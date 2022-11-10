Read full article on original website
Related
targetedonc.com
Evaluating Amivantamab/Lazertinib Combo in EGFR-Mutant NSCLC
Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, discusses the rationale for combining amivantamab-vmjw and lazertinib for the treatment of relapsed or refractory EGFR-mutant non–small cell lung cancer. Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, director of the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute, discusses the rationale for combining amivantamab-vmjw (Rybrevant) and lazertinib (Leclaza) for...
targetedonc.com
Rampal Reviews Data for First-line Therapy in Myelofibrosis With High Platelet Count
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Raajit K. Rampal, MD, PhD, discussed recommendations and data on the use of JAK inhibitors to treat patients with myelofibrosis. Targeted OncologyTM: What nontransplant therapies do the National Comprehensive Care Network (NCCN) guidelines recommend for the management of higher-risk myelofibrosis (MF)?. RAMPAL: In...
targetedonc.com
Exploring the Background and Clinical Presentation of BPDCN
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Jeffrey E. Lancet, MD, discussed the clinical presentation of blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm and how it came to be recognized as a distinct rare hematologic malignancy. This is the first of 2 articles based on this event. Targeted OncologyTM: What is blastic...
targetedonc.com
Roundtable Discussion: Ayyappan Breaks Down New and Emerging Approaches in DLBCL
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Sabarish Ayyappan, MD, discussed with participants which therapy would be appropriate for an older patient with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. DISCUSSION QUESTIONS. What is your treatment strategy for this patient with relapsed DLBCL?. RANA: He would be almost 81…at this point, and...
targetedonc.com
FDA Requests Limited Use for Niraparib in Patients Without gBRCAm
Based on OS data from the phase 3 ENGOT-OV16/NOVA trial, the FDA has requested niraparib to have restricted use as a second-line maintenance therapy for patients without germline BRCA mutations. At the request of the FDA, niraparib (Zejula) will have restricted use as a second-line maintenance therapy after platinum-based chemotherapy...
targetedonc.com
Novel Agent CUE-101 Shows Promise in Recurrent/Metastatic HNSCC
Treatment with CUE-101 continued to show promise for patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma when combined with pembrolizumab or used as a monotherapy. Use of the novel agent CUE-101 as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) showed promising safety and efficacy signs in patients with recurrent/metastatic human papillomavirus (HPV)-positive head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), according to a press release.1.
Comments / 0