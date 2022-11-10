ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

What Dan Lanning Said After Oregon Lost to Washington

On Saturday night, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks lost a thrilling shootout to No. 25 Washington Huskies 37-34 in Eugene. Head coach Dan Lanning met with reporters after the game. Below is a transcript of his postgame press conference. Opening Statement. "Well, certainly not the result we had hoped for....
The Stranger

Slog AM: Patty Murray Wins, Florida Is Now Deep Red State, Seattle Is Not Gloomy but Chilly

I was ready to write a gloomy AM, but, in all honesty, I can't. The Red Wave did not happen in Washington and, for that matter, the US. The GOP appears to have won where they were expected to win and not much else. Roevember, however, did not happen either. And what the Big Picture tells us is that the US will not show a clear direction on defining social issues until 2024. Even if the Dems hold onto the Senate, its composition will likely not be any different from that of the past two years. The grip Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin have on their party will continue. That is where we are now. Not horrible, but not great either.
The Stranger

Ballot Drop Update

The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
KUOW

A first look at WA's election results

Election day is in the rear view mirror and we’ve got early returns. KUOW's Paige Browning breaks it down. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow. And we want to hear from you! Follow us...
washingtonstatewire.com

Write-ins looks like a problem for Anderson

Lame-duck state Rep. Brad Klippert may not be back in Olympia next year, but it looks like the Tri-Cities Republican will leave a mark on this election regardless. More than 3 percent of the votes cast in the Secretary of State’s race were write-ins, presumably for Klippert, because he jumped in to carry the GOP flag after three other Republicans split the primary vote and finished out of the money.
gigharbornow.org

Updated election results: Margin in state House race narrows

A 26th Legislative District House of Representatives race got a little closer in updated ballot totals released Wednesday, Nov. 9. Democrat Adison Richards continues to lead the race for position 1 over Republican Spencer Hutchins. But the contest got closer than it was on election night. The updated totals show...
kpug1170.com

Department of Revenue auctioning off unclaimed valuables

KENMORE, Wash. – You could gain a treasure, or maybe reclaim one you have lost, as the Washington State Department of Revenue puts unclaimed valuables up for auction. Items being auctioned off include coins, jewelry, sports memorabilia, stamps, and other rare items, even an 1860 campaign button for Abraham Lincoln.
kezi.com

One person dead after single motorcycle crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- One person is dead following a single motorcycle crash in Springfield, Springfield Police confirmed. Emergency crews and officers responded around 1:50 p.m. to the crash near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Riverbend Dr. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Drivers headed towards...
KING 5

Silverdale hospital where nurse called 911 for help amid staffing issues could be denied accreditation

A national leader in setting standards for healthcare organizations handed down a "preliminary denial of accreditation" to Kitsap County’s St. Michael Medical Center. St. Michael Medical Center recently came under scrutiny after it was reported in October that a nurse in the emergency department called 911 requesting Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue crews to help with patients amid staffing issues.
