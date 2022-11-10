Brooklyn Park police are investigating two separate shots-fired calls incidents over the weekend. Officers were called to the intersection of 76th Avenue North and Jersey Avenue North around 10:30 Saturday night. Police say several people called about the gunshots. When police arrived on the scene, they found at least 35 shell casings in the street and no one around. No one was injured and police say they haven’t had many gun incidents in this part of the city.

BROOKLYN PARK, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO