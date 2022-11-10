ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Scoreboard: High school volleyball honors teams

All-State selections: Ally Foster, Sr., Billings Central; Tanzy Fox, Jr., Laurel; Ruby Gray, Sr., Billings Central; Tayla Guptill, So., Hardin; Makenna Torske, So, Hardin; Macy Uffelman, Jr., Hardin; Alex Williams, Sr., Billings Central. First-Team All-Conference: Ally Foster, Sr., Billings Central; Tanzy Fox, Jr., Laurel; Ruby Gray, Sr., Billings Central; Tayla...
BILLINGS, MT
Montana State Billings women's basketball goes 3-0 in Hawaii

HILO, Hawaii — Cariann Kunkel poured in 18 points and grabbed five rebounds and the Montana State Billings women's basketball team defeated Hawaii Hilo 72-61 on Sunday. The Yellowjackets were 3-0 in games in Hawaii, beating Hawaii Pacific 73-64 Friday and Chaminade 85-43 Saturday. MSUB is now 3-0 to...
BILLINGS, MT
Montana State Billings ends volleyball season with loss

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings closed out its volleyball season on Saturday with a 25-21, 25-15, 19-25, 25-15 loss to visiting Simon Fraser at Alterowitz Gym. The Yellowjackets finished the season with a 7-20 overall record and 0-18 mark in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. Senior setter Hannah Hashbarger...
BILLINGS, MT
Montana State Billings women race past Chaminade in hoops

HONOLULU — Montana State Billings led from start to finish Saturday in defeating Chaminade 85-43 at the Malika Sports Challenge women's basketball tournament. Ten different players scored in the win for the Yellowjackets (2-0). Dyauni Boyce led the way for MSUB with 16 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Bailee...
BILLINGS, MT
Montana State firing on most cylinders heading into Brawl of the Wild

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — In some ways, the Montana State football team looks like it did a year ago. Like last season, the Bobcats are 9-1 overall and 7-0 in Big Sky Conference play going into the Brawl of the Wild. Their only loss in both seasons was to a Football Bowl Subdivision team. They were ranked No. 3 in the Football Championship Subdivision going into their clash with a lower-ranked Montana, just like they probably will be this coming week. They’re a championship-contending team but have a clear area of concern.
BOZEMAN, MT
Montana State Billings men upset No. 13 Cal State San Marcos

LACEY, Wash. — The men's basketball team from Montana State Billings upset No. 13 Cal State San Marcos 68-64 Saturday at the Saint Martin's Crossover tournament to start the season 2-0. Steven Richardson scored 20 points and Carrington Wiggins added 19 for the Yellowjackets. Bilal Shabazz had 12 points...
BILLINGS, MT
Rams run past Broncs to advance to Class A title game

HAMILTON — Billings Central jumped out front by two touchdowns and rushed for 282 yards in a 42-6 Class A semifinal football victory over defending state champion Hamilton on Saturday. Overall, No. 3 Central had 349 yards to 260 for Hamilton. Central had 23 first downs and No. 1...
BILLINGS, MT
ESPN's College GameDay is coming to Bozeman for Cat-Griz Rivalry

BOZEMAN - After weeks of campaigning on social media, ESPN's College GameDay is finally coming to the Treasure State to take in the Cat-Griz Rivalry firsthand. Montana State hosts Montana next Saturday at 12 PM in the 121st edition of the rivalry between the two schools. The matchup will feature...
BOZEMAN, MT
No. 3 Montana State Bobcats Blow Out Cal Poly 72-28

San Luis Obispo, CA- Montana State went into Cal Poly and broke records against the Mustangs in a 72-28 rout. The first possession for the Bobcats set the tone or the night. Elijah Elliott busted through the line for a 49-yard run, setting up Marqui Johnson for the 10-yard score.
BOZEMAN, MT
No. 16 Montana Grizzlies Dominate Eastern Washington 63-7

MISSOULA- The Montana Grizzlies started hot against the Eagles and never looked back. Lucas Johnson drove the Griz offense down the field on their opening drive, finding Nick Ostmo on back-to-back swing passes, resulting in an 18-yard touchdown. Nick Ostmo picked up right where he left off last week and...
MISSOULA, MT
No. 3 Montana State breaks records in blowout win at Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — All Marqui Johnson needed was a small opening up the middle. Then he turned the game into a track meet. The Montana State wide receiver resembled former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson in his prime. He followed his blocks, cut quickly to his left and saw nothing but green in front of him. Seventy-one yards later, Johnson comfortably jogged into the end zone.
BOZEMAN, MT
MSUB triathlete Madisan Chavez places 37th at NCAA Championships

TEMPE, Ariz. — Montana State Billings triathlete Madisan Chavez placed 37th out of 50 competitors Saturday at the NCAA Championships held at Tempe Town Lake. She completed the course in one hour, 10 minutes and 2.7 seconds. Julia Kekkonen of Wingate University won the individual title at 1:06:54.5. Chavez,...
BILLINGS, MT
ESPN's College GameDay heading to Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild

BOZEMAN — ESPN's "College GameDay" is coming to Bozeman this coming week for the 121st Brawl of the Wild, the network announced Sunday morning. This is the first time GameDay has chosen a Big Sky Conference game. It had visited Football Championship Subdivision towns 11 times before this, including twice in Fargo, North Dakota, for North Dakota State games. It went to Jackson, Mississippi, last month for Jackson State's game against Southern.
BOZEMAN, MT
Flint Rasmussen makes his case to be College GameDay Guest Picker

BILLINGS- College GameDay is coming to Bozeman for the 121st Cat-Griz rivalry. That begs the question, who will be the celebrity guest picker?. There's been names floating around on social media. Names like Jan Stenerud, Bob Green, Brent Musburger, Kevin Costner and last but certainly not least, Flint Rasmussen. He's...
BOZEMAN, MT
Pirates punch ticket to 6-man state championship with dramatic win over Redhawks

LAVINA — Quarterback Kade Erickson's passing touchdown and 1-point conversion with 34 seconds left capped off Broadview-Lavina's thrilling 35-34 win over Froid-Medicine Lake in their 6-Man football playoff semifinal showdown Saturday. Down six points with time ticking down, Erickson saved the most important of his five passing scores on...
BROADVIEW, MT

