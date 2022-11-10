Read full article on original website
WHNT-TV
Jimmy Spencer Formally Sentenced to Death Following Triple Murder Conviction
Marshall County Circuit Judge Tim Riley formally sentenced Jimmy O’Neal Spencer to death following the reading of victim impact statements today in the courtroom. He was sentenced to death at the recommendation of a jury last month. Jimmy Spencer Formally Sentenced to Death Following …. Marshall County Circuit Judge...
Jimmy O’Neal Spencer sentenced to death for three 2018 Alabama murders
A north Alabama man convicted last month of killing three people was sentenced to death this morning. Jimmy O’Neal Spencer was found guilty of seven counts of capital murder in the 2018 deaths of Martha Dell Reliford, 65, Marie Kitchens Martin, 74, and Martin’s great-grandson, Colton Ryan Lee, 7. A jury had previously recommended the death penalty.
WHNT-TV
Public Forum on Use of Force Policy
Four years after a Huntsville Police Officer shot and killed a suicidal man in his home, the City of Huntsville continues to face challenges related to its police use of force policy. Public Forum on Use of Force Policy. Four years after a Huntsville Police Officer shot and killed a...
Alabama: Funeral arrangements for Marshall County’s Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie
Visitation with Guthrie's family is set for November 20, from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Albertville Fine Arts Center. The funeral service will immediately follow, starting at 4 p.m.
Kait 8
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF/Gray News) – Authorities found two work release inmates who escaped from custody in Tennesee Saturday night, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda Foreman 4-wheeler but had no money or cell...
Multiple law enforcement agencies conducting death investigation in north Alabama
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation Monday night in north Alabama, according to the Limestone County Sheriff Office. The sheriff’s office is assisting Ardmore police in the probe in the 26000 block of Main Street in Ardmore. Further details were not released other than the sheriff’s...
WAAY-TV
Alabama appeals court set to hear oral arguments Thursday in William Darby's murder conviction
Alabama's Court of Criminal Appeals will hear oral arguments in former Huntsville police officer and convicted murderer William Darby's appeal Thursday morning in Birmingham. Ahead of the arguments, Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard sat down with WAAY 31 to provide context on where the appeal stands. Darby was convicted in the 2018 shooting death of Jeffrey Parker while Darby was on duty.
WHNT-TV
Remembering Alabama's Jeff Cook
First responders can often be the difference maker in a life-or-death situation. Scottsboro Set to Vote on Medical Cannabis Dispensaries. The Scottsboro City Council is set to vote on whether to allow medical cannabis dispensaries in the city. Public Forum on Use of Force Policy. Four years after a Huntsville...
MCSS social worker killed in Monday morning crash
Authorities confirm one person was killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Moores Mill Road and Eakin Road.
WHNT-TV
Appeals Court hears Arguments in Darby Appeal
More than a year after former Huntsville police officer William "Ben" Darby was convicted of murder and this morning, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals held oral arguments on his appeal. Appeals Court hears Arguments in Darby Appeal. More than a year after former Huntsville police officer William "Ben" Darby...
WAFF
Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified as Madison Co. Schools employee
MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - The woman killed in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. on Monday morning has been identified. According to ALEA, Kristin E. Masterski of Hazel Green was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd, four miles north of Huntsville. Masterski’s 2021 Ford Explorer collided...
2 teens killed in overnight wreck in Grant, authorities confirm
Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent confirmed the deaths of Michael Finley and Torrie Smith, both 18-year-olds from the area.
Juvenile dies from injuries in Saturday Decatur crash
Decatur police said a juvenile died following a single-vehicle crash Saturday night. The incident happened at about 11:37 p.m. in the area of 8th Street S.W and 21st Avenue S.W. According to police, a silver Honda Accord with four occupants between the ages of 16 and 19 traveling west on...
WAFF
One dead in crash on Moores Mill Road
MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Monday morning in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one person was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd. The crash occurred around 11 a.m. Monday morning on...
3 teens killed in Cullman County crash identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three minors were killed in a car wreck in Cullman County Friday morning when the car they were travelling in left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire, police report. Adam Hadder, assistant police chief with the Hanceville Police Department, said the accident happened in the early morning hours […]
wvtm13.com
Identities of 3 teens killed in crash released
BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Blount County is mourning the loss of three teens killed in an early morning crash which left a fourth teen fighting for life. The wreck happened on Highway 91 two miles east of Hanceville, in Cullman County, around 1:30 am Friday. Hanceville Assistant Police Chief...
WAFF
Multiple vehicles involved in wreck on Memorial Pkwy. near Drake Avenue
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a wreck on South Memorial Parkway near Drake Avenue on Monday evening. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, one person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. This story will be updated once further information is released.
WAFF
Man shot in leg by his mother after he allegedly attacked his brother with a baseball bat
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Lawrence County was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg by his mother after he allegedly assaulted his brother with a baseball bat, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says. According to a spokesperson with the Lawrence County...
WAFF
Man arrested for robbing gas station at gunpoint
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested Saturday morning after robbing a gas station at gunpoint Friday morning. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Corbin Gaines, 27, was arrested without incident Saturday morning. Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were able to identify him from surveillance video at the gas station.
Alabama man dies day after allegedly attacking brother with bat, being shot by mother
A man is dead in Lawrence County a day after his mother reportedly shot him to bring an end to a family dispute. Lawrence County Chief Deputy Brian Covington the incident happened in the Hatton Community in the 8000 block of County Road 236. WHNT, quoting the Lawrence County Coroner’s...
