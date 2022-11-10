In Tuesday’s midterm elections, Kensington area voters cite crime, trash, homelessness, and abortion rights as motivations to vote

Read full article on original website
Ckgriff87
2d ago
Abortion shouldn't even be a reason for fixing Kensington it needs nuked can't save these people. there in a cult. brainwashed at schools. people who profit off the blind will not teach you to see.
4
Guest
3d ago
but yet voted back in the same who brought it all to us!!! smart..very smart!
8
Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
Why Pa. Democrats being inches from controlling the state House is significant — win or lose
Pennsylvania Democrats are inches from taking control of the state House for the first time in 12 years and even if they fall short, strategists and officials say, the party defied political gravity. That’s because Harrisburg observers didn’t expect 2022 to be the year. With inflation at generational highs and...
Balance of power in Pa. House rides on 2 Philadelphia suburban races that are too close to call
The majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm election. The races for the final two seats, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, are too close to call.
An Election Day win: A Legislature that looks more and more like all the people it serves | Opinion
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov-elect Austin Davis speaks to supporters in Montgomery County on Tuesday, 11/8/22 (screen capture) Political victories are seldom, if ever, about the candidates alone. It takes a team to create a campaign, and it takes a lot more than that to deliver a win. On swearing-in day, the...
The Pa. GOP’s no good, very bad, terrible election is forcing a reckoning in the state party
Republicans had a lousy night nationwide Tuesday. In Pennsylvania, it was an unmitigated disaster. Within the state Republican Party, some insiders are already maneuvering for change. Ted Christian, a former Trump adviser in the state, and Andy Reilly, the Pennsylvania GOP national committeeman, are both making moves toward potentially replacing the state party chairman, Lawrence Tabas, according to three Republicans familiar with the conversations, who asked for anonymity to disclose private talks.
Dead lawmaker elected in western Pa. district spurs fraud conspiracies
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the Green Party candidate, Zarah Livingston, has received 14.11 % of the vote. A long-serving Democratic state House member easily won re-election in suburban Pittsburgh on Tuesday -even though he had been dead for a month. State Rep. Tony DeLuca,...
The Nov. 8 election results brought a sign of relief in Pennsylvania | Opinion
Looking through the mountain of news stories following the midterm elections, I came across a completely unrelated article from “The Guardian.”. The article reports that archeologists have uncovered the oldest known sentence written in an actual alphabet. The sentence is engraved on an ivory comb with large teeth for untangling hair and smaller teeth for removing lice and insect eggs. The comb which dates back to 1700 BC, was found in Canaan, a part of the ancient kingdom of Judah. Here is what scientists believe is the oldest discovered sentence in Western civilization:
Pa. election officials point to why races were called faster than in 2020
Pennsylvania and Philadelphia officials had warned voters that results from Tuesday’s elections might take days to finalize. But in fact, the winners of the statewide races were declared within five hours of the polls closing, faster than expected.
Pennsylvania voters sent the GOP a message on Tuesday. They need to listen.
This commentary originally appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. Though their reasons and motivations may have differed, when they came out to the polls on Tuesday, Pennsylvania voters were sending a clear message about the people they want representing them in Washington and in Harrisburg. They wanted someone who heard the voices of the state’s Black […] The post Pennsylvania voters sent the GOP a message on Tuesday. They need to listen. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Republicans Retain Majority in Pennsylvania State Senate
Harrisburg, PA – Republicans in Pennsylvania’s State Senate will retain their majority for the 2023-24 legislative session. As of today, election returns indicate that Republicans will return 28 Members to the Senate, resulting in a 28-22 majority. Contributing to that majority was Senate Republicans sweeping three key swing...
Only Two Votes Separate These Bucks County Candidates in Recent Race
In a strange turn of events, there are only two votes between two Bucks County candidates, both of whom ran for local positions in government. Emily Rizzo wrote about the two politicians for WHYY. Democrat Mark Moffa and Republican Joe Hogan, both of whom are running for portions in the142nd...
Why Rep. Amen Brown is wrong about the National Guard
This article appears ahead of ‘Brokering Peace: The House of Umoja & a Safer Philadelphia,” a WHYY Community Conversation on Nov. 30 focused on improving public safety by revisiting lessons learned from the past. Register here. State Rep. Amen Brown has called on the outgoing governor, Tom Wolf,...
Limerick Township residents vote against earned income tax increase to preserve open space amid influx of development
Limerick Township residents opposed increasing earned income tax to preserve open space, according to Montgomery County’s unofficial election results. The township would have used the money to acquire more open space and historic land and to create more recreational areas, park land, and trails. Only about 200 more voters...
Judge orders Pa. DHS to take 15 juveniles from overcrowded Philly detention center
A Commonwealth Court judge ordered Pennsylvania's Department of Human Services to take custody of 15 juveniles due to overcrowding at a juvenile detention facility in West Philadelphia.
In election, support for abortion rights was about much more
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — To Mona Cohen, a lifelong Philadelphia Democrat, democracy is under attack in the United States. In the midterm elections, she lists a woman’s right to abortion as one of many fleeting freedoms she voted to defend. Cohen, 68, feared the Supreme Court’s decision in...
Pa. Democrats are on the verge of flipping the House of Reps for first time in a decade
Pennsylvania government in Harrisburg could be on the brink of a partisan power shift. The outcome of a few too-close-to-call races should soon decide whether Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives for the first time in a decade. Republicans have already recaptured a majority in the commonwealth’s Senate, and outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf will be replaced by fellow Democrat Josh Shapiro.
Control of Pa. House comes down to two excruciatingly close contests
There was no finality today in the battle for majority control of the Pennsylvania state House of Representatives.
Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
DelCo Democrats, Elected Leaders Celebrate Wins at Swarthmore Watch Party
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m., the Delaware County Democrats hosted an election night watch party at the Swarthmore Inn. Swarthmore’s local Democratic delegation, including Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, Pennsylvania State Senator Tim Kearney, and Pennsylvania House Representatives Jennifer O’Mara and Leanne Krueger, were in attendance. Scanlon,...
UPDATED: Here Are the 2022 Election Results in Chester County
U.S. Senator – 252,461 total votes cast. Democrat John Fetterman – 142,788 (56.55%) Republican Mehmet Oz – 102,967 (40.79%) Libertarian Erik Gerhardt – 3,532 (1.40%) Green Party Richard L. Weiss – 1,546 (0.61%)
