Wayzata Volleyball Wins 3rd Title in a Row
The Wayzata volleyball team won its third consecutive state championship Saturday with a three-set sweep of Lakeville North in the Class AAAA title game. The Trojans defeated the Panthers 26-24, 25-12 and 25-23. The Trojans also won state in 2019 and 2021 and were undefeated in the 2020 season but there was no state tournament because of the pandemic.
Maple Grove Football Advances to State Semifinals
The Maple Grove football team built a 21-0 lead and then hung on for a 24-17 win over East Ridge in the state Class 6A quarterfinals. The win advances the Crimson (11-0) to the semifinals against Lakeville South, the team that beat Maple Grove in last year’s Prep Bowl.
Armstrong Football Falls to Big Rogers Rally
For most of three quarters, things looked good for the Armstrong football team. The Falcons, in their first state tournament since 2003, grabbed a 23-7 lead over Rogers in their state class AAAAA quarterfinal game. A touchdown strike from Jamen Malone to Seth Newbern with 1:02 left in the third...
CCX Sports Spotlight: Maple Grove Kickers
In this week’s CCX Sports Spotlight, John Jacobson profiles Maple Grove senior football players Connor Fournier and Ben Jameson. The two have shared both placekicking and punting duties this season for the Crimson with Jameson excelling on kickoffs—most of them resulting in touchbacks—while Fournier has excelled on field goals and extra points.
Plymouth Runner Prepares for 300th Marathon
In a neighborhood of east-central Plymouth, you’ll often see 71-year-old Michael Swanson out for a run. “This is my favorite area, I’ll run around to French [Regional] Park, around there. Or I’ll go sometimes around Medicine Lake,” he said. Running is how Swanson collects his thoughts...
Artwork of Susan Hensel on Exhibit at Hopkins Center for the Arts
You can see the artwork of Susan Hensel on exhibit at Hopkins Center for the Arts from now until Dec. 3. “She uses a special triangular thread, that contains different tones and saturations of that base color, so when light hits them the color changes as you walk around,” explained Jim Clark, gallery director with Hopkins Center for the Arts.
Newsmakers: North Hennepin’s Rolando Garcia Explains Shift Away from New Arts Center
North Hennepin Community College president Dr. Rolando Garcia and Brooklyn Park city manager Jay Stroebel announced at the end of October that the collaboration for a performing arts center called the Center for Innovation and the Arts would be coming to an end. The announcement came in a letter dated Oct. 27.
Anoka-Hennepin Schools Invites Parents to Weigh in on Science Curriculum
The Anoka-Hennepin School District is changing part of their science curriculum, and they are inviting the public to weigh in on Nov. 17. They are specifically considering new curriculum for chemistry, honors chemistry and elementary science. “These new standards and these new curriculum standards will really best address how students...
Brooklyn Park Police Investigate Two Separate Shots-Fired Incidents
Brooklyn Park police are investigating two separate shots-fired calls incidents over the weekend. Officers were called to the intersection of 76th Avenue North and Jersey Avenue North around 10:30 Saturday night. Police say several people called about the gunshots. When police arrived on the scene, they found at least 35 shell casings in the street and no one around. No one was injured and police say they haven’t had many gun incidents in this part of the city.
Newsmakers: CEAP Food Shelf Sees 117 Percent Increase in First-Time Visitors
Brooklyn Center nonprofit CEAP is seeing an increase of 117 percent of first-time visitors to their food market. “We’re doing our best to meet this increased need,” said Kelly Leddy, CEAP’s manager of community programs. “With inflation at a 40 year high, grocery prices are one of the fastest rising categories.”
