Michigan State

Colin Cowherd Admits He's Done With Prominent Head Coach

Colin Cowherd is officially off the Steve Sarkisian bandwagon. Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns failed to capitalize on the opportunity to knock off an undefeated opponent at home on Saturday, losing 17-10 to TCU. The loss dropped Texas to 6-4 on the season, and while that's already an improvement on the 5-7...
AUSTIN, TX
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Another big-time college football weekend is in the books. Saturday featured some pretty notable results across the country, with Georgia continuing to look dominant, Ohio State and Michigan playing like they're on a collision course for two weeks from now, TCU holding on against Texas and more. Following the latest...
GEORGIA STATE
NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday

The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL World Praying For Bills Star Josh Allen Today

The Buffalo Bills just went for it on fourth down against the Minnesota Vikings. Not only did the Bills fail to convert, but Allen appears to have gotten banged up on the play. Allen, who threw an interception to Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, was down on the field, getting attention...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Former NFL Running Back Died On Sunday At 50

A former National Football League running back has tragically passed away at the age of 50. Brent Moss, best known for his time at the University of Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, according to multiple reports out of Madison. The former Big Ten football star played professionally from 1995-2001. He...
MADISON, WI
Tim Tebow Suggests "Big Upset" Could Happen This Weekend

Florida legend Tim Tebow was on ESPN's "SportsCenter" this Saturday morning. While on air, he revealed which SEC team is on upset alert this weekend. Tebow said LSU has to make sure it doesn't overlook Arkansas. Brian Kelly's squad is coming off a thrilling win over Alabama. If LSU underestimates...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Wisconsin Football Players Sent Home After Tragic Killing

There will be no media availability for the Wisconsin Badgers today as players were sent home following the tragic events that unfolded in Virginia. Per Badgers beat reporter Colten Bartholomew, "Media availability today was canceled due to the news of former UW WR Devin Chandler being killed in the shooting at the University of Virginia. Players were set to begin lifting when news broke and were sent home."
MADISON, WI
NFL Admits Big Mistake In Bills vs. Vikings Finish

The National Football League has reportedly admitted a big mistake was made late in the Bills vs. Vikings game on Sunday afternoon. Buffalo fell to Minnesota in overtime, but according to the officials, the game shouldn't have reached it. Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis appeared to drop a pass on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kirk Herbstreit's Son Is Considering 4 Major Schools

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit played college football at Ohio State. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has four boys, with the youngest, Chase Herbstreit, still being in high school. He attends St. Xavier in Cincinnati. Will we see Chase Herbstreit playing major college football? According to a report,...
247Sports

What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga

CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
EAST LANSING, MI
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Bills vs. Vikings Today

The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had one of the craziest sequences football fans will ever see. The madness started out of the two-minute warning when Justin Jefferson made one of the greatest catches in NFL history. He looked to score a go-ahead touchdown, but a review reversed the call to rule him just short.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
College Football World Reacts To Kristen Saban's Warning

The daughter of legendary Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban appeared to have a warning for the fan base and the rest of the college football world. This season, the Saban family has had to deal with questions like, "Is the dynasty over?" "Is the head coach losing a step?" "Will Alabama no longer be this dominant?"
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Look: Carmelo Anthony's Son Received Big Offer On Sunday

Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan has already established himself as one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class. On Sunday, the Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ the King sophomore guard earned a scholarship offer that has special meaning for him and his family. Syracuse, the program where Carmelo won a...
