ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
targetedonc.com

Rampal Reviews Data for First-line Therapy in Myelofibrosis With High Platelet Count

During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Raajit K. Rampal, MD, PhD, discussed recommendations and data on the use of JAK inhibitors to treat patients with myelofibrosis. Targeted OncologyTM: What nontransplant therapies do the National Comprehensive Care Network (NCCN) guidelines recommend for the management of higher-risk myelofibrosis (MF)?. RAMPAL: In...
targetedonc.com

The Future of ER+/HER2- mBC Treatment

Dr. Aditya Bardia: Based on the results of the EMERALD trial, Elacestrant potentially could be used in the second-line setting for patients with ER-positive HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer. EMERALD trial was as a single agent. There's also interest in combination therapy combining endocrine agents with other targeted agents such as PI3 kinase inhibitors as well as everolimus so that would be of interest as well.
targetedonc.com

Promising Targets for Bladder Cancer

Joshua J. Meeks, MD, discusses investigational targets in the bladder cancer space. Joshua J. Meeks, MD, Edward M. Schaeffer, MD, PhD Professor of Urology, and associate professor of Urology and Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, discusses investigational targets in the bladder cancer space. One...
targetedonc.com

Next Steps for Treatment With Pembrolizumab in RCC

Toni K. Choueiri, MD, discusses a key next step for using pembrolizumab in the treatment of renal cell carcinoma. Toni K. Choueiri, MD, medical director, International Strategic Initiatives, director, Lank Center for Genitourinary Oncology, director, Kidney Cancer Center, senior physician, at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jerome and Nancy Kohlberg chair and professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, discusses a key next step for using pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
targetedonc.com

ADT Intensification With Docetaxel is the Standard mCSPC Treatment Strategy

According to Alicia Morgans, MD, MPH, there is a consistent differentiation and benefit when AR-targeted agent is added to the androgen deprivation therapy plus docetaxel backbone. In metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC) treatment, oncologists must decide whether to use a doublet or triplet regimen, because androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) alone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy