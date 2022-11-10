Read full article on original website
Pomeranians, Poodles, and Other Purebred Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill and Moved to N.Y. Shelter
North Shore Animal League America (NSALA) is looking after a pack of over 50 purebred pooches. The animal welfare organization, based in Port Washington, New York, and National Mill Dog Rescue worked together to save dozens of dogs and puppies from a Missouri puppy mill. On Nov. 11, 57 canines...
German shepherd up for adoption in Hamptons after he was found 'emaciated and afraid'
A German shepherd — with a face that’s just too cute — is hoping to be taken into a good home. Six-year-old Fritz is currently available for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons in New York. Fritz first showed up at ARF from...
Labrador retriever mix rescued from Texas and now in New York needs a loving home
A nine-and-a-half-year-old tan and white Labrador retriever mix who "loves belly rubs" has been patiently waiting for her forever family since she was rescued over a year ago in April 2021. "This older gal still has plenty of spunk and [is] looking for a home that can give her the...
Bob The Shelter Dog Goes Viral After Not Being Chosen For Adoption
A little shelter dog made a big wave on social media thanks to a video that showed him looking left out at a big adoption event in New York City. Bob, a terrier mix, was one of many dogs at Central Park for an adoption event sponsored by Badass Animal Rescue in Brooklyn. In a TikTok video shared by an artist at the event who paints pictures of pets, Bob sits with his handler as many people pass him by to look at other pups in the park.
This Is Why You Should Never Pet A Dog With A Red Collar In New Jersey
Never ever pet a dog with a red collar, and this is why...I just learned about this too and my mind is blown. There are three colors that we should be paying attention to when we see a dog’s collar. Of course, not everyone follows this suggested practice but if you always use it as a gauge you’ll be safer in case they do.
November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month
It’s November, the month of Thanksgiving and all things pumpkin spice. What you may not know is that November is also Adopt a Senior Pet Month, shining a spotlight on the amazing dogs and cats “of a certain age” available at shelters and rescues across the country.
Dog Surrendered Because Owner 'Lost Her Home' Is As Sad As It Gets
Too often, owners are forced to surrender their pets to a shelter because their landlord does not allow pets or because they have suddenly become homeless. This is heartbreaking for both the owner and the dog, but unfortunately, the dog does not understand why they are back in the shelter. This recently happened to one pup, and he is hoping to find a new home soon.
Golden Retriever Meeting Human 'Baby Brother' Melts Hearts Online
A video of a golden retriever has melted hearts online after it met its human "baby brother" for the first time. Dogs are often called man's best friend—and after seeing Riley the dog's reaction to meeting a new family member, it's hard to disagree with that statement. It is...
Grieving Family Chose To Turn Their Pet Golden Retriever Into A Rug- Taxidermy Firm Says Its Now Becoming More Popular
Recently, a family opted to create an eccentric family piece that would "allow their beloved dog to head home." An Australian taxidermy firm recently posted a video to their Instagram of a pet golden retriever. Some viewers are astonished that the golden retriever had passed away and "had been fashioned into an ornamental rug at the request of its family." [i]
New Adoptable Dogs at Texas Shelter Have Us Falling in Love
It's very upsetting to think about how many sweet and lovable dogs are sitting in shelters waiting to be adopted. It is our greatest wish for these pups to be able to experience the care and comfort that comes from a loving family. Luckily, the employees at shelters across the country are trying their best to get their residents adopted, like this shelter is doing through their social media.
Family Looking to Adopt Pet After Dog's Disappearance Finds Missing Pup at Shelter 3 Months Later
Heartbroken after their beloved Corgi/shepherd mix, Dante, went missing, this Virginia family moved to a new town 20 miles away. Three months later, they walked into a local shelter and found their lost dog!. "We love him so much," says Ruth Parada de Martinez. "God heard my prayers." On July...
22 Year Old Cat is So Happy to Be Out of Shelter, Have Full Belly and Comfy Place to Spend Her Golden Years
A 22-year-old cat is so happy to be out of the shelter, and have a full belly and a comfy place to spend her golden years. In early October, a cat was surrendered to a local shelter in Brisbane (AU) when she was at the ripe old age of 22. "Her family are no longer able to afford her care due to the rising costs of living," Nikki of Best Friends Felines shared.
Top 10 Small Dog Breeds
Larry Slawson received his Master's Degree from UNC Charlotte. He has 15+ years of experience with dogs and various pets. In the world of dogs, there exists a number of incredibly small and petite breeds renowned for their short stature, light weight, and adorable appearance. Of the nearly 400+ dog breeds that currently exist worldwide, several dogs stand out above the rest in regard to their small size and overall stature.
Watch as 'Oldest' Golden Retriever Falls in Love With Puppy in Cute Clip
The blossoming relationship between a senior golden retriever called Cali and a new puppy Tommy has delighted users on TikTok in a video viewed more than 825,000 times. In the footage, posted by Boston-based Christina, Cali can be seen moving away while the puppy tries to snuggle up to her. The text reads "Over it already," but then changes to "realizing she has a play buddy," as the dogs run in the garden.
Abandoned Canal Cats Seek Purrfect new Homes
Annie and Bonnie were found on the towpath of the Trent and Mersey Canal. Two inseparable cats are ‘learning to love’ again after being abandoned by the side of a canal in Derbyshire. Bewildered Annie and Bonnie were left in two separate cat carriers with no food or...
Watch as Labrador, Aged 15, Falls in Love With Puppy Sibling in Cute Clip
An adorable video of a 15-year-old yellow Labrador called Roxy becoming best friends with her new golden retriever puppy has gone viral on TikTok. In the video, Roxy can be seen being introduced to Olive the puppy, and the pair then go on to share a puppuccino, play and nap together. At the end of the video, a subtitle says that Olive "made her final year that much happier."
‘Our little $7,000 dog’: inside Australia’s oodle boom
“Look at them, they’re like a box of assorted chocolates,” my friend Rachel sometimes says when we’re out walking. Her Iggy, bouncy and swarthy as a fine dark chocolate. Fran’s tubby, tiny Frankie, fair as a white chocolate truffle. My mocha-toned Lola, prancing and skittish. We gush a bit. “Look at them,” we say, “so cute!”
Titan is a 7-year-old mixed breed looking for a new home
Hello, and welcome to another edition of WMUR’s Adopt This Pet!. The Upper Valley Humane Society is hoping to find a new home for a 7-year-old pooch named Titan. Titan is looking for an adult home in a quiet neighborhood. He prefers to be the only pet in the home. Being an adult dog, he will need some time to settle into his new home, so a patient owner is preferred.
Sausage Dog Watching Over Fellow Dachshund After Surgery Melts Hearts
A video of a dachshund watching over her pooch friend after he had surgery has melted hearts online. In the viral TikTok video Kate Phillips, using the account name motherofsausages, explained how her sausage dog Buster was recovering from dental surgery. She added that another sausage dog, Bella, would not...
