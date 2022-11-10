Read full article on original website
DeBoer Reaches UW Milestone Victory That He Shares with Petersen
The new coach continues to show he was the right man for the job.
Tri-City Herald
What Dan Lanning Said After Oregon Lost to Washington
On Saturday night, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks lost a thrilling shootout to No. 25 Washington Huskies 37-34 in Eugene. Head coach Dan Lanning met with reporters after the game. Below is a transcript of his postgame press conference. Opening Statement. "Well, certainly not the result we had hoped for....
The Stranger
Slog AM: Patty Murray Wins, Florida Is Now Deep Red State, Seattle Is Not Gloomy but Chilly
I was ready to write a gloomy AM, but, in all honesty, I can't. The Red Wave did not happen in Washington and, for that matter, the US. The GOP appears to have won where they were expected to win and not much else. Roevember, however, did not happen either. And what the Big Picture tells us is that the US will not show a clear direction on defining social issues until 2024. Even if the Dems hold onto the Senate, its composition will likely not be any different from that of the past two years. The grip Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin have on their party will continue. That is where we are now. Not horrible, but not great either.
This Is The Best Burrito In Washington
LoveFood found the most mouth-watering burritos in every state.
The Stranger
Ballot Drop Update
The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
The Most Stressful Cities to Drive In? There’s Two in Pacific Northwest
A recent study shows that two Pacific Northwest cities rank in the top 10 in the US when it comes to drivers being stressed out by road conditions, traffic, and more. These 2 cities stress drivers out big time. HiRoad insurance has released information from a study that was done...
Washington Town Among The Most Underrated Places To Retire In The U.S.
Cheapism has the scoop on retirement destinations praised by people but rarely recognized.
Seattle's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Seattle, Washington, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Official seal of Seattle, Washington, USA.By David Strong - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
urbnlivn.com
RedfinNow shuts down, deals coming for their 17 unsold homes in the Seattle area?
Redfin announced this week that they’re shutting down RedfinNow, their “iBuyer”/home-flipping initiative, and will be selling the homes they own as quickly as possible, hoping to have liquidated them all by the second quarter of 2023. Curious about how many homes Redfin owns in the area we...
KIMA TV
Republican Tiffany Smiley pushes for votes in Washington ahead of Election Day
TUMWATER, Wash. — Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley made her final push before Election Day at campaign stops in the South Sound. Smiley greeted supporters at a stop in Tumwater Monday morning, sending a message to voters. “I will work with anyone to deliver results for you here in Washington...
KUOW
A first look at WA's election results
Election day is in the rear view mirror and we’ve got early returns. KUOW's Paige Browning breaks it down. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow. And we want to hear from you! Follow us...
KUOW
2022 general election results for Seattle, King County, and Washington state
Here are the top vote-getters in Washington state's 2022 general election, as of 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. These are preliminary results, as ballots will come in by mail for several more days. Congressional Seats. U.S. Senator. Patty Murray (D): 57%. Tiffany Smiley (R): 43%. U.S. Representative District 1.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Ingraham teacher swears, blames Seattleites who ‘didn’t vote blue’ for school shooting
In a profane Instagram post by an Ingraham High School teacher holed up in Tuesday’s student-involved shooting, the instructor blames voters who didn’t vote for progressive candidates in the state’s general election for the killing of another student at the northwest Seattle campus. With some of his...
washingtonstatewire.com
Write-ins looks like a problem for Anderson
Lame-duck state Rep. Brad Klippert may not be back in Olympia next year, but it looks like the Tri-Cities Republican will leave a mark on this election regardless. More than 3 percent of the votes cast in the Secretary of State’s race were write-ins, presumably for Klippert, because he jumped in to carry the GOP flag after three other Republicans split the primary vote and finished out of the money.
gigharbornow.org
Updated election results: Margin in state House race narrows
A 26th Legislative District House of Representatives race got a little closer in updated ballot totals released Wednesday, Nov. 9. Democrat Adison Richards continues to lead the race for position 1 over Republican Spencer Hutchins. But the contest got closer than it was on election night. The updated totals show...
Chronicle
Shelton Man Killed Friday as He Attempted to Drive Across 101 in Mason County
A 36-year-old Shelton man was killed Friday afternoon after his car was hit while he was crossing U.S. Highway 101 at Hurley Waldrip Road, according to a Washington State Patrol report. Jon P. Martin was eastbound on Hurley Waldrip just after 2 p.m. and attempting to cross 101 when a...
kpug1170.com
Department of Revenue auctioning off unclaimed valuables
KENMORE, Wash. – You could gain a treasure, or maybe reclaim one you have lost, as the Washington State Department of Revenue puts unclaimed valuables up for auction. Items being auctioned off include coins, jewelry, sports memorabilia, stamps, and other rare items, even an 1860 campaign button for Abraham Lincoln.
kezi.com
One person dead after single motorcycle crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- One person is dead following a single motorcycle crash in Springfield, Springfield Police confirmed. Emergency crews and officers responded around 1:50 p.m. to the crash near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Riverbend Dr. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Drivers headed towards...
q13fox.com
Bonney Lake police looking to ID 2 suspects accused of targeting elderly women for wallet theft
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of targeting elderly women and stealing wallets from shopping carts, and then using them to purchase gift cards. According to the Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD), on Oct. 25, a victim had her wallet...
Silverdale hospital where nurse called 911 for help amid staffing issues could be denied accreditation
A national leader in setting standards for healthcare organizations handed down a "preliminary denial of accreditation" to Kitsap County’s St. Michael Medical Center. St. Michael Medical Center recently came under scrutiny after it was reported in October that a nurse in the emergency department called 911 requesting Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue crews to help with patients amid staffing issues.
