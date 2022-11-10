Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 55,921 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 4,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,200 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

14 HOURS AGO