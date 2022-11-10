ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Piece of space shuttle Challenger found by divers off Florida coast, NASA confirms

By Dylan Stableford, Yahoo News
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34azrA_0j6PvNEy00

U.S. officials that a 20-foot segment of the space shuttle Challenger was discovered earlier this year off the Florida coast by divers who were filming a television documentary about the search for missing World War II-era aircraft near the Bermuda Triangle.

It was the first major discovery of wreckage from the doomed 1986 shuttle launch in more than 25 years.

“NASA leaders recently viewed footage of an underwater dive off the East coast of Florida, and they confirm it depicts an artifact from the space shuttle Challenger,” the space agency announced.

In early March 2022, a dive team working on the History Channel series "" was looking for the suspected wreck site of a Navy rescue plane that disappeared without a trace on Dec. 5, 1945, off the coast of Cape Canaveral.

But instead of World War II-era plane debris, the team discovered a modern-looking aviation structure.

“Divers noticed a large humanmade object covered partially by sand on the seafloor,” NASA said. “The proximity to the Florida Space Coast, along with the item’s modern construction and presence of 8-inch square tiles, led the documentary team to contact NASA.”

“We recognized the necessity of bringing this find to the immediate attention of NASA,” Mike Barnette, a marine biologist who led that 5-member team that made the discovery, said in a press release.

After consulting with an outside expert and completing two additional dives in May and August, the team was able to confirm with NASA that the wreckage was from the Challenger.

"While it has been nearly 37 years since seven daring and brave explorers lost their lives aboard Challenger, this tragedy will forever be seared in the collective memory of our country," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement. "This discovery gives us an opportunity to pause once again, to uplift the legacies of the seven pioneers we lost, and to reflect on how this tragedy changed us."

On Jan. 28, 1986, the Challenger exploded 73 seconds after launch with seven people on board: Francis R. "Dick" Scobee, Michael J. Smith, Ronald E. McNair, Ellison S. Onizuka, Judith A. Resnik, Gregory B. Jarvis and S. Christa McAuliffe, a teacher who was selected to be part of the crew.

An investigation later concluded unexpectedly cold temperatures the night before the launch had damaged seals in the shuttle’s solid rocket booster segment joints.

NASA said that it is still trying to determine what to do with the discovered piece to “properly honor the legacy of Challenger’s fallen astronauts.” By law, all space shuttle artifacts are the property of the U.S. government.

The space agency also stressed that while the discovery of the debris was part of a series about the Bermuda Triangle, the artifact was found in waters well northwest of the area where a number of aircraft and ships are believed to have disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Unmanned, solar-powered US space plane back after 908 days

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — An unmanned U.S. military space plane landed early Saturday after spending a record 908 days in orbit for its sixth mission and conducting science experiments. The solar-powered vehicle, which looks like a miniature space shuttle, landed at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Its...
960 The Ref

NASA's moon rocket on track for Wednesday launch attempt

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — NASA remained on track for Wednesday’s planned liftoff of its new moon rocket, after determining that hurricane damage provided little extra risk to the test flight. Hurricane Nicole’s high winds caused a 10-foot (3-meter) section of caulking to peel away near...
960 The Ref

WWII bomber, fighter aircraft collide midair at Texas airshow

DALLAS — Two WWII-era aircraft collided and crashed to the ground in front of spectators at an airshow in Dallas, Saturday afternoon. The Federal Aviation Administration said that a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m. Saturday. According to KDFW, the...
DALLAS, TX
960 The Ref

Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show

DALLAS — (AP) — A national transportation official probing the cause of a midair crash of two historic military planes during an air show that left six people dead said Sunday that one of the key questions for investigators is why the aircraft were seemingly sharing the same space just before impact.
DALLAS, TX
960 The Ref

6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show

DALLAS — (AP) — Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground in a ball of flames during a Dallas air show, leaving six people dead, officials said. National transportation officials were investigating the cause of Saturday's collision, which came three years after the crash of a World War II-era bomber in Connecticut that killed seven, and amid ongoing concern about the safety of air shows involving older warplanes.
DALLAS, TX
960 The Ref

Remote undersea volcano likely erupting in Pacific Ocean

HONOLULU — (AP) — A volcano is likely erupting deep beneath the Pacific Ocean in the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, but scientists don't know for sure because it's so inaccessible. All indications are that the Ahyi Seamount began erupting in mid-October, the U.S. Geological Survey...
960 The Ref

Frontier, 5 other airlines to refund more than $600 million

Frontier Airlines and five foreign carriers have agreed to refund more than $600 million combined to travelers whose trips were canceled or significantly delayed since the start of the pandemic, federal officials said Monday. The U.S. Department of Transportation said it also fined the same airlines more than $7 million...
960 The Ref

Earth at 8 billion: Consumption not crowd is key to climate

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — The world is getting hotter and more crowded and the two issues are connected, but not quite as much as people might think, experts say. On Tuesday somewhere a baby will be born that will be the globe’s 8 billionth person, according to a projection by the United Nations and other experts. The Earth has warmed almost 0.9 degrees Celsius (1.6 degrees Fahrenheit) since the world hit the 4 billion mark in 1974.
South Bend Tribune

South Bend agrees to aid multi-million-dollar plans for dinosaur museum, apartment complex

SOUTH BEND — Two multi-million-dollar development projects on different sides of the city will move forward after the South Bend Common Council voted to give the developers money to shore up their plans. South Bend Chocolate Co. owner Mark Tarner will receive $2.7 million from the city to finish building the Indiana Dinosaur Museum, a new chocolate factory and an accompanying chocolate museum, among other retail stores. In exchange, Tarner agrees to invest at least $15.4 million...
SOUTH BEND, IN
960 The Ref

Experts: Dallas air show crash may lead to more safety rules

While the cause of a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show to commemorate Veterans Day remains unknown, experts said Monday that the accident will likely renew discussion over whether additional safety rules are needed for such events. Safety recommendations made following aircraft accidents at...
DALLAS, TX
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
91K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy