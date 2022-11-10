ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NY

ithaca.com

Cornell Protesters Disrupt Ann Coulter Event

The all too well known conservative pundit, Ann Coulter, has made it into the news again after she was interrupted by student protesters while speaking at an event at Cornell University on November 10. Coulter graduated from Cornell in 1984 and was speaking at an event hosted by Cornell’s chapter...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Report: DWI arrests plummet in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a sharp decrease in DWI arrests. Data shows 10 people were charged with the crime last month. Compared to September, that’s a decrease of 54 percent. The road patrol unit also charged fewer people with felonies.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Woman arrested for October baseball bat assault

UTICA, NY – Police in Utica have arrested 33-year-old Brianna Young, of Rome for an October 22nd baseball bat assault in the 1500 block of Steuben Street. Utica police officers were dispatched to the scene after a report that one person was struck in the head by a woman wielding a baseball bat during a fight. “Upon the officer’s arrival, the victim stated that she was attempting to break up a fight between two parties when a relative of one of the involved individuals struck the victim in the head with a baseball bat and then fled the scene,” the The post Woman arrested for October baseball bat assault appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Flames shoot from windows at Baldwinsville house fire

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Firefighters responding to a house fire Sunday found flames bursting through the windows of the home. Around 4:38 p.m. firefighters received a call that the house at 51 Oswego St. in the village of Baldwinsville was on fire, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WKTV

Police investigate early morning shooting on Bleecker Street

Utica, N.Y.-- Utica police are investigating an early morning shooting that left two people injured, one seriously. It all happened around 4 AM Saturday on the 800 block of Bleecker Street. The two victims were at a party when three other people attending the party asked for ride home to the Bleecker Street area. When they arrived to the area, a man in the backseat of the car pulled out a handgun and demanded items from the two victims. At the same time, another person pepper sprayed the two victims, who were then struck in the head by the man with the handgun. During the altercation, shots were fired, striking a male victim in the upper back area near his neck. The suspects fled the scene and the victims called 911.
UTICA, NY
waynetimes.com

Newark man arrested in trifecta for DWAI-Drugs, domestic violence and theft from Mom

State Police out of Wolcott filed numerous charges against Peter J. Baugher, age 41, of 1444 South Main Street in Newark for three separate crimes. On Saturday (11/5), Troopers were called to Ridge Road in Wolcott where a vehicle left the roadway and landed in a ditch. The car was still running and Baugher was behind the wheel passed out from a drug overdose.
NEWARK, NY

