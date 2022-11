Leonard Fournette reportedly was close to taking in the Buccaneers’ Week 10 game as a spectator, and we’re not talking about standing on Tampa Bay’s sideline. Tom Brady and company are in Germany this weekend for an important matchup with the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Sunday reported the Bucs were close to entering the contest without their feature running back, but not because of an injury or strategic decision.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO