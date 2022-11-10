ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, MN

ccxmedia.org

Wayzata Volleyball Wins 3rd Title in a Row

The Wayzata volleyball team won its third consecutive state championship Saturday with a three-set sweep of Lakeville North in the Class AAAA title game. The Trojans defeated the Panthers 26-24, 25-12 and 25-23. The Trojans also won state in 2019 and 2021 and were undefeated in the 2020 season but there was no state tournament because of the pandemic.
WAYZATA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Football Advances to State Semifinals

The Maple Grove football team built a 21-0 lead and then hung on for a 24-17 win over East Ridge in the state Class 6A quarterfinals. The win advances the Crimson (11-0) to the semifinals against Lakeville South, the team that beat Maple Grove in last year’s Prep Bowl.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Armstrong Football Falls to Big Rogers Rally

For most of three quarters, things looked good for the Armstrong football team. The Falcons, in their first state tournament since 2003, grabbed a 23-7 lead over Rogers in their state class AAAAA quarterfinal game. A touchdown strike from Jamen Malone to Seth Newbern with 1:02 left in the third...
ROGERS, MN
ccxmedia.org

CCX Sports Spotlight: Maple Grove Kickers

In this week’s CCX Sports Spotlight, John Jacobson profiles Maple Grove senior football players Connor Fournier and Ben Jameson. The two have shared both placekicking and punting duties this season for the Crimson with Jameson excelling on kickoffs—most of them resulting in touchbacks—while Fournier has excelled on field goals and extra points.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Runner Prepares for 300th Marathon

In a neighborhood of east-central Plymouth, you’ll often see 71-year-old Michael Swanson out for a run. “This is my favorite area, I’ll run around to French [Regional] Park, around there. Or I’ll go sometimes around Medicine Lake,” he said. Running is how Swanson collects his thoughts...
PLYMOUTH, MN
ccxmedia.org

Artwork of Susan Hensel on Exhibit at Hopkins Center for the Arts

You can see the artwork of Susan Hensel on exhibit at Hopkins Center for the Arts from now until Dec. 3. “She uses a special triangular thread, that contains different tones and saturations of that base color, so when light hits them the color changes as you walk around,” explained Jim Clark, gallery director with Hopkins Center for the Arts.
HOPKINS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Anoka-Hennepin Schools Invites Parents to Weigh in on Science Curriculum

The Anoka-Hennepin School District is changing part of their science curriculum, and they are inviting the public to weigh in on Nov. 17. They are specifically considering new curriculum for chemistry, honors chemistry and elementary science. “These new standards and these new curriculum standards will really best address how students...
ANOKA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police Investigate Two Separate Shots-Fired Incidents

Brooklyn Park police are investigating two separate shots-fired calls incidents over the weekend. Officers were called to the intersection of 76th Avenue North and Jersey Avenue North around 10:30 Saturday night. Police say several people called about the gunshots. When police arrived on the scene, they found at least 35 shell casings in the street and no one around. No one was injured and police say they haven’t had many gun incidents in this part of the city.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

