Dosing and Toxicity: Managing Adverse Events and Dose Reductions for PARP Inhibitors in Ovarian Cancer
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Bradley J. Monk, MD, discussed recommendations for managing toxicity and dosing of PARP inhibitors as primary maintenance for ovarian cancer. CASE SUMMARY. A 49-year-old Black woman presented to her primary care physician with abdominal bloating and nausea. She had a history of mild...
Rampal Reviews Data for First-line Therapy in Myelofibrosis With High Platelet Count
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Raajit K. Rampal, MD, PhD, discussed recommendations and data on the use of JAK inhibitors to treat patients with myelofibrosis. Targeted OncologyTM: What nontransplant therapies do the National Comprehensive Care Network (NCCN) guidelines recommend for the management of higher-risk myelofibrosis (MF)?. RAMPAL: In...
The Future of ER+/HER2- mBC Treatment
Dr. Aditya Bardia: Based on the results of the EMERALD trial, Elacestrant potentially could be used in the second-line setting for patients with ER-positive HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer. EMERALD trial was as a single agent. There's also interest in combination therapy combining endocrine agents with other targeted agents such as PI3 kinase inhibitors as well as everolimus so that would be of interest as well.
Promising Targets for Bladder Cancer
Joshua J. Meeks, MD, discusses investigational targets in the bladder cancer space. Joshua J. Meeks, MD, Edward M. Schaeffer, MD, PhD Professor of Urology, and associate professor of Urology and Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, discusses investigational targets in the bladder cancer space. One...
Next Steps for Treatment With Pembrolizumab in RCC
Toni K. Choueiri, MD, discusses a key next step for using pembrolizumab in the treatment of renal cell carcinoma. Toni K. Choueiri, MD, medical director, International Strategic Initiatives, director, Lank Center for Genitourinary Oncology, director, Kidney Cancer Center, senior physician, at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jerome and Nancy Kohlberg chair and professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, discusses a key next step for using pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
ADT Intensification With Docetaxel is the Standard mCSPC Treatment Strategy
According to Alicia Morgans, MD, MPH, there is a consistent differentiation and benefit when AR-targeted agent is added to the androgen deprivation therapy plus docetaxel backbone. In metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC) treatment, oncologists must decide whether to use a doublet or triplet regimen, because androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) alone...
