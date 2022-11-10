Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Says FTX Implosion Will Cause Issues for Whole Crypto Industry – Here’s Why

Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Crypto.com Reveals $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin and Altcoin Reserves in Bid for Transparency
The chief executive of a prominent crypto exchange is revealing some of the platform’s reserve assets in a first step towards transparency. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek says that investors can expect the crypto exchange to remain safe and transparent while announcing a full audit that would prove Crypto.com has the 1:1 ratio of reserve assets it claims it has.
dailyhodl.com
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Says FTX Investment Went to Zero, Needs One Thing To Happen Before Touching Crypto Again
Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary has revealed that his investment in FTX International has gone to “zero” and that he doesn’t want to make any more capital allocations to crypto until one thing happens. In an interview with CNBC, O’Leary, a former paid spokesperson for FTX,...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano (ADA) Founder Charles Hoskinson Issues Warning, Says FTX Collapse Will Bring More Fallout
The co-creator of Ethereum (ETH) rival Cardano (ADA) is warning investors that there will be more fallout from crypto exchange FTX’s recent collapse. In a new video update, Charles Hoskinson says that the disintegration of FTX may push lawmakers to bring about new regulations for the digital assets industry.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Strategist Warns Dogecoin and Polygon Holders, Says DOGE and MATIC Could Witness Drastic Corrections
A crypto analyst who continues to build a following with accurate Bitcoin and altcoin calls as of late is addressing holders of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polygon (MATIC). Pseudonymous analyst Capo tells his 647,500 Twitter followers that leading meme token DOGE will likely lose nearly 90% of its value after flipping support at $0.15 into resistance.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Insider Says FTX-Backed US Politicians Face Difficult Decision on Upcoming DeFi Regulation – Here’s Why
Politicians backed by the embattled digital asset exchange FTX have a difficult decision ahead, according to Ron Hammond, the director of government relations for crypto lobbying group Blockchain Association. Hammond says FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) personally lobbied Washington DC lawmakers more than any other CEO, “crypto or not.”...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Sam Bankman-Fried Probably Committed Fraud, Warns of More FTX Contagion
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is weighing in on the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, saying that the firm’s CEO Sam Bankman-Fried probably committed some form of fraud during the ordeal. In a new interview on the All-In Podcast, Armstrong says he spoke to both Bankman-Fried and Binance CEO Changpeng...
dailyhodl.com
Chamath Palihapitiya Predicts $700,000,000,000 in Venture Capital Destruction, Says FTX Crash Just Tip of Iceberg
Billionaire Chamath Palihapatiya is painting a bleak macroeconomic picture despite signs that inflation is starting to cool down. In a new episode of the All-In Podcast, Palihapitiya doubles down on his call last week that the Federal Reserve will keep hiking interest rates “higher than all of you think” and “higher than all of you want.”
dailyhodl.com
Skybridge Capital CEO Anthony Scaramucci Urges Sam Bankman-Fried To Tell Truth About FTX Debacle
The chief executive of Skybridge Capital is urging FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to be more transparent about the exchange platform’s recent collapse. In a new interview on CNBC Squawk Box, Anthony Scaramucci implores former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried to tell the truth to investors and regulators about exactly what happened to the bankrupt crypto exchange.
dailyhodl.com
Bankrupt FTX Had $9,000,000,000 in Liabilities With Only $900 Million in Liquid Assets Prior to Collapse: Report
New documents reveal that bankrupt crypto exchange FTX reportedly had liabilities 10x larger than the value of all of its liquid assets combined prior to its implosion last week. According to a recent report by the Financial Times, FTX’s balance sheet reveals the extent of the embattled crypto exchange’s outstanding...
dailyhodl.com
Don’t Count on Bitcoin (BTC) Crashing to $10,000, Says Crypto Analyst Jason Pizzino – Here’s Why
A popular crypto strategist and trader says Bitcoin’s (BTC) price is unlikely to fall all the way down to $10,000. In a new strategy session, analyst Jason Pizzino tells his 279,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin bulls will likely defend a high time frame support level and keep it away from plunging toward $10,000.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto.com CEO Explains Huge $347,000,000 Ethereum (ETH) Transfer Amid Bid for Reserve Transparency
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek has addressed a huge transfer of Ethereum (ETH) from the exchange’s wallet that was noticed by on-chain sleuths. According to Etherscan data, about 285,000 ETH worth over $347 million was sent from Crypto.com’s wallet address to Gate.io, another crypto exchange, before being sent back.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Likely ‘Heading Home’ to $600 Level, Says Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen
A popular crypto analyst says that leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) is going back to its pre-bull run price level. In a new strategy session, Benjamin Cowen tells his 773,000 YouTube subscribers that the price of Ethereum will likely return to $600 for the fifth time. “We’ve talked about...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Pop As Binance CEO Announces Industry Recovery Fund
An announcement from Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has triggered an immediate rise in the price of Bitcoin and the overall crypto markets. Zhao says he’s forming an “industry recovery fund” to support companies and projects that are struggling with liquidity in the aftermath of the collapse of FTX.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s How Long Crypto Needs To Recover From Embarrassing FTX Mess: Analyst Nicholas Merten
Popular analyst Nicholas Merten is laying out a timeline for Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto to recover from the collapse of digital asset exchange FTX and its associated entities. In a new strategy session, Merten tells his 512,000 YouTube subscribers that with Bitcoin showing obvious weakness as it remains below the 200-week moving average, another leg down is more than likely.
dailyhodl.com
$389,233,378 in FTT Abruptly Leaves FTX Contract Address, Moves to Unknown Crypto Wallet
Sixty percent of all the FTX Token (FTT) in existence has suddenly been transferred between crypto wallets as the fallen crypto exchange’s dramatic collapse continues. First reported by blockchain tracking service WhaleAlert, Etherscan data shows 195,869,335 FTT worth $389,233,378 leaving FTX’s contract address and into an unknown wallet.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mark Cuban Says FTX ‘Blowup’ Has Little To Do With Crypto – Here’s What He Means
Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban says the recent crypto market cataclysm triggered by the collapse of FTX has more to do with banking failures than crypto itself. The Shark Tank investor tells his 8.8 million Twitter followers that FTX’s insolvency is no different from past crises in the traditional financial world.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Bull Anthony Pompliano Says Confidence Game Now Over for Crypto Industry
Longtime Bitcoin (BTC) supporter and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano says that people in the crypto space are underestimating just how much damage has been done to the industry following the collapse of FTX and its associated entities. Pompliano tells his 1.6 million Twitter followers that following the FTX debacle, the crypto...
dailyhodl.com
Digital Asset Giant Coinbase Reveals New Round of Job Cuts As Crypto Bear Market Intensifies: Report
US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is reportedly laying off another batch of employees as the crypto winter continues to affect the company’s revenue. According to a new report from Reuters, Coinbase removed over 60 jobs in its recruiting and institutional onboarding teams, marking the second time that the company has cut jobs this year.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Markets Now Orbiting at Point of Maximum Opportunity for Bulls, Says Top Analyst
A closely followed analyst believes that the worst of the Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto bear market is already behind us, presenting long-term bulls with golden opportunities. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Inmortal shares a blog post with his 184,700 Twitter followers that illustrates how markets tend to move like a pendulum.
Comments / 0