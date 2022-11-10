Read full article on original website
Related
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore announces 5 appointments to leadership team
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore on Monday announced five appointments to his leadership team. Moore said he pledged during the campaign to form a government representative of Marylanders. "I want the people of this state to know that I heard you," Moore said. Moore said voters gave...
Marylanders prepare for influx of cannabis smokers following marijuana legalization
BALTIMORE -- Change is in the air, and some Marylanders don't care if it stinks.Nearly a week after Maryland voted to legalize recreational marijuana the focus of state residents is shifting to the smell of cannabis.Some people say the smell is ubiquitous in Baltimore.Other people have a problem with it.The debate over the social aspect of lighting up in public has been thrust back into the spotlight after Maryland voted 2 to 1 to legalize recreational cannabis—a move set to go into effect for people 21 and older in July 2023.Bruce Barcott, a senior editor at Leafly, says cannabis policy...
Neil Parrott concedes to David Trone in Maryland Congressional race
Delegate Neil Parrot (R) has conceded the race for Marylands Sixth District to Congressman David Trone (D).
rockvillenights.com
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis
Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
Md. Governor-elect Wes Moore promised bold leadership that will move ‘fast’ in Annapolis
Editor’s Note: The full one-on-one interview with Wes Moore is at the bottom of this story. ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Wes Moore has made history as Maryland’s first Black man to become governor. Now the 44-year-old governor-elect is trying to chart a course to achieve all the ambitious promises he made on the […]
Seeing Red: Election Results Have Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Mulling 2024 Options: Report
The “Red Wave” turned “Red Whimper” during the midterm elections on Tuesday has outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan reconsidering his options when it comes to the 2024 presidential election, according to a CBS report. In an exclusive interview with CBS on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the moderate...
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Meets With Governor-Elect Wes Moore At State House In Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Following Tuesday’s gubernatorial election, Governor Larry Hogan today met with Governor-Elect Wes Moore to discuss the smooth and orderly transition to the incoming administration. Following a private meeting in the governor’s office at the State House in Annapolis, the governor and governor-elect took questions from the media.
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
Baltimore Times
NAACP Annual Awards Banquet Honors Incoming Governor & Attorney General Keynote Speaker, April Ryan, Is Longest Serving Black White House Correspondent
Nov. 4 – Annapolis MD) The Anne Arundel NAACP Branch will hold it’s 47th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet dinner at the Double Tree Hotel in Annapolis, MD on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7PM. Ten individuals will receive awards including incoming Governor of Maryland Wes Moore and Annapolis Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles. The keynote speaker will be the longest serving black member of the White House press corps, April Ryan. Tickets are available ($100) online at http://bit.ly/3T3eWMm.
Real News Network
Making the painful history of Maryland lynchings more visible
No matter how gigantic or modest, memorials and monuments retain a certain power that we can feel when we encounter them. There are remnants of demolished workhouses in Western Ireland, worn down to lumps of stone foundations, that would go unrecognized if not for a good tour guide pointing them out. And there are specially designed architectural and immersive experiences like Berlin’s holocaust memorial, whose concrete blocks rise and tower over you the deeper you descend into the stark grid.
WTOP
Marylanders vote to legalize recreational marijuana, what to expect next
Beginning July 1, 2023, smoking, possessing and growing marijuana will be legal in Maryland for adults 21 and over. Once in effect, those 21 and over can legally possess up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana. More than 1.5 ounces but less than 2.5 ounces will result in a civil fine of up to $250.
NBC Washington
What Maryland Could Look Like Under Gov. Wes Moore, According to Political Experts
Democrat Wes Moore is projected to become the first Black governor of Maryland, taking the office back from the GOP with a defeat of Republican state Del. Dan Cox, who was supported by former President Donald Trump but not term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Moore, a combat veteran and former...
Election Map: County by county race results for David Trone v. Neil Parrott
MARYLAND, USA — In Maryland's 6th congressional district, Republican Neil Parrott is challenging Democrat incumbent David Trone. A rematch between U.S. Rep. David Trone and Republican Neil Parrott for the congressional district in western Maryland appears to be the state’s most competitive congressional battle playing out Tuesday. Trone,...
WBOC
Maryland's Recreational Marijuana Legalization Leaves Open Questions for Businesses, Law Enforcement
SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland voters supported recreational marijuana legalization in a statewide referendum. It was a decisive 66 to 34 percent victory for the ballot initiative. Every county on the Eastern Shore also voted in favor of legalization. When Maryland lawmakers voted to put the legalization on the ballot, they...
Yardbarker
Report: Commanders players angered by organization's response to lawsuit from Attorney General
Washington Commanders players are apparently not happy over one tactic the organization used while responding to a lawsuit from the D.C. Attorney General. After the attorney general’s office on Wednesday promised an announcement regarding the Commanders, the organization released a critical statement that seemed to be preemptive damage control. In the statement, the Commanders criticized the attorney general’s office for focusing on the team instead of, “out-of-control violent crime in DC,” and cited the shooting of rookie running back Brian Robinson three months ago as an example.
theriver953.com
Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia
Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
WDTV
Amendment 2: West Virginia’s most controversial ballot item
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Amendment 2 is the most controversial item on the ballot this midterm election. 5′s Kaley Fedko spoke with Gov. Jim Justice, local politicians and other officials about Amendment 2. Watch the video above to learn more.
COO, Lawyers Convicted Of Multi-Million Dollar Scheme Targeting 94 Victims: Maryland AG
A former Chief Operating Officer and two lawyers have been convicted of the theft of nearly 100 people, announced Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh. Raffi Michael Boghosian, Charles Edward Smith Jr, and Anuj Sud were convicted after their involvement with the structured settlement factoring company Access Funding between 2013 and 2015.
Seven Reasons to Move to Maryland's Eastern Shore in 2022
Known for Blue Crabs and Baltimore, Maryland is a one-of-a-kind state with a unique landscape. In Maryland, you can experience mountains, beaches, cities, and small towns all in the same day, but there are two sides to this state you can choose to live in.
WJLA
Md. resident dead, 13 hospitalized after Listeria outbreak linked to deli meat and cheese
WASHINGTON (7News) — One person from Maryland is dead and several others are battling sickness after a multi-statewide Listeria outbreak the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says is linked to meat and cheese from deli counters. Listeria is a hardy germ that can be difficult to fully...
Comments / 2