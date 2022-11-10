Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
'Stranger Things' creators tease Season 5
It sounds like the end of "Stranger Things" might have viewers in their feelings. The show's creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, hinted at what's to come on Sunday during a panel discussion in Los Angeles.
Albany Herald
‘Smile’ Heads to Streaming — Here’s Where & How to Watch the Surprise Horror Hit
Smile, the creepy horror film that saw actors standing still and smiling throughout baseball games and various live events during its viral fall press campaign, will soon have its streaming premiere. Paramount+ has announced it will release the film on the streaming platform on Tuesday, November 15. This means if...
TMZ.com
Wiz Khalifa & Sonny Digital Call for End of Passing Blunts
Multi-platinum producer Sonny Digital thinks passing weed during recording sessions is a thing of the past -- a sentiment apparently shared by some of his hip hop peers, including Mr. 420 himself, Wiz Khalifa!!!. Sonny was a recent guest for On The Radar’s podcast when he went on a mini-rant...
Comments / 0