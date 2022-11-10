Read full article on original website
2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down
The chips are down right now, both literally and figuratively. The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. On top of that, the broader stock market is trading in...
CLF Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $15.36, changing hands for $15.58/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For PID
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: PID), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $19.91 per unit.
Cisco Systems Q3 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?
The Zacks Computer and Technology sector has been strong over the last month, up 11% and marginally outperforming the S&P 500. A widely-recognized name in the realm, Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO, is on deck to unveil Q1 earnings on November 16th, after the market close. Cisco Systems is an IP-based...
IWD's Holdings Imply 12% Gain Potential
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (Symbol: IWD), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $173.49 per unit.
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
Got $1,000? Amazon Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy
Long-term investing is key to sustainable returns in the stock market, and few companies exemplify this better than Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) with its roughly 700% return over the past decade. That bull run would have turned $1,000 into a whopping $7,000 -- no small chunk of change. And while Amazon...
Best Buy (BBY) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know
Best Buy (BBY) closed the most recent trading day at $74.26, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.89% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Why Compugen Stock Crumbled Today
Stocks in the ever-volatile biotech sector have many ups and downs, and Monday wasn't one of the ups for Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN). The cancer treatment developer published its latest set of quarterly results, and investors showed their displeasure by trading the company's shares down by over 9%. So what. Before...
Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know
Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed the most recent trading day at $340.37, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.89% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know
Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) closed at $9.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.89% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Heading into today,...
Can SolarEdge Stock Keep Defying Gravity?
Shares of solar panel electronics company SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG) have crushed the market over the past five years. The company has been growing like wildfire, while generating solid profits along the way. However, much of the stock gains are because of a big increase in the multiple investors have been willing to pay, even as margins have deteriorated in recent quarters. Can SolarEdge continue outgrowing that multiple, and can its stock keep defying gravity? Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Travis Hoium take a closer look.
Medtronic (MDT) Stock Moves -0.78%: What You Should Know
Medtronic (MDT) closed the most recent trading day at $82.90, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.89% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $13.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares...
Darden Restaurants (DRI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Darden Restaurants (DRI) closed the most recent trading day at $142.53, moving +0.97% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner of...
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) closed the most recent trading day at $51.44, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Why MacroGenics Stock Crushed the Market on Monday
On a generally uninspiring day for the market, biotech MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) was a standout performer. The company's share price gained nearly 4% in value against a slumping S&P 500 index, on a new and quite bullish take from an analyst. So what. That analyst was BMO Capital's Etzer Darout,...
Oxford Industries (OXM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Oxford Industries (OXM) closed at $106.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.79% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Coming into today, shares of the owner...
The Math Shows IVE Can Go To $162
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (Symbol: IVE), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $161.74 per unit.
Jabil (JBL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Jabil (JBL) closed at $66.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.57% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics manufacturer...
