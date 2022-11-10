Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microvision Inc. (Symbol: MVIS), where a total of 36,457 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 211.4% of MVIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 8,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,000 underlying shares of MVIS. Below is a chart showing MVIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

