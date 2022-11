Looking for a home in Dallas-Fort Worth? You’ll probably need to make at least $87,000 a year to comfortably afford it. To finance the typical Dallas-Fort Worth house with a 20 percent down payment, a buyer needed an income of about $87,000 to qualify last quarter, the Dallas Morning News reports. Meanwhile, the median household income in the metroplex is just under $76,000.

