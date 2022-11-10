Read full article on original website
2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down
The chips are down right now, both literally and figuratively. The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. On top of that, the broader stock market is trading in...
Why Compugen Stock Crumbled Today
Stocks in the ever-volatile biotech sector have many ups and downs, and Monday wasn't one of the ups for Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN). The cancer treatment developer published its latest set of quarterly results, and investors showed their displeasure by trading the company's shares down by over 9%. So what. Before...
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) closed the most recent trading day at $51.44, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Why Tremor International Stock Fell Sharply Monday
Shares of advertising technology company Tremor International (NASDAQ: TRMR) took a hit on Monday. The stock slid as much as 26.4% and was down about 25% as of 1:50 p.m. ET. The tech stock's decline follows Tremor's third-quarter earnings report, which was released Monday morning. Investors may be disappointed in the company's double-digit revenue decline for the period.
HP (HPQ) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know
HP (HPQ) closed at $30.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The past year has been miserable for many investors. Economic uncertainty has driven the S&P 500 into a bear market, and many growth stocks have lost more than half of their value. For instance, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices plunge 56% and 67%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low.
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
Best Buy (BBY) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know
Best Buy (BBY) closed the most recent trading day at $74.26, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.89% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Financial Sector Update for 11/14/2022: BITF,BITF.TO,VOYA,MPC,SCHW,OZK
Financial stocks continued to lose more ground Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.8% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 1.0% in late trade. The Philadelphia Housing Index and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) both were slipping 2.2%. Bitcoin was rising 1.4%...
Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed at $43.16, marking a -0.44% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares of...
Where To Invest $100,000 Today
There’s a cheeky expression on Wall Street that says the best time to invest is “yesterday,” followed by “today.” The principle behind this axiom is that the longer you can keep your money invested, the more you can benefit from the power of compound interest.
Medtronic (MDT) Stock Moves -0.78%: What You Should Know
Medtronic (MDT) closed the most recent trading day at $82.90, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.89% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Top Stock Picks for Week of November 14, 2022
Arista Networks, Inc. ANET is engaged in providing cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. Arista reported strong third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, driven by solid demand trends and healthy customer additions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current and next fiscal earnings has been revised 22.7% and 26.6% upward, respectively, over the past year.
Why SNDL Stock Got Investors High on Monday
The trading week started off nicely for Canadian marijuana company SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL), which saw its share price inch marginally higher as the S&P 500 index slumped by nearly 1%. Investors were cheered by the company's latest set of quarterly results, which showed growth and a popular weed industry line item landing comfortably in the black.
TSMC shares jump after Berkshire Hathaway discloses big stake
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Himani Sarkar) The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc. Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more...
FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed at $3.60, marking a -1.1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the fuel cell...
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) Meets Q3 Earnings Estimates
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.62 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know
Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed the most recent trading day at $340.37, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.89% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Oxford Industries (OXM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Oxford Industries (OXM) closed at $106.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.79% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Coming into today, shares of the owner...
