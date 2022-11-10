Read full article on original website
Related
Rep. Andy Biggs to challenge McCarthy for Speaker
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) late Monday announced a run for Speaker, challenging House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in the Republican conference’s nomination to the post. “We have a new paradigm here, and I think the country wants a different direction from the House of Representatives. And it’s a new world, and yes, I’m going […]
Trump's lawsuit against Jan. 6 committee is a sideshow — they've already nailed him
On Nov. 11, to absolutely no one's surprise, Donald Trump sued the House Jan. 6 select committee to avoid having to testify or provide documents in response to its subpoena. That was just the latest chapter in Trump's long history of deploying lawsuits to stall — this time as the clock runs out on the current Democratic majority in Congress and its Jan. 6 committee.
Liz Cheney trolls Kari Lake for losing Arizona governor’s race: ‘You’re welcome’
a tweet on Monday, Cheney quoted a tweet from Lake from late last month that included a letter that mockingly thanked the congresswomen for her “anti-endorsement.”
Voters in Oregon pass strict gun-control measure, declare healthcare a right
An Oregon ballot measure requires residents to obtain a permit to buy a gun, mostly bans large-capacity magazines and creates a firearms database.
Comments / 0