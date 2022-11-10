Read full article on original website
2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down
The chips are down right now, both literally and figuratively. The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. On top of that, the broader stock market is trading in...
Why Compugen Stock Crumbled Today
Stocks in the ever-volatile biotech sector have many ups and downs, and Monday wasn't one of the ups for Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN). The cancer treatment developer published its latest set of quarterly results, and investors showed their displeasure by trading the company's shares down by over 9%. So what. Before...
Why SNDL Stock Got Investors High on Monday
The trading week started off nicely for Canadian marijuana company SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL), which saw its share price inch marginally higher as the S&P 500 index slumped by nearly 1%. Investors were cheered by the company's latest set of quarterly results, which showed growth and a popular weed industry line item landing comfortably in the black.
TSMC shares jump after Berkshire Hathaway discloses big stake
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Himani Sarkar) The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc. Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more...
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $13.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares...
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The past year has been miserable for many investors. Economic uncertainty has driven the S&P 500 into a bear market, and many growth stocks have lost more than half of their value. For instance, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices plunge 56% and 67%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low.
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
Where To Invest $100,000 Today
There’s a cheeky expression on Wall Street that says the best time to invest is “yesterday,” followed by “today.” The principle behind this axiom is that the longer you can keep your money invested, the more you can benefit from the power of compound interest.
Got $1,000? Amazon Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy
Long-term investing is key to sustainable returns in the stock market, and few companies exemplify this better than Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) with its roughly 700% return over the past decade. That bull run would have turned $1,000 into a whopping $7,000 -- no small chunk of change. And while Amazon...
Insulet Corporation Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell Remotely
Insulet Corporation (Nasdaq: PODD), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell remotely from across the country. In honor of the occasion, Jim Hollingshead, Ph.D., Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Insulet Corporation, virtually rings the Closing Bell.
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MVIS, GEO, COST
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microvision Inc. (Symbol: MVIS), where a total of 36,457 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 211.4% of MVIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 8,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,000 underlying shares of MVIS. Below is a chart showing MVIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) closed the most recent trading day at $51.44, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Consumer Sector Update for 11/14/2022: GETY, MNSO, RRR, BBBY
Consumer stocks turned broadly lower late in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) slipping 0.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) declining 1.3%. In company news, Getty Images Holdings (GETY) streaked over 32% higher after Koch Industries disclosed owning almost 80.5 million...
Medtronic (MDT) Stock Moves -0.78%: What You Should Know
Medtronic (MDT) closed the most recent trading day at $82.90, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.89% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Best Buy (BBY) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know
Best Buy (BBY) closed the most recent trading day at $74.26, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.89% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
RA Capital Sells Out of Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)
Fintel reports that Ra Capital Management, L.p. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0 shares of Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR), effectively closing their position. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. The company's lead compound, CTI-1601,...
Darden Restaurants (DRI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Darden Restaurants (DRI) closed the most recent trading day at $142.53, moving +0.97% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner of...
S&P Global Ratings to pay $2.5 mln to settle U.S. regulator charges
WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings agreed to pay a $2.5 million penalty to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that it violated rules to prevent conflicts of interest, the regulator said in a statement on Monday. S&P employees ran afoul of rules designed to prevent sales...
HP (HPQ) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know
HP (HPQ) closed at $30.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
