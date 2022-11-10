ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 4

Biden blunders
4d ago

Deflection from the horrible disaster called Biden. We want him out of the people's White House as soon as possible.

Reply(1)
4
Related
Rolling Stone

Tom Brady Has Apparently Been Texting With Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis lately has been mimicking Donald Trump, presumably as he attempts to curry favor among the MAGA sect ahead of a potential 2024 presidential run. The Florida governor taking after the former president’s habits extends beyond aping his hand gestures and rallying for Trump-endorsed candidates. DeSantis is also a big fan of Tom Brady, and the two are even on texting terms, according to Tim Michels, the Republican candidate for governor of Wisconsin. Michels hosted DeSantis in Green Bay last month, with the pair attending a Packers game at Lambeau Field. He spoke about the experience at a campaign...
WISCONSIN STATE
Salon

Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Law & Crime

‘They’re Closing in Directly on Donald’: Attorneys Think Feds Will Offer Immunity After Key Trump Aide Reportedly Pleads the Fifth to Grand Jury

Legal experts believe federal prosecutors investigating a tranche of allegedly classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago over the summer will obtain key testimonial evidence from a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump in the near future – evidence that will likely be used directly against the 45th president. That...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

'Remember I am a "Stable Genius"': Trump APOLOGIZES to Melania and Sean Hannity for 'fictional stories' he lashed out at them over midterms, says Oz was LOSING before his endorsement and insists he did a 'great job' - as GOP blames him

Donald Trump made a vaguely sarcastic if not insincere public apology to his wife Melania and Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday over reports that he vented his anger at them for suggesting he endorse Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania. The former president unleashed against 'fictional stories' that suggest...
ARIZONA STATE
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Melania Trump?

Former First Lady Melania Trump, 52, has been in the spotlight since she began dating her now husband, former President Donald Trump in 1998. Since her husband left office she has been relatively...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump Organization trial begins as Cheney refuses to let Jan 6 testimony turn into ‘circus’

Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, will face trial in New York today on allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their pay. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial comes just after he was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee. The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take “one or more days of deposition testimony” circa 14 November.Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney has vowed she will not let...
TEXAS STATE
ValueWalk

Trump About To Be Indicted – Report

WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 31, 2022) – “GOP Bracing For Trump Indictment Soon After Election Day,” says THE HILL. It reports that “Republican aides and strategists privately expect Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue an indictment of former President Trump within 60 to 90 days after Election Day, predicting the window for prosecuting Trump will close once the 2024 presidential campaign gains momentum…
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

The Trump Tapes: Trump heard dropping f-bombs and bragging about toughness in audio

Former President Donald Trump was heard on audio recordings bragging about advanced weapons and toughness to journalist Bob Woodward. Trump was also heard casually dropping multiple f-bombs in his recorded interactions with the journalist, which were obtained by CNN and played on Anderson Cooper 360 Tuesday night. "I have built...
Newsweek

Right-Wing Pundit Ann Coulter Tells Trump to Shut Up Forever After Midterm

On Friday, Ann Coulter, the noted conservative pundit and longtime Donald Trump loyalist, had harsh words for the former president in the wake of the midterm election results. With many predicting blowout wins for the Republican Party this election cycle, the midterms have been surprisingly and historically positive for Democrats. No so-called "red wave" materialized in most parts of the country, with Democrats tipped to retain and potentially grow their Senate majority, with only Nevada and Georgia still up in the air. Democrats also have a small path to retaining the House, with Republicans anticipating a troublesomely thin majority should they retake the lower chamber.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy