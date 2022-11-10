ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

AL.com

Jimmy O’Neal Spencer sentenced to death for three 2018 Alabama murders

A north Alabama man convicted last month of killing three people was sentenced to death this morning. Jimmy O’Neal Spencer was found guilty of seven counts of capital murder in the 2018 deaths of Martha Dell Reliford, 65, Marie Kitchens Martin, 74, and Martin’s great-grandson, Colton Ryan Lee, 7. A jury had previously recommended the death penalty.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Public Forum on Use of Force Policy

Four years after a Huntsville Police Officer shot and killed a suicidal man in his home, the City of Huntsville continues to face challenges related to its police use of force policy. Public Forum on Use of Force Policy. Four years after a Huntsville Police Officer shot and killed a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Kait 8

Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF/Gray News) – Authorities found two work release inmates who escaped from custody in Tennesee Saturday night, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda Foreman 4-wheeler but had no money or cell...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama appeals court set to hear oral arguments Thursday in William Darby's murder conviction

Alabama's Court of Criminal Appeals will hear oral arguments in former Huntsville police officer and convicted murderer William Darby's appeal Thursday morning in Birmingham. Ahead of the arguments, Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard sat down with WAAY 31 to provide context on where the appeal stands. Darby was convicted in the 2018 shooting death of Jeffrey Parker while Darby was on duty.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Remembering Alabama's Jeff Cook

ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Appeals Court hears Arguments in Darby Appeal

HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Juvenile dies from injuries in Saturday Decatur crash

Decatur police said a juvenile died following a single-vehicle crash Saturday night. The incident happened at about 11:37 p.m. in the area of 8th Street S.W and 21st Avenue S.W. According to police, a silver Honda Accord with four occupants between the ages of 16 and 19 traveling west on...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

One dead in crash on Moores Mill Road

MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Monday morning in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one person was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd. The crash occurred around 11 a.m. Monday morning on...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

3 teens killed in Cullman County crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three minors were killed in a car wreck in Cullman County Friday morning when the car they were travelling in left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire, police report. Adam Hadder, assistant police chief with the Hanceville Police Department, said the accident happened in the early morning hours […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Identities of 3 teens killed in crash released

BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Blount County is mourning the loss of three teens killed in an early morning crash which left a fourth teen fighting for life. The wreck happened on Highway 91 two miles east of Hanceville, in Cullman County, around 1:30 am Friday. Hanceville Assistant Police Chief...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Man arrested for robbing gas station at gunpoint

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested Saturday morning after robbing a gas station at gunpoint Friday morning. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Corbin Gaines, 27, was arrested without incident Saturday morning. Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were able to identify him from surveillance video at the gas station.
MADISON COUNTY, AL

