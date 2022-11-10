Read full article on original website
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The past year has been miserable for many investors. Economic uncertainty has driven the S&P 500 into a bear market, and many growth stocks have lost more than half of their value. For instance, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices plunge 56% and 67%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low.
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down
The chips are down right now, both literally and figuratively. The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. On top of that, the broader stock market is trading in...
Why Compugen Stock Crumbled Today
Stocks in the ever-volatile biotech sector have many ups and downs, and Monday wasn't one of the ups for Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN). The cancer treatment developer published its latest set of quarterly results, and investors showed their displeasure by trading the company's shares down by over 9%. So what. Before...
Why SNDL Stock Got Investors High on Monday
The trading week started off nicely for Canadian marijuana company SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL), which saw its share price inch marginally higher as the S&P 500 index slumped by nearly 1%. Investors were cheered by the company's latest set of quarterly results, which showed growth and a popular weed industry line item landing comfortably in the black.
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
Where To Invest $100,000 Today
There’s a cheeky expression on Wall Street that says the best time to invest is “yesterday,” followed by “today.” The principle behind this axiom is that the longer you can keep your money invested, the more you can benefit from the power of compound interest.
Got $1,000? Amazon Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy
Long-term investing is key to sustainable returns in the stock market, and few companies exemplify this better than Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) with its roughly 700% return over the past decade. That bull run would have turned $1,000 into a whopping $7,000 -- no small chunk of change. And while Amazon...
Why Tremor International Stock Fell Sharply Monday
Shares of advertising technology company Tremor International (NASDAQ: TRMR) took a hit on Monday. The stock slid as much as 26.4% and was down about 25% as of 1:50 p.m. ET. The tech stock's decline follows Tremor's third-quarter earnings report, which was released Monday morning. Investors may be disappointed in the company's double-digit revenue decline for the period.
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MVIS, GEO, COST
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microvision Inc. (Symbol: MVIS), where a total of 36,457 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 211.4% of MVIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 8,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,000 underlying shares of MVIS. Below is a chart showing MVIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed at $43.16, marking a -0.44% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares of...
Consumer Sector Update for 11/14/2022: GETY, MNSO, RRR, BBBY
Consumer stocks turned broadly lower late in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) slipping 0.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) declining 1.3%. In company news, Getty Images Holdings (GETY) streaked over 32% higher after Koch Industries disclosed owning almost 80.5 million...
Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.69 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.87. This compares to loss of $2 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know
Dollar Tree (DLTR) closed the most recent trading day at $164.50, moving -0.67% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the discount...
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) closed the most recent trading day at $51.44, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Financial Sector Update for 11/14/2022: BITF,BITF.TO,VOYA,MPC,SCHW,OZK
Financial stocks continued to lose more ground Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.8% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 1.0% in late trade. The Philadelphia Housing Index and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) both were slipping 2.2%. Bitcoin was rising 1.4%...
Best Buy (BBY) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know
Best Buy (BBY) closed the most recent trading day at $74.26, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.89% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
RA Capital Closes Position in Astria Therapeutics (ATXS)
Fintel reports that Ra Capital Management, L.p. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0 shares of Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS), effectively closing their position in the company. Astria Therapeutics’ dedicated and passionate team is devoted to bringing life-changing therapies to patients and families impacted by...
Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates
Gladstone Capital (GLAD) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.76%. A quarter...
Medtronic (MDT) Stock Moves -0.78%: What You Should Know
Medtronic (MDT) closed the most recent trading day at $82.90, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.89% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
