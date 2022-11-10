Read full article on original website
Related
1 Move by Stewart-Haas Racing Could Push Back Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Entry Into the Cup Series
Rick Ware Racing is at risk of losing the charter on its No. 15 Ford, but SHR could help RWR keep it out of the hands of another team. The post 1 Move by Stewart-Haas Racing Could Push Back Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Entry Into the Cup Series appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
KABLOOEY!!! John Force, Leah Pruett have HUGE explosions at NHRA finale in Pomona!
John Force lost the body on his car while Leah Pruett's motor goes KABOOM! and she STILL wins her opening round run vs. Alex Laughlin in Sunday's NHRA season finale.
Kyle Busch Is Already Fitting in With RCR Teammate Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing veteran Austin Dillon is experiencing Kyle Busch's enthusiasm first-hand. The post Kyle Busch Is Already Fitting in With RCR Teammate Austin Dillon appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
Force, Capps, Coughlin, Sampey go No. 1 at NHRA Finals in Pomona
Defending Funny Car world champion Ron Capps stayed in the title conversation with a clutch run on Saturday at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, tying the quickest run in his career to qualify No. 1 at the 57th annual Auto Club NHRA Finals at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona. Brittany...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NASCAR: 3 drivers who could become the next driver-owners
With Jimmie Johnson returning to the NASCAR Cup Series, now as a driver-owner, there are a few drivers who stand out as candidates to make a similar move. Jimmie Johnson set the NASCAR world on fire when he announced his return to the Cup Series for 2023, now as a driver-owner for Petty GMS Motorsports. While it is unclear his exact stake in the ownership of the organization, Johnson is the latest of several driver-owners in the sport.
ewrestlingnews.com
New NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Crowned
Tyrus is your new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. In the main event of Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat Match to capture the title. The win marks Tyrus’ first World Championship run with any company.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
NASCAR Champions Have Kept a Secret Since 2011, and Now Kyle Larson Will Pass It Along to Joey Logano
Jimmie Johnson started a tradition among NASCAR Cup Series champions, and it will continue when the 2021 and '22 winners next meet. The post NASCAR Champions Have Kept a Secret Since 2011, and Now Kyle Larson Will Pass It Along to Joey Logano appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: 3 potenial landing spots for Ty Gibbs in 2023
Ty Gibbs is set to continue his NASCAR career with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023, but how exactly will that look? Here are three possibilities. Ty Gibbs capped off his first full NASCAR Xfinity Series season by winning the championship at Phoenix Raceway, doing so by finding victory lane for the seventh time in 2022.
Autoweek.com
Matt Smith Wins Sixth NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle Championship and Third in a Row
Matt Smith’s Pro Stock Motorcycle championship puts him in elite company. Greg Anderson records 101st race victory. Steve Torrence cheers for Brittany Force to win Top Fuel title. Taylor Vetter wins first trophy as her Top Alcohol Dragster slides across finish line on its side.
Former NASCAR driver to make political run for Senate
Hermie Sadler is a former NASCAR driver. At age 53, he’s is set to write a new chapter in his life with an attempt to run for Senate. The driver was born in Emporia, Virginia. He now operates multiple business in the area. “Southside Virginia is my home –...
Autoweek.com
How Brittany Force Won Her Second NHRA Top Fuel Championship
Force clinches NHRA Top Fuel title after Justin Ashley, Mike Salinas suffer first-round losses. Force ends Steve Torrence’s four-year Top Fuel reign, but teammate Austin Prock wins race. Force follows Shirley Muldowney, Angelle Sampey, Erica Enders as fourth woman to win multiple series championships.
gmauthority.com
Nascar Chevy Teams To Take On 2023 Daytona 500 In Three Months
The Nascar Chevy teams were a dominant force in the 2022 Cup Series season, though they ultimately came up short in the end as Joey Logano’s No. 22 Ford Mustang claimed the championship. Though the season just concluded, it’s never too soon to get excited about the “Super Bowl of racing” – that is, the 2023 Daytona 500.
racer.com
Photos: HSR Classic Daytona
Another Historic Sportscar Racing Classic 24 Hour and Daytona Historics weekend is in the books but we are still reliving those moments from last weekend. VM contributor Robin Thompson sent over a collection of sights from the 4-day extravaganza at Daytona International Speedway. Next up for HSR is the HSR...
Joey Logano Has a Year to Perfect a Task Kyle Busch Thinks the 2022 NASCAR Champ Botched the First Time
Kyle Busch and Joey Logano have a history, so it's hardly surprising one was critical of something the other wrote. The post Joey Logano Has a Year to Perfect a Task Kyle Busch Thinks the 2022 NASCAR Champ Botched the First Time appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Austin Dillon Looking Forward to Teaming Up With Kyle Busch in 2023
One of the biggest moments off the track this NASCAR season was Kyle Busch’s move to Richard Childress Racing, and Austin Dillon is excited. While Dillon enjoyed having Tyler Reddick as a teammate and gives him credit for helping change the culture at RCR, having the two-time champion on his team is another thing.
NBC Sports
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
teslarati.com
NASCAR executive addresses electrified future
Last Friday, NASCAR executives met for the annual state of the sport meeting, in which they discussed electrification and the motorsport’s future. NASCAR has become synonymous with loud gas V8s and the typically loud drivers that come with them, but at least one of those things may change in coming years as the racing series considers electrifying the vehicles they drive. According to Forbes, in NASCAR’s state of the sport meeting last week, electrification took center stage as the executives planned for the future.
fordauthority.com
Ford Performance Director Satisfied After Recent Nascar Wins
After struggles in the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season, Ford Performance director Mark Rushbrook raised concerns regarding The Blue Oval’s racing efforts back in August. However, as the season wound down, the Ford racers in the Truck Series and Cup Series found their footing, and Rushbrook is pleased with their championship-winning performances at Phoenix Raceway, according to a report from Motorsport.
