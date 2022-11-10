Read full article on original website
Major Update On Charlotte Flair WWE Absence
Amid continued speculation due to the cancellation of a recent appearance, a major update on Charlotte Flair comes from two people close to her. On Ric Flair’s ‘To Be The Man’ podcast, Flair has commented on what he knows about why Charlotte Flair has been missing from WWE television recently.
AEW Star Tried To Get Vince McMahon To Re-Sign Former WWE Star
A current AEW star has revealed that he tried to get Vince McMahon to re-sign a former WWE star during his time in the company. Current AEW star Ari Daivari previously spent six years in WWE as part of the relaunched Cruiserweight division in 2016 before he was released in 2021.
AEW Star Says It Would Be A ‘Dream’ To Reunite Tag Team In AEW
A former IMPACT wrestling name who is currently signed with AEW has said it would be a ‘dream’ to reunite with her former tag partner on AEW. The Bunny (FKA Allie in IMPACT wrestling), was speaking in an interview with Grue Rume when she made the comments. The...
Former WWE Star Reveals Positives Of AEW Compared To Previous Companies
A former WWE wrestler and veteran of the industry has revealed the plus sides of working for AEW compared to previous companies. In a recent interview with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, Dustin Rhodes revealed what he appreciates about Tony Khan’s booking in AEW. Rhodes began by describing his time...
AEW Star Reveals Time Was Cut From Memorable Pay-Per-View Match
AEW star Anthony Ogogo made his in-ring debut for AEW back at Double or Nothing in 2021, when he took on the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. The match is memorable among AEW fans for it’s build up, including the infamous weigh in segment and Cody’s promo about America vs the United Kingdom.
AEW Star Suffers Potential Broken Collarbone
AEW star Abadon appeared to suffer an injury at an independent show over the weekend. Abadon was in action at a recent show for Warriors of Wrestling promotion in Staten Island, New York. Per PWInsider, Abadon landed wrong after executing a hurricanrana on Joey Ace. The match was immediately stopped...
SmackDown Star Teases WWE Character Change
WWE star Lacey Evans has teased going ‘back to basics’ following the November 11 edition of SmackDown. During the show, Evans competed in a six-pack challenge to determine the #1 contender to the SmackDown Women’s Title. Shotzi was ultimately victorious, pinning Evans to earn a shot at...
Top AEW Star Teases Pro Boxing Debut
Former AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara teased his professional boxing debut during the Global Titans Floyd Mayweather vs Deji event. Guevara served as a backstage reporter and commentator for the event. The AEW star got to share his thoughts on numerous memorable moments throughout the night. Prior to his appearance,...
Injured AEW Star Provides Positive Update On Recovery
AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa has not been seen on AEW television since the week before All Out. Rosa appeared in a backstage segment where she announced her injury, and that an interim champion would be crowned at All Out. Toni Storm went on to win the title...
AEW Star Can’t Wait For Wrestling Legend’s In-Ring Return
AEW’s Jay Lethal has spoken about the upcoming in-ring return of a wrestling legend. Jeff Jarrett made his AEW debut during the November 2 edition of Dynamite and quickly established himself as a heel by firing shots at the AEW roster and fanbase. His debut saw him attack Darby...
New Singles Match Announced For November 16 AEW Dynamite
AEW president Tony Khan has announced a new singles match for next week’s (November 16) episode of AEW Dynamite. In recent weeks, Swerve Strickland has begun to torment Daddy Ass Billy Gunn and the Acclaimed. Tony Khan has now announced that Swerve Strickland will go one on one with...
AEW Star Says He’ll Be In AEW Until The Company Closes
AEW star Jay Lethal has had quite the journeyman career in professional wrestling over the past two decades. Debuting as part of Ring of Honor back in 2003 until 2006, when he joined TNA later in the year. Lethal became popular in TNA as Black Machismo, spending five years in...
Bizarre Fan Attack On Star At WWE House Show
There was a bizarre situation that took place earlier tonight at a WWE house show in Peoria, Illinois for Saturday Night Main Event. Making their return to Peoria for the first time in over two and a half years, one top WWE star was greeted with a less than warm reception.
WWE Star Makes Backstage Return
An update has emerged on Robert Roode (Bobby Roode), ahead of his impending return to WWE TV. Roode hasn’t wrestled on TV since competing in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 1 edition of SmackDown. The popular star has competed in several bouts at house...
AEW Full Gear To Air In Select Theaters
“AEW: FULL GEAR” Pay-Per-View Event to Stream on Bleacher Report Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8 PM ET for $49.99. — Jon Moxley Takes on MJF for AEW World Championship; AEW World Tag Team Championship, AEW Women’s World Championship, ROH World Championship and TBS Championship on the Line– November...
WWE Star Reacts To Fan Attack From WWE Live Event
WWE star Scarlett has reacted to a bizarre attack by a fan at a WWE house show event last night (November 12) in Peoria, Illinois. During a Saturday Night Main Event show, Drew McIntyre wrestled Scarlett’s husband Karrion Kross. Scarlett interfered in one part of the match, slapping McIntyre to get heat from the audience.
AEW Announces Exciting New Signing
AEW President Tony Khan has now confirmed that Bandido has officially signed with the promotion. During the November 11 edition of Rampage, Bandido scored a victory over RUSH in the first round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. It was noted on commentary by Tony Schiavone that Bandido was...
WWE Stars ‘Offended’ By Previous Releases
Luke Gallows has admitted that he and Karl Anderson were ‘offended’ when they were let go by WWE in 2020. The Good Brothers were released during the April 2020 round of COVID-19 pandemic related cuts. These cuts took place shortly after WrestleMania 36 aired on April 4 and 5.
WWE & AEW Stars Reunite For Highly Anticipated Project
While fans may have given up on seeing these four popular wrestlers reunited, they now have reason to celebrate after a new announcement. Fans rejoice as there has just been a reunion of fan favorites announced, despite that fact that the group now represents wrestlers across numerous companies!. While the...
New Entrance & Nickname For Recently Returned WWE Raw Star
Tonight’s edition of WWE Raw saw a new entrance and a new nickname for a recently returned WWE star as they returned to in-ring action. Recently returning to WWE, Mia Yim appeared in a backstage segment with The OC where she debuted her new nickname. Explaining the moniker ‘Michin’,...
