Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man shoots flare gun in town of Manlius bar, injures one patron, police say
Manlius, N.Y. — A Madison County man was arrested after police say he fired a flare gun in a bar in the town of Manlius after a fight with bar customers early Sunday morning. Officer’s responded to CrossRoads Tavern at 7119 Minoa-Bridgeport Road (Schepps Corners Road) after reports of...
Madison County judge-elect affirms victory: ‘honored and humbled,’ she says
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rhonda Youngs is the apparent winner in the race for Madison County Court Judge, NewsChannel 9 was first to report Friday, according to the Madison County Board of Elections. In a statement from Judge-Elect Rhonda Youngs issued Monday, she says she is “truly honored” to have earned the trust of so […]
No one could save their son. Prominent CNY family hopes their story and $1M will save others
Pulaski, N.Y. — Vinny Lobdell still has to stop for a breath when he tells the story of the last time his brother hugged him. Vinny, then 15, was finishing up hockey practice at the rink in Pulaski. Rusty, 19, stopped by to check on his little brother. “I...
cnycentral.com
Vote 2022: close race continues in New York's 22nd congressional district
Syracuse, N.Y. — Republican Brandon Williams' campaign says he's confident he'll be the one to represent Central New York in Congress, confirming to CNY Central that he's already in Washington D.C. this week to attend freshman lawmaker orientation. Williams' campaign says the final vote counts with reinforce his win....
ithaca.com
Cornell Protesters Disrupt Ann Coulter Event
The all too well known conservative pundit, Ann Coulter, has made it into the news again after she was interrupted by student protesters while speaking at an event at Cornell University on November 10. Coulter graduated from Cornell in 1984 and was speaking at an event hosted by Cornell’s chapter...
whcuradio.com
Report: DWI arrests plummet in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a sharp decrease in DWI arrests. Data shows 10 people were charged with the crime last month. Compared to September, that’s a decrease of 54 percent. The road patrol unit also charged fewer people with felonies.
Woman arrested for October baseball bat assault
UTICA, NY – Police in Utica have arrested 33-year-old Brianna Young, of Rome for an October 22nd baseball bat assault in the 1500 block of Steuben Street. Utica police officers were dispatched to the scene after a report that one person was struck in the head by a woman wielding a baseball bat during a fight. “Upon the officer’s arrival, the victim stated that she was attempting to break up a fight between two parties when a relative of one of the involved individuals struck the victim in the head with a baseball bat and then fled the scene,” the The post Woman arrested for October baseball bat assault appeared first on Shore News Network.
flackbroadcasting.com
Woman turns herself in for unlawfully remaining in a rental cottage and stealing a bottle of liquor: Town of Webb Police
WEBB- A woman from Maddison County is faced with theft and trespass charges in the Western Adirondacks after she turned herself in, authorities say. Britney B. Wilsey, 30, of Chittenango, NY was charged by the Town of Webb Police Sunday morning with counts of petit larceny and criminal trespass in the second-degree.
Baldwinsville school board lodges disciplinary charges against superintendent
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – The Baldwinsville school board voted 7 to 1 Thursday night to bring disciplinary charges against Superintendent Jason Thomson. The charges will result in a hearing. These appear to be steps that are required before firing a superintendent. The board approved several disciplinary charges which include misconduct,...
Ma’am, Can I Ask You A Question? CNY Bank Saves Woman Thousands in Scam
Employees at a Central New York bank branch thought something didn't seem right, and following their guts helped save an elderly woman thousands of dollars as she was unknowingly caught-up in a scam. It happened recently at the South Utica Adirondack Bank branch. After the woman completed a withdrawal for...
Amish Buggy Rollover in Oneida County Sends 4 to Hospital & Horses Running Free
A horse and buggy accident in Oneida County sent four Amish people to the hospital and two horses running free. The rollover happened early Sunday morning on North Steuben Road, near the intersection of Lewis Road in the Town of Steuben. 10 people were riding in the buggy, 2 adults and 8 children, who were probably on their way to church just before 7:30 AM.
Flames shoot from windows at Baldwinsville house fire
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Firefighters responding to a house fire Sunday found flames bursting through the windows of the home. Around 4:38 p.m. firefighters received a call that the house at 51 Oswego St. in the village of Baldwinsville was on fire, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
Pulaski family donates $1 million to new Oswego mental health center
Oswego, N.Y. -- The Lobdell family is donating $1 million to Oswego Health’s Lakeview Center for Mental Health and Wellness. The gift is the largest the Oswego Health system has ever received, and among the largest donations to a mental health facility in Upstate New York. The family, who...
Toby Shelley, leading in sheriff’s race, says he will take salary and pension if elected
Syracuse, N.Y. – Toby Shelley - who is likely to be the next Onondaga County sheriff - said this week he will continue to collect his public pension while receiving his salary as sheriff if elected. Eventually, however, he says he will donate his pension to charity. Shelley holds...
WKTV
Police investigate early morning shooting on Bleecker Street
Utica, N.Y.-- Utica police are investigating an early morning shooting that left two people injured, one seriously. It all happened around 4 AM Saturday on the 800 block of Bleecker Street. The two victims were at a party when three other people attending the party asked for ride home to the Bleecker Street area. When they arrived to the area, a man in the backseat of the car pulled out a handgun and demanded items from the two victims. At the same time, another person pepper sprayed the two victims, who were then struck in the head by the man with the handgun. During the altercation, shots were fired, striking a male victim in the upper back area near his neck. The suspects fled the scene and the victims called 911.
Missing 13-year-old girl found, Fulton man arrested
Investigators said that 35-year-old Bernard P. Hammond III of Fulton met the girl on social media and, on Monday, picked her up from a Monroe County school.
waynetimes.com
Newark man arrested in trifecta for DWAI-Drugs, domestic violence and theft from Mom
State Police out of Wolcott filed numerous charges against Peter J. Baugher, age 41, of 1444 South Main Street in Newark for three separate crimes. On Saturday (11/5), Troopers were called to Ridge Road in Wolcott where a vehicle left the roadway and landed in a ditch. The car was still running and Baugher was behind the wheel passed out from a drug overdose.
Here’s Francis Conole’s best hope for a longshot comeback in Central NY race for Congress
Syracuse, N.Y. – Francis Conole is relying on a very difficult path to come from behind against Brandon Williams in the election for the 22nd Congressional District seat in Central New York. Conole would need to win at least 69% of the remaining votes if every absentee ballot issued...
Syracuse judge shocked by convicted killer’s wild claim: ‘As ludicrous as I’ve ever heard’
Syracuse, N.Y. — An Onondaga County judge couldn’t believe what a man reportedly told authorities after being convicted in a fatal stabbing that began over social distancing in June 2020. Julius Brown, 50, was found guilty after trial in September of participating in the death of Chennal Price-Green,...
With a tearful apology, Colgate University returns more than 1,500 artifacts to the Oneida Indian Nation
Ceramic pots, turtle shells and figurines made of bone, metal and amber. The items played some of the most sacred roles in the burial rites of the Oneida Indian Nation, but spent decades stored in a basement at Colgate University.
Comments / 0