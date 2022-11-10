Read full article on original website
Biden blunders
4d ago
Deflection from the horrible disaster called Biden. We want him out of the people's White House as soon as possible.
Reply(1)
4
Related
Trump in 'self-destruct mode', becoming increasingly isolated as he fumes over midterm results, report says
Trump is becoming isolated as he fumes about the midterm results, CBS reporter Robert Costa said. Several in his inner circle said they avoid him as he rants and lashes out at his rivals. One advisor said he is in "self-destruct mode" and seems "irresponsible and chaotic." Former President Donald...
Mary Trump warns ‘much worse things’ will happen if Trump indictment decision not made before 2024 announcement
Mary Trump, former president Donald Trump’s niece, has warned that the clock is ticking for the Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland to decide on whether to indict her uncle now that the midterm elections are over. Ms Trump was speaking on The Dean Obeidallah Show on...
“This paragraph alone is why DOJ will win”: Experts predict Trump Judge Aileen Cannon’s order doomed
Legal experts predicted that U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon's order assigning a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence would be struck down after an appeal from the Justice Department. The DOJ in a 67-page filing asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in...
Tom Brady Has Apparently Been Texting With Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis lately has been mimicking Donald Trump, presumably as he attempts to curry favor among the MAGA sect ahead of a potential 2024 presidential run. The Florida governor taking after the former president’s habits extends beyond aping his hand gestures and rallying for Trump-endorsed candidates. DeSantis is also a big fan of Tom Brady, and the two are even on texting terms, according to Tim Michels, the Republican candidate for governor of Wisconsin. Michels hosted DeSantis in Green Bay last month, with the pair attending a Packers game at Lambeau Field. He spoke about the experience at a campaign...
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet...
Ted Cruz claimed on 'The View' that his wife Heidi laughed when Trump insulted her looks back in 2016
Ted Cruz said his wife, Heidi Cruz, laughed off Donald Trump's insult about her looks. Cruz said his "feelings were hurt" but that he moved on to focus on serving Texans. Trump in 2016 posted an unflattering photo of Cruz's wife next to one of his own wife, Melania. Sen....
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
‘They’re Closing in Directly on Donald’: Attorneys Think Feds Will Offer Immunity After Key Trump Aide Reportedly Pleads the Fifth to Grand Jury
Legal experts believe federal prosecutors investigating a tranche of allegedly classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago over the summer will obtain key testimonial evidence from a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump in the near future – evidence that will likely be used directly against the 45th president. That...
'Remember I am a "Stable Genius"': Trump APOLOGIZES to Melania and Sean Hannity for 'fictional stories' he lashed out at them over midterms, says Oz was LOSING before his endorsement and insists he did a 'great job' - as GOP blames him
Donald Trump made a vaguely sarcastic if not insincere public apology to his wife Melania and Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday over reports that he vented his anger at them for suggesting he endorse Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania. The former president unleashed against 'fictional stories' that suggest...
How Rich Is Melania Trump?
Former First Lady Melania Trump, 52, has been in the spotlight since she began dating her now husband, former President Donald Trump in 1998. Since her husband left office she has been relatively...
Jimmy Kimmel threatened to quit his show after executives asked him to tamp down Trump jokes
Jimmy Kimmel has revealed that he told ABC that he’d quit his show after they expressed apprehension over him telling jokes about Donald Trump. “There was one time, right around the beginning of this whole Trump thing… maybe not quite [eight years ago],” Kimmel told the hosts of Naked Lunch podcast.
Donald Trump Hit With Dumpty Trumpty Nickname, The MAGA Tears Are Delicious
Donald Trump was blessed with a new nickname, Dumpty Trumpty, this after the "Red Wave" he predicted in the midterms fell short. The post Donald Trump Hit With Dumpty Trumpty Nickname, The MAGA Tears Are Delicious appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Trump news – live: Trump Organization trial begins as Cheney refuses to let Jan 6 testimony turn into ‘circus’
Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, will face trial in New York today on allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their pay. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial comes just after he was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee. The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take “one or more days of deposition testimony” circa 14 November.Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney has vowed she will not let...
ValueWalk
Trump About To Be Indicted – Report
WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 31, 2022) – “GOP Bracing For Trump Indictment Soon After Election Day,” says THE HILL. It reports that “Republican aides and strategists privately expect Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue an indictment of former President Trump within 60 to 90 days after Election Day, predicting the window for prosecuting Trump will close once the 2024 presidential campaign gains momentum…
Watchdog group says it will try to use the 14th Amendment to disqualify Trump from running for president again in 2024
The watchdog group CREW says it'll seek to disqualify Trump from running for president in 2024. The 14th Amendment bars candidates who've "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" against the US. The group noted that Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin was removed from office under that law. A watchdog group says...
Fallon Says Indicting Trump After Midterms Is Like ‘Political Version of Waiting to Break Up’ Until After Holidays (Video)
Republicans are gearing up to deal with an indictment of twice impeached former president Donald Trump after election day, according to new reports. And to Jimmy Fallon, waiting until then feels a bit like strategically planning a messy breakup. During his “Tonight Show” monologue on Tuesday, Fallon cited a report...
Washington Examiner
The Trump Tapes: Trump heard dropping f-bombs and bragging about toughness in audio
Former President Donald Trump was heard on audio recordings bragging about advanced weapons and toughness to journalist Bob Woodward. Trump was also heard casually dropping multiple f-bombs in his recorded interactions with the journalist, which were obtained by CNN and played on Anderson Cooper 360 Tuesday night. "I have built...
Right-Wing Pundit Ann Coulter Tells Trump to Shut Up Forever After Midterm
On Friday, Ann Coulter, the noted conservative pundit and longtime Donald Trump loyalist, had harsh words for the former president in the wake of the midterm election results. With many predicting blowout wins for the Republican Party this election cycle, the midterms have been surprisingly and historically positive for Democrats. No so-called "red wave" materialized in most parts of the country, with Democrats tipped to retain and potentially grow their Senate majority, with only Nevada and Georgia still up in the air. Democrats also have a small path to retaining the House, with Republicans anticipating a troublesomely thin majority should they retake the lower chamber.
Donald Trump Says Democrats 'Finding All Sorts of Votes' in Arizona, Nevada
Donald Trump on Friday criticized how Democrats are achieving narrow gains in their midterm races against Republicans in Arizona and Nevada. "The Democrats are finding all sorts of votes in Nevada and Arizona. What a disgrace that this can be allowed to happen!" the former president wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
Comments / 4