fairbanks park in 2023. Riverscape board members held a meeting on Saturday at the park to look into the cost of installing seasonal lights in about a year. Board member Gerri Varner said she thinks it can be an asset to the community.
Brazil displays colorful history with new mural
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — People in Brazil will notice a new work of art along National Avenue. The community celebrated this new mural on the side of the A & B Farmhouse on Monday. It was painted by local artist Becky Hochhalter and was supported by a 5-thousand dollar...
‘We couldn’t believe it,’ Local club floored by theft of 500 lb. grill
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As members of the German Oberlander Club of Terre Haute gathered for their meeting on Thursday, there was a notable absence. A costly, 500-pound absence. The group discovered their industrial charcoal grill had been stolen off of their premises– a shocking discovery, according to Brad...
Swope hosts former ISU president for monthly art event
TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A former Indiana State University president, Dr. Lloyd Benjamin III, will be speaking about the architectural history of ISU at the Swope Art Museum. Dr. Benjamin will be speaking on Friday, Nov 18 as a part of the Swope’s monthly ‘Artists on Art’ event...
West Lafayette turkey poacher gets lifetime hunting suspension
WARREN COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old turkey poacher from West Lafayette has become the first person in Indiana state history to be given a lifetime hunting suspension. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced that on top of the first-of-its-kind lifetime hunting suspension, 25-year-old Hanson Pusey was also sentenced by Warren County Court to home detention, probation and a slew of fees.
Vincennes apartment fire being investigated as arson
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Fire investigators are looking for the public’s help in attempting to solve a suspected arson in Vincennes. According to the Indiana State Fire Marshal, first responders were called to an apartment in the 1300 block of N 4th Street in Vincennes on Friday for an apartment fire.
Danville woman honors veterans with Wreaths Across America
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Every year, Wreaths Across America decorates gravesites across the country, including in Danville National Cemetery. But there’s a slight problem: the cemetery has 12,000 gravestones, but right now, they have only raised enough money for 1,000 wreaths. One Central Illinois mom hopes her story...
Salvation Army starts Red Kettle Campaign for the holidays
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAVW) – The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign is officially getting underway across the Valley. The Salvation Army in Sullivan County kicked of its campaign Monday night. Bell captain Lela Street oversees the bell ringers. She said they hope to raise more than $60,000 in her community. Bell ringers will be set up at Save A Lot, Walmart, and Baesler’s Market.
VCSC Supt. Haworth announces he’s stepping down
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Rob Haworth announced that he’s stepping down from his position in January. The announcement came near the end of the Vigo County School Board meeting on Monday. The Vigo County School Board voted to put Dr. Tom...
Residents react to first snowfall of the winter
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Those around in Terre Haute woke up to quite the scene on Saturday, as some places had up to three and a half inches of snow. Resident Gerri Varner said it was even more surprising for her given the warm temperatures from just a few days ago.
