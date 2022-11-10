ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Says FTX Implosion Will Cause Issues for Whole Crypto Industry – Here’s Why

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 4 days ago
dailyhodl.com

Crypto.com Reveals $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin and Altcoin Reserves in Bid for Transparency

The chief executive of a prominent crypto exchange is revealing some of the platform’s reserve assets in a first step towards transparency. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek says that investors can expect the crypto exchange to remain safe and transparent while announcing a full audit that would prove Crypto.com has the 1:1 ratio of reserve assets it claims it has.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Insider Says FTX-Backed US Politicians Face Difficult Decision on Upcoming DeFi Regulation – Here’s Why

Politicians backed by the embattled digital asset exchange FTX have a difficult decision ahead, according to Ron Hammond, the director of government relations for crypto lobbying group Blockchain Association. Hammond says FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) personally lobbied Washington DC lawmakers more than any other CEO, “crypto or not.”...
dailyhodl.com

Skybridge Capital CEO Anthony Scaramucci Urges Sam Bankman-Fried To Tell Truth About FTX Debacle

The chief executive of Skybridge Capital is urging FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to be more transparent about the exchange platform’s recent collapse. In a new interview on CNBC Squawk Box, Anthony Scaramucci implores former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried to tell the truth to investors and regulators about exactly what happened to the bankrupt crypto exchange.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Pop As Binance CEO Announces Industry Recovery Fund

An announcement from Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has triggered an immediate rise in the price of Bitcoin and the overall crypto markets. Zhao says he’s forming an “industry recovery fund” to support companies and projects that are struggling with liquidity in the aftermath of the collapse of FTX.
dailyhodl.com

Here’s How Long Crypto Needs To Recover From Embarrassing FTX Mess: Analyst Nicholas Merten

Popular analyst Nicholas Merten is laying out a timeline for Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto to recover from the collapse of digital asset exchange FTX and its associated entities. In a new strategy session, Merten tells his 512,000 YouTube subscribers that with Bitcoin showing obvious weakness as it remains below the 200-week moving average, another leg down is more than likely.
dailyhodl.com

$389,233,378 in FTT Abruptly Leaves FTX Contract Address, Moves to Unknown Crypto Wallet

Sixty percent of all the FTX Token (FTT) in existence has suddenly been transferred between crypto wallets as the fallen crypto exchange’s dramatic collapse continues. First reported by blockchain tracking service WhaleAlert, Etherscan data shows 195,869,335 FTT worth $389,233,378 leaving FTX’s contract address and into an unknown wallet.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Bull Anthony Pompliano Says Confidence Game Now Over for Crypto Industry

Longtime Bitcoin (BTC) supporter and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano says that people in the crypto space are underestimating just how much damage has been done to the industry following the collapse of FTX and its associated entities. Pompliano tells his 1.6 million Twitter followers that following the FTX debacle, the crypto...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Markets Now Orbiting at Point of Maximum Opportunity for Bulls, Says Top Analyst

A closely followed analyst believes that the worst of the Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto bear market is already behind us, presenting long-term bulls with golden opportunities. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Inmortal shares a blog post with his 184,700 Twitter followers that illustrates how markets tend to move like a pendulum.

