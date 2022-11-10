Read full article on original website
2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down
The chips are down right now, both literally and figuratively. The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. On top of that, the broader stock market is trading in...
CLF Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $15.36, changing hands for $15.58/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Why Compugen Stock Crumbled Today
Stocks in the ever-volatile biotech sector have many ups and downs, and Monday wasn't one of the ups for Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN). The cancer treatment developer published its latest set of quarterly results, and investors showed their displeasure by trading the company's shares down by over 9%. So what. Before...
Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know
Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) closed at $9.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.89% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Heading into today,...
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) closed the most recent trading day at $51.44, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
Is Disney Stock a Buy Right Now?
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported fourth-quarter earnings to mixed reactions from investors. Disney's theme park segment is thriving as consumers unleash pent-up demand. Meanwhile, its streaming segment costs are adding up. This video will evaluate Disney's results and determine if Disney's stock is a buy right now. *Stock...
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $13.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares...
Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed at $43.16, marking a -0.44% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares of...
Why MacroGenics Stock Crushed the Market on Monday
On a generally uninspiring day for the market, biotech MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) was a standout performer. The company's share price gained nearly 4% in value against a slumping S&P 500 index, on a new and quite bullish take from an analyst. So what. That analyst was BMO Capital's Etzer Darout,...
Medtronic (MDT) Stock Moves -0.78%: What You Should Know
Medtronic (MDT) closed the most recent trading day at $82.90, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.89% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
The Math Shows IVE Can Go To $162
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (Symbol: IVE), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $161.74 per unit.
Can Doximity Stock Keep On Climbing?
Shares of the social media platform for healthcare professionals Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) shot up on Friday, Nov. 11. Investors reacting to a positive third-quarter earnings report drove the stock about 33% higher in a single session, but the stock has already given back some of those gains. Now, savvy investors...
IWD's Holdings Imply 12% Gain Potential
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (Symbol: IWD), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $173.49 per unit.
Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know
Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed the most recent trading day at $340.37, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.89% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For PID
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: PID), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $19.91 per unit.
FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed at $3.60, marking a -1.1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the fuel cell...
TSMC shares jump after Berkshire Hathaway discloses big stake
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Himani Sarkar) The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc. Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more...
Biogen Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $296.12, changing hands for $299.06/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Got $1,000? Amazon Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy
Long-term investing is key to sustainable returns in the stock market, and few companies exemplify this better than Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) with its roughly 700% return over the past decade. That bull run would have turned $1,000 into a whopping $7,000 -- no small chunk of change. And while Amazon...
