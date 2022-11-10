BERKELEY – The 125th Big Game in Berkeley will kick off at 2:30 pm PT, this Saturday, Nov. 19. Pac-12 Network will also televise the annual contest between California and Stanford that will mark the 40th Anniversary of The Play, a five-lateral kickoff return for a touchdown through the Stanford Band that lifted California to a win in the 1982 Big Game and is arguably the most iconic moment in college football history and all of sports.

