Why Compugen Stock Crumbled Today
Stocks in the ever-volatile biotech sector have many ups and downs, and Monday wasn't one of the ups for Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN). The cancer treatment developer published its latest set of quarterly results, and investors showed their displeasure by trading the company's shares down by over 9%. So what. Before...
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) closed the most recent trading day at $51.44, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
TSMC shares jump after Berkshire Hathaway discloses big stake
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Himani Sarkar) The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc. Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more...
Medtronic (MDT) Stock Moves -0.78%: What You Should Know
Medtronic (MDT) closed the most recent trading day at $82.90, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.89% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
HP (HPQ) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know
HP (HPQ) closed at $30.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The past year has been miserable for many investors. Economic uncertainty has driven the S&P 500 into a bear market, and many growth stocks have lost more than half of their value. For instance, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices plunge 56% and 67%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low.
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
Got $1,000? Amazon Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy
Long-term investing is key to sustainable returns in the stock market, and few companies exemplify this better than Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) with its roughly 700% return over the past decade. That bull run would have turned $1,000 into a whopping $7,000 -- no small chunk of change. And while Amazon...
Where To Invest $100,000 Today
There’s a cheeky expression on Wall Street that says the best time to invest is “yesterday,” followed by “today.” The principle behind this axiom is that the longer you can keep your money invested, the more you can benefit from the power of compound interest.
Is Disney Stock a Buy Right Now?
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported fourth-quarter earnings to mixed reactions from investors. Disney's theme park segment is thriving as consumers unleash pent-up demand. Meanwhile, its streaming segment costs are adding up. This video will evaluate Disney's results and determine if Disney's stock is a buy right now. *Stock...
Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know
Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed the most recent trading day at $340.37, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.89% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BA, CHRD, ABBV
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 55,921 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 4,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,200 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
Why SNDL Stock Got Investors High on Monday
The trading week started off nicely for Canadian marijuana company SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL), which saw its share price inch marginally higher as the S&P 500 index slumped by nearly 1%. Investors were cheered by the company's latest set of quarterly results, which showed growth and a popular weed industry line item landing comfortably in the black.
Top Stock Picks for Week of November 14, 2022
Arista Networks, Inc. ANET is engaged in providing cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. Arista reported strong third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, driven by solid demand trends and healthy customer additions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current and next fiscal earnings has been revised 22.7% and 26.6% upward, respectively, over the past year.
FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed at $3.60, marking a -1.1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the fuel cell...
Consumer Sector Update for 11/14/2022: GETY, MNSO, RRR, BBBY
Consumer stocks turned broadly lower late in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) slipping 0.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) declining 1.3%. In company news, Getty Images Holdings (GETY) streaked over 32% higher after Koch Industries disclosed owning almost 80.5 million...
Darden Restaurants (DRI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Darden Restaurants (DRI) closed the most recent trading day at $142.53, moving +0.97% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner of...
Best Buy (BBY) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know
Best Buy (BBY) closed the most recent trading day at $74.26, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.89% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Insulet Corporation Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell Remotely
Insulet Corporation (Nasdaq: PODD), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell remotely from across the country. In honor of the occasion, Jim Hollingshead, Ph.D., Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Insulet Corporation, virtually rings the Closing Bell.
XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed at $8.64 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.77% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Coming into today, shares of...
