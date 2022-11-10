Read full article on original website
calbears.com
Cal Returns Home To Take On Idaho
BERKELEY – The California women's basketball team (1-1) returns home to take on Idaho (0-1) at Haas Pavilion tomorrow. Cal is coming off a hard fought loss against No. 9 Notre Dame in the inaugural Citi Shamrock Classic. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game can be...
calbears.com
Bears To Face Tritons In First Road Contest
BERKELEY – The California men's basketball team will make its first road trip of the 2022-23 campaign as it travels south to face UC San Diego at LionTree Arena in La Jolla on Tuesday night. The nonconference contest will start at 7 p.m. PT and will be televised on ESPN+.
calbears.com
Cal Wins Ninth PAC Rugby 7s Championship
STANFORD, Calif. – California rugby claimed its ninth PAC Rugby 7s championship title on Sunday afternoon, the program's fourth year in a row clinching the conference championships in fall sevens action. The Bears entered day two of the tournament with an unbeaten record, after they defeated Stanford (58-0), Utah...
calbears.com
Bears Diving Has Solid Weekend In SoCal
LOS ANGELES – The California men's and women's swimming & diving teams sent two divers to Southern California this weekend for the annual Trojan Diving Invitational hosted by USC. Highlighting the weekend were the five combined top-10 finishes by men's diver Joshua Thai and women's diver Danielle Killeen. On...
calbears.com
Cal Sets New Standard In Graduation Success Rate
BERKELEY – Cal Athletics has posted a record-high Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for the sixth consecutive year with the score rising to 91 percent in the latest data released by the NCAA on Tuesday. Overall, four teams achieved 100 percent, and 15 programs finished at or above the 90-percent mark.
calbears.com
Bears End 2022 In Big Clasico
BERKELEY – BERKELEY – The Cal careers of 12 Golden Bears and the first year of the Leonard Griffin era ended on Saturday at Edwards Stadium, with the Cal men's soccer team falling to fifth-ranked Stanford, 1-0, in the Big Clasico. The Bears conclude the 2022 season with...
calbears.com
125th Big Game Week Events
BERKELEY – The 125th Big Game in Berkeley will kick off at 2:30 pm PT, this Saturday, Nov. 19. Pac-12 Network will also televise the annual contest between California and Stanford that will mark the 40th Anniversary of The Play, a five-lateral kickoff return for a touchdown through the Stanford Band that lifted California to a win in the 1982 Big Game and is arguably the most iconic moment in college football history and all of sports.
calbears.com
Cal Makes Changes To Coaching Staff
BERKELEY – Travers Family Head Football Coach Justin Wilcox announced Sunday that offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure have been relieved of their duties, effective immediately. Both were in their third season on the Golden Bears' coaching staff. "I felt these changes to our coaching...
