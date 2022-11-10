ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama House leaders react to midterm election results

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Republicans maintained control of the state, winning all major races in the 2022 midterms. Across the country, we didn’t see the same dominance from the GOP. After races were called for party candidates in Nevada and Arizona, the Democrats clinched control of the Senate...
One injured after shooting at Tarrant birthday party

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Tarrant Police are looking information regarding a shooting that took place at a birthday party Sunday afternoon. Police responded to a location on Pinson Street in Tarrant for a reported shooting just before 4:30 p.m. A female allegedly began discharging a firearm during a birthday event for a “juvenile” inside the location.
Georgia man arrested, 106 dogs rescued from dog fighting operation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia man has been arrested after deputies say he was running a dog-fighting operation. 55-year-old Vincent Lemark Burrell, was arrested after deputies discovered 106 dogs, mostly pit bulls in Paulding County. Paulding County Animal Control, the Paulding County Marshal’s Bureau, and the Paulding...
