Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
CLF Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $15.36, changing hands for $15.58/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
TSMC shares jump after Berkshire Hathaway discloses big stake
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Himani Sarkar) The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc. Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more...
Is Annaly Capital's 16% Dividend Worth the Risk?
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-paying dividend stocks, with a yield of more than 16%. The double-digit dividend yield of this mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) may be attractive in today's high inflation bear market, but is its dividend worth the risk? Let's find out.
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $13.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares...
Biogen Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $296.12, changing hands for $299.06/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know
Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) closed at $9.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.89% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Heading into today,...
1 Impressive Metric Shows How Well DigitalOcean Is Doing -- Is the Stock a Buy?
Many expected DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) to disappoint in the second half of 2022. With global economic conditions worsening, this small cloud computing infrastructure service could easily have shrunk back. After all, it focuses on small businesses -- which many investors view as getting hit hardest by a deteriorating economy (versus larger and slower-moving big businesses). And DigitalOcean's high rate of international revenue was never going to help either, not with the U.S. dollar on a record run-up (which lowers the value of overseas sales).
Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) closed at $8.80, marking a +1.97% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.89% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Coming into today, shares of...
Best Buy (BBY) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know
Best Buy (BBY) closed the most recent trading day at $74.26, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.89% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
5 Dividend Growth Stocks With Upside To Analyst Targets
To become a "Dividend Aristocrat," a dividend paying company must accomplish an incredible feat: consistently increase shareholder dividends every year for at least 20 consecutive years. Companies with this kind of track record tend to attract a lot of investor attention — and furthermore, "tracking" funds that follow the Dividend Aristocrats Index must own them. With all of this demand for shares, dividend growth stocks can sometimes become "fully priced," where there isn't much upside to analyst targets.
Can SolarEdge Stock Keep Defying Gravity?
Shares of solar panel electronics company SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG) have crushed the market over the past five years. The company has been growing like wildfire, while generating solid profits along the way. However, much of the stock gains are because of a big increase in the multiple investors have been willing to pay, even as margins have deteriorated in recent quarters. Can SolarEdge continue outgrowing that multiple, and can its stock keep defying gravity? Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Travis Hoium take a closer look.
Activist Investor GAMCO Increases Stake in Defense Company Kaman (KAMN)
Fintel reports that GAMCO Investors has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,492,450 shares of Kaman Corporation (KAMN). This represents 8.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated October 29, 2020 they reported 2,126,704 shares and 7.69% of the company, an increase in shares of...
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) Meets Q3 Earnings Estimates
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.62 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Medtronic (MDT) Stock Moves -0.78%: What You Should Know
Medtronic (MDT) closed the most recent trading day at $82.90, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.89% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
FedEx (FDX) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know
FedEx (FDX) closed at $174.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.48% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Coming into today, shares of the...
IWD's Holdings Imply 12% Gain Potential
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (Symbol: IWD), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $173.49 per unit.
Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed at $43.16, marking a -0.44% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares of...
Crispr Therapeutics Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) may be about to prove the strength of its gene-editing technology. The biotech company is submitting its candidate to treat blood disorders to regulators in the U.S., Europe, and the U.K. this month. If regulators give Crispr the nod, it may soon reach the major milestone of product commercialization. And that will equal product revenue.
