ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Chelsea Have A List Of Potential Right-Back Signings

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eh48b_0j6Pyz1L00

Chelsea have a list of potential right-back signings they want to bring into the club.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Right-back is the topic of the week at Chelsea, and which one they bring in to the club in the coming months is something they are taking very seriously behind the scenes.

The position is seen as a position of importance to strengthen going forward, as the problem they face without Reece James has been hugely evident in the aftermath of his recent injury.

The club have formulated a list of potential right-backs they believe could improve the squad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eS9qh_0j6Pyz1L00
Chelsea have interest in Jeremie Frimpong.

IMAGO / Kessler-Sportfotografie

According to Simon Phillips, there is a list of players Chelsea wish to bring into the club at the right-back position, as they look add some depth in the spot.

Reece James injury has highlighted the problem, with two players who are not right-backs having to fill in. Cesar Azpilicueta and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have played right-back, but the club know that cannot continue.

In terms of possible candidates, Malo Gusto from Lyon, Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen and Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan are possible players the club think could improve the squad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XDDrg_0j6Pyz1L00
Denzel Dumfries is on the list of potential right-backs for Chelsea.

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Dumfries is one they have been interested in for a long time, and the Dutch defender will be allowed to leave for a fee of €30million, a fee Chelsea would no doubt have no problem in paying.

January may be too soon for the club to sign a right-back, but it has also not been ruled out.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

How Premier League looks at World Cup break - and who could come back better

The Premier League takes an unprecedented six-week break in the middle of the season as the World Cup in Qatar takes centre stage. With this weekend's action finished now, the Premier League does not return until 26 December. The World Cup starts on Sunday, 20 November with the final on...
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Bournemouth 3-0 Everton

T﻿his was a hugely damaging defeat for Everton that leaves them just one point and one place outside the Premier League relegation zone going into the World Cup break. T﻿he Toffees have now lost six of their last eight games in all competitions and this latest reverse comes just days after a 4-1 thrashing by the same opposition in the EFL Cup.
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy