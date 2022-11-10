Macy’s has all but become synonymous with the holiday sale season, and for good reason. For one, their infamous Thanksgiving Day parade is nearing its 100 year anniversary, pulling in millions of viewers each year for the line of festive floats. The massive department store is also renowned for its amazing sales with some of the biggest discounts around. Discounts don’t discriminate at Macy’s, allowing shoppers to access savings on many top designer brands and premium products. In addition to their robust range of apparel, footwear, and accessories for the whole family, they carry home goods, furniture, toys, tech and beauty favorites.

