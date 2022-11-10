Read full article on original website
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
Erik Ten Hag & Manchester United Players Extremely Disappointed With Cristiano Ronaldo Interview
Erik Ten Hag and his Manchester United players are reportedly said to be ‘extremely disappointed’ with Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan.
'This is why England are not winning any trophy soon': Fans react to Gareth Southgate's 'CRIMINAL' decision not to take Ivan Toney to the World Cup after Brentford star scores brace to shock Manchester City
Fans have questioned Gareth Southgate's decision to leave Ivan Toney at home for the World Cup after the Brentford striker netted a dramatic brace in his side's win over Manchester City. Despite registering eight goals in 13 Premier League games before taking his tally into double figures at the Etihad,...
NME
Rod Stewart turned down almost £1million to perform at Qatar World Cup: “It’s not right”
Rod Stewart has revealed that he turned down almost £1million to perform as part of the Qatar World Cup, because “it’s not right”. The tournament kicks off this Sunday (November 20) in the capital city of Doha, and Qatar and World Cup organisers FIFA are facing ongoing criticisms regarding the death of migrant workers in the creation of stadiums and the country’s views on homosexuality, which is illegal in Qatar.
thecomeback.com
Qatar makes shocking World Cup alcohol decision
Alcohol and beer are usually prominent at soccer matches across the world, especially the World Cup. And while Qatar initially seemed to have a plan in place for alcohol sales and consumption at the 2022 World Cup, it appears the country is making some drastic last-minute changes just days before the start of the iconic soccer tournament.
fourfourtwo.com
World Cup 2022: Dua Lipa won't perform, calls on Qatar to fulfil human rights pledges
Dua Lipa says she will not perform at the World Cup and has called on Qatar to fulfil human rights pledges before visiting the country. Singer and songwriter Dua Lipa has responded to speculation that she will perform at the World Cup by revealing that she will not visit the country until it fulfils pledges on human rights.
Wayne Rooney accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of 'unacceptable' behaviour at Man Utd
Wayne Rooney reacts to the Cristiano Ronaldo saga at Man Utd this season & hints at Roy Keane hypocrisy.
'I'm looking better than him and still playing at a high level': Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at former team-mate Wayne Rooney for labelling his behaviour ‘unacceptable’, suggesting ex-England captain is jealous
Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at Wayne Rooney after his former team-mate criticised his behaviour at Manchester United this season. Ronaldo has fallen out of favour under Erik Ten Hag this term, starting just four league games, and showed his frustration last month by refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham and then walking down the tunnel before the final whistle.
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals that his mentor Sir Alex Ferguson talked him out of joining Manchester City before he 'followed his heart' and returned to Old Trafford last summer
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson contacted him to convince him not to join Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The Portuguese superstar had been tipped to sign for Manchester United's bitter rivals last summer but ultimately opted a return to Old Trafford. But according to a report from The...
Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Fulham v Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Manchester United’s trip to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.
Jailed former tennis ace Boris Becker will be deported to Germany in time for Christmas
JAILED former tennis ace Boris Becker will be deported to Germany in time for Christmas. He has been approved for a fast-track scheme under which foreign cons are sent to their home countries to ease the pressure on British prisons. The ex-Wimbledon champ, 54, was sentenced to two and a...
Fans across German stadiums call for Qatar World Cup boycott
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s professional soccer leagues have been marked by widespread protests against the World Cup in Qatar, with rival fans joining forces to condemn FIFA corruption and human rights abuses in the Gulf Arab country. On Sunday, before the last Bundesliga game ahead of the league’s...
Arab fans' World Cup fever cooled by Qatar costs
Qatar's World Cup will be the first on Arab soil but despite excitement in the Middle East, the fervour is not universal in a region usually united by its passion for football. World Cups have traditionally attracted more affluent supporters than weekly club football, whose fanbase is often working-class, football historian Paul Dietschy told AFP. The World Cup in Qatar "reinforces" the universal trend of a growing gap between the rich and the poor, Dietschy said.
Popculture
Dua Lipa Denies World Cup Opening Ceremony Rumor in Strong Fashion
Dua Lipa denied rumors that she would be performing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which begins on Nov. 20 in Qatar. The "New Rules" singer cited Qatar's human rights record, which has been criticized around the world. Thousands of migrant workers have reportedly died since Qatar was awarded the tournament. The Qatari government has also been criticized for its anti-LGBT policies.
suggest.com
Prince William Sat Down With English National Team To Talk About Handling Their Disappointment After Euro 2020 Loss
Raising awareness about mental health is one of Prince William’s main projects. He recently sat down with two members of the UK soccer team to discuss how sports can help people handle setbacks and work with others. Prince William Asks UK Players About Disappointing Loss. The Prince of Wales...
Lloris suggests he will not wear rainbow armband in Qatar
France captain Hugo Lloris has hinted he will not wear a rainbow-colored armband with a rainbow heart design to campaign against discrimination during World Cup games in Qatar. France, the defending World Cup champion, was among eight of the 13 European soccer teams going to Qatar who in September joined...
Campaign to award British Army's first black officer the Military Cross after it was denied to him due to racism while he was alive is backed by Tottenham Hotspur and Northampton Town who he played for before WW1
A campaign to honour the first black British army officer with a medal for gallantry has been backed by Tottenham Hotspur and Northampton Town FC -- two of the clubs he played for before World War I. Walter Tull was just 29 when he was cut down by machine gun...
