Minnesota State

Fantasy Football Bust Candidates: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott in for a rough one in Week 10

By Dalton Del Don, Yahoo Sports
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL stars who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 10. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest stars. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your high draft picks disappoints in Week 10.

Dak Prescott @ Green Bay Packers

Prescott is set up for a big finish this season, with Dallas getting healthier and a highly favorable upcoming schedule. Expectations should be tempered this week, however. Prescott will be playing his first road game of the year against a Packers defense that has by far the lowest neutral pass rate this season. And that becomes even more extreme at home, where opponents have an NFL-low 38.8 percent pass rate in Lambeau Field this season (the next lowest is 49.1%!).

To put that in perspective, opponents have passed on more than 70% of their plays in San Francisco, as the 49ers are on the other end of the spectrum.

Green Bay has also allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks and an NFL-low 181.9 passing yards per game. No QB has scored 20 fantasy points against the Packers this season (including Josh Allen). Green Bay's loss of Rashan Garyis significant, but Dallas figures to be run-heavy Sunday Ezekiel Elliott likely back against a run-funnel defense.

Aaron Rodgers and a banged-up Packers offense aren't likely to help with game script in a matchup featuring two teams ranking in the bottom of the league in average combined points scored.

Aaron Jones & AJ Dillon vs. Dallas Cowboys

Jones should be able to play through an ankle injury that forced him out of last week's game, but the injury could easily result in a closer-to-even timeshare. The Packers are banged up along their offensive line and face a Cowboys defense allowing the third-fewest fantasy points and the third-lowest target rate to running backs this season.

The Packers have a bottom-five implied team total across the league this week while playing at home — wild, when you consider Rodgers is the back-to-back reigning MVP. Meanwhile, the Cowboys enter with the No. 1 ranked defense in DVOA. Jones' ankle may not be 100%, and Dillon ranks 47th among backs in yards per touch during an extremely disappointing season.

Kirk Cousins @ Buffalo Bills

Cousins is facing a tough Bills defense allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Patrick Mahomes is the only QB who's topped 17 fantasy points against Buffalo, which is yielding just 6.0 YPA with an 8:11 TD:INT ratio. Minnesota's 7-1 record may be hiding an alarming season by Cousins, who's getting only 6.6 YPA (that drops to 6.1 on the road).

Josh Allen is a major question mark for Sunday's game with an elbow injury (the spread keeps dropping to strongly suggest Case Keenum starts), which is more concern for Cousins' fantasy value in a matchup with its total down to 43.5 points. There's a good chance you don't like starting Cousins this week in a game with freezing conditions that could also include snow.

FADE IN DFS

Cooper Kupp ($39) vs. Arizona Cardinals

Kupp had a 69-yard TD catch last week, marking the longest play against Tampa Bay's defense this season despite playing through a sprained ankle. He was held to a modest 58 yards otherwise and likely won't be 100 percent for a bit, but most worrisome is Kupp's exorbitant salary (and Matthew Stafford's health). He's the highest-salaried RB/WR in the DFS slate despite a sneaky tough matchup. The Cardinals have been the stingiest opponent against WR1s this season and have been the only team to hold Kupp under 79 receiving yards over his last 29 games — and they've done it in three straight.

Stafford has one touchdown pass on the road this season, and his availability is in real question after he surprisingly entered concussion protocol Wednesday. Backup John Wolford owns a career 5.6 YPA mark with a 0:2 TD:INT ratio. Kyler Murray is also dealing with a hamstring injury, further decreasing the likelihood of this game becoming high scoring (the O/U is down to 40.5 points).

Play Saquon Barkley (or Tyreek Hill) over Kupp in DFS this week.

960 The Ref

Fantasy Football: Sit/Start tips for Week 10 of the NFL season

Fantasy football sit-and-start advice should always be relative and league-dependent. Note that some players are targeted for DFS. Good luck with your Week 10 lineups!. Seattle Seahawks @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Germany) Start: Geno Smith, Cade Otton. Smith is among the league leaders in completion percentage, YPA and QBR and...
960 The Ref

Drafting Jalen Hurts was right call for undefeated Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Jalen Hurts saw the area code pop up on his mobile device on draft night and thought for a moment the numbers represented that other NFL city in Pennsylvania. Nah, the 2-1-5 digits the QB read came from Philadelphia and that meant one thing, the Heisman Trophy finalist out of Oklahoma was about to become an Eagle.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
960 The Ref

Week 10 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Time to respect Vikings, Packers bounce back on Christian Watson breakout & Mahomes' MVP case solidifies

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. This Sunday in Buffalo, NY, we may have just witnessed the game of the season and a potential Super Bowl matchup. The Minnesota Vikings won a wild 33-30 overtime matchup against the favorite Buffalo Bills in a game with wild goal line stands, incredible catches, insane fumbles and so many reversals of fortune, the win probability chart looked like a seismograph.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
960 The Ref

In return to Green Bay, McCarthy's 4th-down call goes wrong

GREEN BAY, Wis. — (AP) — In his first game back in Green Bay as Dallas' coach, Mike McCarthy didn't exactly leave Packers fans pining for the good ol' days. Instead, McCarthy made a crucial decision that backfired, going for it on fourth-and-3 on the opening possession of overtime when he could have sent Brett Maher out to try a long, go-ahead field goal.
GREEN BAY, WI
960 The Ref

NFL: Bills' catch vs Vikings should have been overturned

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — The Vikings beat the Bills in overtime. If not for an officiating mistake, they might have won in regulation. The NFL's senior vice president of officiating acknowledged there was a breakdown in the instant replay process after a pivotal play late in Minnesota's 33-30 win over Buffalo on Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
960 The Ref

Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was seen laughing among teammates in the Kansas City locker room Sunday, shortly after he sustained a concussion during a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars that raised questions about how to police helmet-to-helmet hits. Smith-Schuster was coming...
KANSAS CITY, MO
960 The Ref

Vikings get critical Allen turnovers, stun Bills 33-30 in OT

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Count out the Vikings all you want. Patrick Peterson, Justin Jefferson and company keep finding ways to rally for victories in the most remarkable and improbable of ways. Sunday’s 33-30 overtime win over the previously AFC-leading Buffalo Bills might have been the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
960 The Ref

Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 11

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are two options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 11. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (44 percent rostered) A hip injury to Leonard Fournette definitely helped...
960 The Ref

NFL Winners and Losers: Mike McDaniel is legit, Tua is thriving and Dolphins are rolling

When the Miami Dolphins hired Mike McDaniel, their social media team was on the private plane conveniently taking video of his first FaceTime call with Tua Tagovailoa. "My job is to coach you to get all that greatness out of you," McDaniel said, via MSN. "This is an awesome day for me, and I'm damn sure gonna make sure that when you look back on this day, you're gonna be like, 'Damn, that was one of the best days of my career, too,"
960 The Ref

Kadarius Toney scores in 2nd Chiefs game after never scoring for Giants

It took Kadarius Toney two games with the Kansas City Chiefs to do something he never did in 12 games for the New York Giants. Toney scored a six-yard receiving touchdown late in the first quarter – his first touchdown in the NFL after being drafted 20th overall by the Giants in 2021. Whether on purpose or not, Toney also hopped into the endzone, perhaps a nod to the hamstring injuries he suffered during his time in New York.
KANSAS CITY, MO
960 The Ref

Justin Herbert leaves game, Dre Greenlaw ejected after blow to Chargers QB's head

Justin Herbert left the first half of Sunday's game after taking a helmet-to helmet blow from San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Officials ejected Greenlaw for the hit, which drew a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness. The hit took place late in the second quarter quarter as Herbert scrambled. Fred...
960 The Ref

49ers aren't dominant, but running game and defense squeeze out win over Chargers

There are times in which you see the San Francisco 49ers' talent on display. It might be a big play by Deebo Samuel or Christian McCaffrey, or a big stop for the defense. It still isn't coming easy, but at least the 49ers got a win on Sunday night. The 49ers didn't lead until midway through the fourth quarter but finally broke through and got a 22-16 win to get them over .500. The running game kept wearing on the Los Angeles Chargers defense and eventually the dam broke.
960 The Ref

Matt Ryan returns, and Jeff Saturday's Colts look competent in win over Raiders

After a week filled with pontification, the Indianapolis Colts took the field for the first time on Sunday under new head coach Jeff Saturday. It wasn't a disaster. Far from it. The Colts — playing under a first-time head coach and a 30-year-old offensive coordinator who'd never called an NFL play — posted one of their best offensive efforts in a 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. They did so after a surprise pregame quarterback switch.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

