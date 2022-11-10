ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
960 The Ref

‘Deep concern’: FTC says it is tracking developments at Twitter

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12SyAL_0j6PvHwc00

Federal officials said Thursday that they are monitoring Twitter after key members of the social media platform’s security team left the company.

In a statement Thursday, the Federal Trade Commission said it is tracking developments at Twitter “with deep concern,” and said, “No CEO or company is above the law, and companies must follow our consent decrees. Our revised consent order gives us new tools to ensure compliance and we are prepared to use them,” CNBC reported.

The FTC’s statement came after Twitter’s chief information security officer, Lea Kissner, said that she made the decision to leave the company.

A Twitter employee told The Washington Post that several other members of the company’s privacy and security unit had resigned, as the remaining employees work to stop abuse on the platform’s paid service, Twitter Blue.

Three executives involved in information security, privacy and compliance resigned recently, according to internal communications obtained by CNBC. In one message, an employee warns that the FTC will fine the company for consent decree violations.

In a May consent decree, the FTC imposed a $150 million civil penalty for using private information improperly, and ordered the company to enact new provisions to protect its users. While the FTC has limited authority when it comes to social media platforms, it has used its position to establish itself as a data privacy regulator, The Washington Post reported.

Elon Musk paid $44 billion for Twitter approximately two weeks ago, and has already fired approximately half the company’s workforce, while introducing several changes, including a subscription to Twitter blue for $8, Reuters reported.

When asked about concerns about verification and privacy for official Department of Defense Twitter accounts, deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh said, “Twitter is a massive platform with huge reach, it would be tough to not be on the platform to reach people where they are, where they get their news, where they communicate. But again, I understand that Twitter is going through a lot of changes right now. So as Twitter adjusts and makes changes, we’re going to have to adjust and adapt too.”

Neither Twitter nor Elon Musk immediately responded to a request for a comment.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Sporticast: FTX Crypto Crash Spawns New Sports Sponsor Default Spree

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the cascading fallout following the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency empire. One of the world’s largest crypto exchange platforms, FTX filed for bankruptcy Friday following a collapse that rocked the entire industry. The company has sports investors, like Steph Curry and Tom Brady, and a number of prominent sports sponsorships. On Friday, Sportico published a detailed account of the negotiations and due diligence that led up to the company’s $135 million deal to put its name on...
960 The Ref

Sandals worn by the late Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K

Sandals the late co-founder of Apple, Steve Jobs, used to wear have auctioned for nearly $220,000. Julien’s Auctions said according to The Associated Press, the sandals Jobs used to wear at his house in California have sold for over $218,000. The brown Birkenstocks are from the mid-1970s. The figure...
LOS ALTOS, CA
960 The Ref

Google settles location-tracking suit involving 40 states for $392M

WASHINGTON — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Monday that 40 states have reached a $391.5 million settlement with Google, addressing allegations that the tech giant misled users about the mechanics of location-tracking services. According to The New York Times, the states sued Google for continuing to collect the...
ARKANSAS STATE
960 The Ref

Battle over the iPhone app store spills into appeals court

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Apple and the company behind the popular video game Fortnite squared off Monday before three federal appellate judges who will render the next decision in a high-stakes battle over whether Apple created an illegal monopoly via its exclusive control of its iPhone app store. Such monopolies typically stifle competition and drive up consumer prices.
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
91K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy